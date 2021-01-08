High school football: `Intangibles' led to Broken Arrow hiring Josh Blankenship as head coach

"Josh has the intangibles," Dunn said. "What he's done as an offensive coordinator everywhere he's been, in developing quarterbacks and a high-flying offense that can light up a scoreboard, sure that's been evident. But it's the other stuff I mentioned. It's that passion he has of building young men and in setting that high standard. It's a daily process, and to have somebody who believes in that is going to be an incredible thing."

Adams State interim athletic director Katelyn Smith said in a press release, "We wish Coach Blankenship nothing but the best with his future endeavors. We appreciate the time he has spent with Adams State and everything he has done for the program."

As excited as Blankenship is about returning home to Oklahoma, it wasn't easy for him to depart Adams State.

"The hardest thing about leaving a place is leaving those relationships," Blankenship said. "And the thing that makes up for that is the hope for new relationships."

Blankenship, 40, an assistant on five Union state championship teams, believes he is more prepared for his second high-school head coaching job than his first at Muskogee a decade ago.