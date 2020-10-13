High school football: Jenks cancels key district game with Edmond Santa Fe

Jenks athletic director Tony Dillingham didn't have a lot of notice, but that's the way it's been for everybody in this COVID-19 football season.

By around 3 p.m. Tuesday, Dillingham had decided it was "prudent" to cancel Thursday's key District 6AI-1 football home game against Edmond Santa Fe.

The No. 2 Trojans and No. 5 Wolves were the lone remaining unbeaten teams within district play, meaning the winner would have taken sole possession of first place in the district.

"We certainly would not have wanted to cancel, but we would hate to cause any issues (of safety) for our kids and coaches or for Santa Fe's kids and coaches," he said.

He said officials from both schools were eager to reschedule the game at a later date, if possible.

Dillingham confirmed some positive tests for the virus within the football team and "a number of players and coaches in quarantine and isolation."

He said the situation developed “probably within the last day as we’ve gotten more information. You’re trying to monitor that stuff as far as where contact tracing can take you and you start getting information from other sources."