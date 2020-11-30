High school football: Jenks-Edmond Santa Fe, Bixby-Choctaw finals headline Week 14

4. 3A semifinal: No. 3 OKC Heritage Hall at No. 1 Lincoln Christian

Outlook: These teams meet in the semifinals for the third consecutive year.

Records: Heritage Hall 10-1; Lincoln Christian 11-0

QB matchup: Heritage Hall junior William Paque has passed for 1,350 yards and 17 TDs. Lincoln junior Max Brown has thrown for 1,657 yards and 27 TDs. He also has rushed for 934 yards and 13 TDs.

Series history: Lincoln won 33-6 in last year's semifinal after Heritage Hall won 69-34 in 2018. Heritage Hall defeated Lincoln 38-14 in the 2015 state final.

5. 3A semifinal: No. 4 Stigler at No. 2 Holland Hall

The outlook: Stigler looks for its first semifinal win since 1965. Holland Hall is in its first semifinal in five years as an OSSAA member.

Records: Stigler 11-1; Holland Hall 10-0