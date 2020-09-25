High school football: Jenks game at Enid canceled

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Another District 6AI-1 game was nixed before it had a chance to start on Friday night. With Westmoore-Broken Arrow already not being played this week due to COVID-19 impacts, the Jenks-Enid game suffered the same fate.

However, the Trojans had to drive arrive to Selby Stadium to find out the ultimate decision.

The Trojans were warming up with roughly 45 minutes to go until kickoff when Jenks coach Keith Riggs was approached by Enid’s athletic director and superintendent.

“When the athletic director says the superintendent wants to talk to you,” Riggs said, “it’s probably not a good thing.

“They hated to have to postpone, but it’s for the health and safety of everyone involved.”

That means both Jenks and Broken Arrow will debut in district play against one another next week at Memorial Stadium.

The cancellation followed the news earlier Friday that Oklahoma City Public Schools was cancelling all athletics (games, practices and events) until further notice beginning Monday.