High school football: Jenks, Bixby state titles add to Allan Trimble's coaching legacy

Both of the teams that won state titles Saturday are led by head coaches who were Trimble assistants — Jenks’ Keith Riggs and Bixby’s Loren Montgomery.
Jenks’ 41-14 win over Edmond Santa Fe in the 6AI final was Riggs’ first title as head coach after two runner-up finishes in his three seasons as Trimble’s successor. Bixby’s 17-14 win over Choctaw in the 6AII final that was the second game of the doubleheader at Wantland Stadium in Edmond gave Montgomery his sixth title in the past seven seasons.
Others who have won state titles as head coaches after being Trimble assistants are Antwain Jimmerson (2008) and Brad Calip (2017) with Booker T. Washington, Darren Melton with Lincoln Christian in 2009 and David Alexander with Broken Arrow in 2018. That’s 11 state titles won by Trimble assistants as head coaches.
That number could increase to as many as 14 within the next two weeks as three teams led by Trimble assistants remain alive in the postseason — Holland Hall’s Tag Gross, Beggs’ David Tenison and Pawhuska’s Matt Hennesy.
Gross was Trimble’s offensive coordinator for his first four state titles in 1996-99.
“He very rarely talked about winning state championships, it was about what we can do in this moment,” Gross said. “It was more about the process of preparing, doing the right things and the results will take care of themselves.”
Every four years
For Jenks offensive coordinator Greg Calabrese, another longtime Trimble assistant, the state title was his seventh as a member of the Trojans’ staff.
“They are all special, and I don’t want to take anything away from any of those others, but what a special group of kids these are, all of them,” Calabrese said. “Whatever came their way, they were going to deal with it. Everything that we asked of them, they met the challenge.”
The timing seemed to be right for another Jenks title. After Jenks won consecutive titles in 2006 and ‘07, there were four years without a state championship, followed by four gold balls in a row and then four years without winning it before 2020.
“So sticking with the script, this was time to correct that,” Calabrese said with a smile. “The boys weren’t going to be denied. We talked about the tradition of this program. I know Allan Trimble is smiling down on us, the program that he built. These kids don’t care whether it’s four years or two years, they are going to compete their tails off for a championship every single year. We challenged these kids to want to be a part of this legacy, be a part of that Jenks immortality. They will forever have a number on the scoreboard. The year 2020 is the year everyone is going to remember in different ways, but we’ll fondly look back, selfishly, on what this program did.
“There is so much talent in this state, this a testament to the big man upstairs, Allan Trimble, the program that he built, the legacy he left behind, the footprints everybody is trying to follow in, it’s a credit to the program he built.“
Gaylor’s first title
Adam Gaylor, in his second year as Jenks’ defensive coordinator, won his first gold ball after near-misses in 2005 with Wagoner, 2011 with Broken Arrow and 2019 with Jenks, despite his defenses turning in strong performances in all those state finals.
“I’m glad to be a part of Jenks football and this tradition,” Gaylor said. “We had no superstars at all (on defense), but our kids are amazing. Nobody wants the credit. For most of the year we played really good team defense. Our guys play hard, they are hard-hat, lunch pail-type guys. We coach them hard and make them chase the ball. They’re Jenks kids and they respond to it.”
Advice for Kittleman
Jenks’ Stephen Kittleman completed 16-of-21 passes for 237 yards and a TD in the title game. During the week, he heard from former Jenks QBs Sawyer Kollmorgen and Ian Corwin, who combined to start four state finals.
“They gave me some good pointers,” Kittleman said. “I was Ian’s backup for two years, he taught me so much, he prepared me for this moment.
“Winning a state championship, it’s finally here, it’s surreal, there’s no other feeling like it, to accomplish something like that with your teammates, it’s so special.“
Calabrese refers to Kittleman as “the heart and soul of this football team.”
Jenks leading receiver Jayden Patrick said about Kittleman, “We wouldn’t be where we are without him and our offensive line. With him being our quarterback and knowing what’s going to happen on the field, him constantly being in the film room, it’s a blessing.”
Williams wins again
Mason Williams ends his high school career with a 36-1 record as Bixby’s starting quarterback and matches the three state titles that Tanner Griffin won as Bixby’s QB from 2014-16.
Saturday was the first time in his career that Williams had more rushing yards (51) than passing (34). Williams has career passing totals of 9,098 yards and 110 TDs. His previous low passing total was 85 in the 2018 state final. But his 51 rushing yards (on eight carries) were his second highest, behind his 53 against Del City in the quarterfinals.
Link to past success
Defending 2A champion Metro Christian kept its title hopes with a 35-31 win over Marlow in the quarterfinals Friday. Metro drove 62 yards in the final moments, overcoming an early fourth-and-23, and scored on Kirk Francis’ 26-yard TD pass to Malachi Penland with 47 seconds left. Francis passed for 374 yards and four TDs.
The late winning drive was reminiscent of Metro’s 49-45 victory in 2018’s second round at Jones when QB Asher Link scored the winning TD with 22 seconds left. Link was the All World 2019 offensive player of the year.
“It was a big-time performance,” Metro coach Jared McCoy said about Francis. “And a cool thing was Asher was there, cheering him on.”
All World/All-State football
