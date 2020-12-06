High school football: Jenks, Bixby state titles add to Allan Trimble's coaching legacy

Every four years

For Jenks offensive coordinator Greg Calabrese, another longtime Trimble assistant, the state title was his seventh as a member of the Trojans’ staff.

“They are all special, and I don’t want to take anything away from any of those others, but what a special group of kids these are, all of them,” Calabrese said. “Whatever came their way, they were going to deal with it. Everything that we asked of them, they met the challenge.”

The timing seemed to be right for another Jenks title. After Jenks won consecutive titles in 2006 and ‘07, there were four years without a state championship, followed by four gold balls in a row and then four years without winning it before 2020.