High school football: Jenks-Edmond Santa Fe, Bixby-Choctaw finals headline Week 14

All playoff games 7 p.m. Friday unless noted
1. Class 6AI final: No. 2 Jenks vs. No. 4 Edmond Santa Fe
Where: Wantland Stadium, Edmond
When: 1 p.m. Saturday
The outlook: This showdown finally occurs after the Week 7 game was canceled because of Jenks' COVID issues. Jenks looks for its 17th state title and first since 2015. Santa Fe tries for its first state title and first by a West team in Oklahoma's largest class since 1995.
Records: Jenks 10-1; Edmond Santa Fe 10-2
Quarterback matchup: Jenks senior Stephen Kittleman has completed 142-of-211 passes for 2,066 yards and 24 touchdowns. Santa Fe junior Scott Pfieffer is 155-of-226 for 2,218 yards and 29 TDs.
Series history: Jenks leads 9-1, including 4-0 in the playoffs. The Trojans defeated Santa Fe 17-10 in the 2003 state final.
Radio/TV: Due to Oklahoma State's game with TCU at 11 a.m., the Jenks broadcast will be moved to KVOO fm98.5 starting with the pre-game show at 12:30 p.m. Both 6A finals will only be viewed online on NFHSnetwork.com -- a subscription is $10.99 monthly.
2. 6AII final: No. 1 Bixby vs. No. 4 Choctaw
Where: Wantland Stadium, Edmond
When: 7 p.m. Saturday
The outlook: A rematch of Bixby's 24-13 win in Week 6 -- the fewest points Bixby has scored this season.
Records: Bixby 10-0; Choctaw 9-3
QB matchup: Bixby senior Mason Williams has completed 168-of-254 passes for 2,348 yards and 27 TDs. Choctaw sophomore Steele Wasel is 163-of-264 for 2,431 yards and 18 TDs. Both have led late drives to win playoff games against Stillwater -- Williams in the 2019 state final and Wasel last week in the semifinals.
Notable: Choctaw shut down Bixby's passing game, but couldn't stop Braylin Presley, who rushed for 167 yards and three TDs in Week 6. Presley has 2,242 total yards and 34 TDs this season.
3. 5AI semifinal: No. 2 Collinsville at No. 1 MWC Carl Albert
The outlook: A rematch of Carl Albert's 37-20 win in the 2018 semifinals -- the only meeting between the programs.
Records: Collinsville 11-0; MWC Carl Albert 9-1
QB matchup: Collinsville junior Andrew Carney has accounted for 3,097 yards and 47 TDs -- split almost evenly between passing and rushing. Carl Albert senior Ben Harris, who has a career record of 50-2, has completed 136-of-201 passes for 1,827 yards and 20 TDs this season. He has career passing totals of 9,055 yards and 91 TDs.
4. 3A semifinal: No. 3 OKC Heritage Hall at No. 1 Lincoln Christian
Outlook: These teams meet in the semifinals for the third consecutive year.
Records: Heritage Hall 10-1; Lincoln Christian 11-0
QB matchup: Heritage Hall junior William Paque has passed for 1,350 yards and 17 TDs. Lincoln junior Max Brown has thrown for 1,657 yards and 27 TDs. He also has rushed for 934 yards and 13 TDs.
Series history: Lincoln won 33-6 in last year's semifinal after Heritage Hall won 69-34 in 2018. Heritage Hall defeated Lincoln 38-14 in the 2015 state final.
5. 3A semifinal: No. 4 Stigler at No. 2 Holland Hall
The outlook: Stigler looks for its first semifinal win since 1965. Holland Hall is in its first semifinal in five years as an OSSAA member.
Records: Stigler 11-1; Holland Hall 10-0
QB matchup: Stigler senior Darren Manes has completed 52-of-97 passes for 1,154 yards and 16 TDs -- including six in the quarterfinals against Kingston. He also has rushed for 735 yards and 14 TDs. Holland Hall senior Wallace Clark is 107-of-169 for 2,050 yards and 30 TDs, plus has 356 rushing yards with six TDs.
Best of the rest
4A semifinal: No. 3 Cushing (9-3) at No. 1 Wagoner (12-0): In their only previous meeting, Cushing won 21-13 in a 1981 playoff opener.
2A quarterfinal: No. 5 Marlow (11-0) at No. 1 Metro Christian (9-2): Marlow has its most wins since 2006 and is 11-0 for the first time ever.
B quarterfinal: No. 3 Shattuck (9-1) at No. 4 Regent Prep (10-1): Regent looks to avenge losses in the past two state finals -- 24-19 last year and 42-26 in 2018.
2A quarterfinal: No. 3 Washington, Okla. (10-1) at No. 2 Adair (10-1): Adair is in the quarterfinals for the ninth year in a row. Metro Christian eliminated Washington in the past two quarterfinals.
A quarterfinal: No. 6 Woodland (12-1) at No. 2 Cashion (12-0): These programs combined for five appearances in state title games during the past decade.
