High school football: Holland Hall's Wallace Clark captures 3A-4 MVP award

Holland Hall quarterback/safety Wallace Clark is the 3A-4 most valuable player in voting by the district's coaches.

Clark, who helped lead the Dutch to the Class 3A state title, completed 136-of-216 passes for 2,478 yards and 34 touchdowns. He also rushed for 570 yards and 10 TDs, had 42 tackles and averaged 38.5 yards as a punter.

His teammate, Owen Ostroski, shared defensive player of the year honors with Verdigris' Evan Raines.

Central quarterbackK.T. Owens and Verdigris running back Alec James were the co-offensive playters of the year.

Holland Hall's Tag Gross is the coach of the year.

3A-4 DISTRICT AWARDS

MVP: Wallace Clark, Holland Hall

Co-Offensive MVP: KT Owens, Central; Alec James, Verdigris

Co-Defensive MVP: Owen Ostroski, Holland Hall; Evan Raines, Verdigris

Coach of the year: Tag Gross, Holland Hall

Offense

QB: Landon Prouse, Inola; Jake Miller, Berryhill

RB: Gabe Brown, Vinita

FB: Skyler Melcher, Mannford