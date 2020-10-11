High school football: Jed Wagner, Blue Swarm defense step up for Commandos

Cascia picked up its fifth consecutive win despite only gaining 7 yards rushing.

When the Commandos forced Vian to go three-and-out on its opening series, that gave Wagner and his teammates confidence they could stop the Wolverines' ground-oriented attack. Vian's Javyn Wright, a 1,000-yard rusher, was held to 79 yards on 18 carries and was denied on a 2-point conversion.

"We’re always getting around, getting where we needed to be, following the ball no matter what," Wagner said. "No matter what happened up front, we were surrounding them, they just couldn’t get past us.

"In the first series, we just kind of knew we’re going to handle these guys and take it to them. We did and we just powered through and kept going."

Cascia has the state's current longest streak with 33 consecutive postseason berths, but has not won a playoff game since reaching the Class 4A semifinals in 2015 and '16. Friday's game showed the Commandos they have the potential for playoff success.

"It's huge, it makes us feel we’ve got a shot," Wagner said. "We have the people to do it and a coaching staff that can take us all the way."

Adair wins showdown