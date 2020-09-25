High school football: Jenks game at Enid canceled

Another District 6AI-1 game was nixed before it had a chance to start on Friday night. With Westmoore-Broken Arrow already not being played this week due to COVID-19 impacts, the Jenks-Enid game suffered the same fate.
However, the Trojans had to drive arrive to Selby Stadium to find out the ultimate decision.
The Trojans were warming up with roughly 45 minutes to go until kickoff when Jenks coach Keith Riggs was approached by Enid’s athletic director and superintendent.
“When the athletic director says the superintendent wants to talk to you,” Riggs said, “it’s probably not a good thing.
“They hated to have to postpone, but it’s for the health and safety of everyone involved.”
That means both Jenks and Broken Arrow will debut in district play against one another next week at Memorial Stadium.
The cancellation followed the news earlier Friday that Oklahoma City Public Schools was cancelling all athletics (games, practices and events) until further notice beginning Monday.
Riggs was most upset for his players who were stripped of the opportunity to play for the week.
“It’s so unfortunate for the kids on both teams,” Riggs said. “You spend an entire week getting ready for an opponent, and you get fired up and ready to play and then that gets dropped on you.
“It’s just the world we live in right now; all we can do is go back to work tomorrow and get ready for the next game. We been having to do that ever since March, so the kids have handled it all really well so far.”
