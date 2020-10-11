High school football: Jed Wagner, Blue Swarm defense step up for Commandos

With top receiver Bobby Byers and leading rusher Jayce Ward sidelined with season-ending injuries, Cascia Hall needs its Blue Swarm defense to step up more than ever.
Jed Wagner and his defensive teammates did just that on Friday night as they led the Commandos to a 7-6 victory over then-No. 1 Vian in a showdown for the District 2A-5 lead at Cascia.
"It was a lot of fun," said Wagner, a 6-foot-4, 240-pound senior lineman. "I really enjoyed it all the way through. We went into it optimistic, had a plan and we powered through."
Part of that plan involved some gambles.
"We had to take chances and do some things we normally don’t do, but it paid off," Cascia coach Joe Medina said. "I’ve got to credit my assistant coaches for developing the game plan and most importantly the kids, they were awesome. They showed their character and competitive spirit."
As a result, Cascia Hall (5-1) moves up three spots to No. 4 in the World's 2A rankings while Vian falls to No. 6. It was part of a major reshuffling in 2A as Jones is the new top-ranked team. Defending champion Metro Christian, which won another high-profile defensive battle, 14-6 over Beggs, moves up to No. 3 while Beggs falls four spots to No. 7.
Wagner, one of Cascia's key players with a fumble recovery, said he wasn't nervous "because it's second nature for me" before he kicked the decisive extra point with 9:14 left after Cooper Lai's 68-yard touchdown pass to Flynn Sage on a trick play.
Cascia picked up its fifth consecutive win despite only gaining 7 yards rushing.
When the Commandos forced Vian to go three-and-out on its opening series, that gave Wagner and his teammates confidence they could stop the Wolverines' ground-oriented attack. Vian's Javyn Wright, a 1,000-yard rusher, was held to 79 yards on 18 carries and was denied on a 2-point conversion.
"We’re always getting around, getting where we needed to be, following the ball no matter what," Wagner said. "No matter what happened up front, we were surrounding them, they just couldn’t get past us.
"In the first series, we just kind of knew we’re going to handle these guys and take it to them. We did and we just powered through and kept going."
Cascia has the state's current longest streak with 33 consecutive postseason berths, but has not won a playoff game since reaching the Class 4A semifinals in 2015 and '16. Friday's game showed the Commandos they have the potential for playoff success.
"It's huge, it makes us feel we’ve got a shot," Wagner said. "We have the people to do it and a coaching staff that can take us all the way."
Adair wins showdown
Adair moves up to No. 5 after winning another 2A showdown, 24-21 over Sperry on Friday. Nate Ratcliff scored on a 2-yard touchdown run in the third quarter to give Adair a 24-14 lead, and the Warriors held on despite Sperry’s Seth Jackson scoring on a 3-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.
BJ Mizulo finished with 102 yards on 22 carries for Adair.
“I told our kids that it was going to be a dogfight, and I challenged them to be at their best,” Adair coach Rob Gilstrap said. “When things weren’t going right, we stayed together and kept swinging. I was really proud that we were able to establish our run game and move the football, and with how physical we were. It was a good win for us, for sure.”
Poteau wins again
Defending 4A state champion Poteau, ranked No. 4, won its fourth straight game, 34-16 over Sallisaw on Friday.
Jagger Dill put the Pirates in front with a 42-yard touchdown run in the first quarter, and Colton Williamson's 37-yard TD pass to Chastin Soehlman gave the Pirates a 13-8 lead when halftime arrived. Williamson also threw a 6-yard TD pass to Soehlman in the third quarter, and Todd Mattox followed it up with a 7-yard TD run.
“Huge win for us but we have to continue to get better in the stretch run,” Poteau coach Greg Werner said.
Notable
Defending champion Lincoln Christian remains No. 1 in 3A after a 61-0 victory over Westville on Friday. Max Brown completed 11-of-15 passes for 178 yards and five TDs -- all in the first half. He also had four rushes for 73 yards...
Claremore Sequoyah, coming off two winless seasons, is 5-1 after a 56-49 victory over Rejoice Christian on Friday. Sequoyah's Logan Hattaway had 10 carries for 185 yards and four TDs. Rejoice quarterback Chance Wilson accounted for seven TDs and 574 yards, nearly split evenly between passing and rushing. Sequoyah and Adair are tied for the 2A-8 lead...
Former Lincoln Christian QB Micah Wilson, the World's 2015 metro player of the year, had his first two college receptions, including a 41-yard TD for Missouri in a 45-41 upset over 17th-ranked LSU on Saturday.
Ben Johnson, for the Tulsa World, contributed to this column.
