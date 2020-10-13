 Skip to main content
High school football: Jenks cancels key district game with Edmond Santa Fe
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Jenks vs Norman High Football

Jenks' Stephen Kittleman (left) evades a tackle by a Norman player last week in Norman. The Trojans' game against Edmond Santa Fe was canceled Monday amid COVID-19 concerns.

 STEVE SISNEY, for the Tulsa World

Jenks athletic director Tony Dillingham didn't have a lot of notice, but that's the way it's been for everybody in this COVID-19 football season.

By around 3 p.m. Tuesday, Dillingham had decided it was "prudent" to cancel Thursday's key District 6AI-1 football home game against Edmond Santa Fe.

The No. 2 Trojans and No. 5 Wolves were the lone remaining unbeaten teams within district play, meaning the winner would have taken sole possession of first place in the district.

"We certainly would not have wanted to cancel, but we would hate to cause any issues (of safety) for our kids and coaches or for Santa Fe's kids and coaches," he said.

He said officials from both schools were eager to reschedule the game at a later date, if possible.

Dillingham confirmed some positive tests for the virus within the football team and "a number of players and coaches in quarantine and isolation."

He said the situation developed “probably within the last day as we’ve gotten more information. You’re trying to monitor that stuff as far as where contact tracing can take you and you start getting information from other sources."

This isn’t the first time things have turned quickly for the Trojans. Their game at Enid on Sept. 25 was canceled 30 minutes before kickoff.

"I've never worked so hard for so much uncertainty," Dillingham said. "You just try to take it one day at a time and do the best you can for your kids and coaches."

He said the Trojans had an “abbreviated” practice Tuesday, “nothing like what you would expect for the Tuesday before a game.”

In other news Tuesday, Class A No. 1 Pawhuska and Rejoice Christian had games canceled against Oklahoma Union and Nowata, and decided to play one another, with Rejoice visiting Pawhuska on Thursday.

Mounds at Konawa has been canceled. Beggs, which was scheduled to play at Morris, is looking for a replacement foe.

mike.brown@tulsaworld.com

