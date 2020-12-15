 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High school football: Holland Hall's Wallace Clark captures 3A-4 MVP award

High school football: Holland Hall's Wallace Clark captures 3A-4 MVP award

{{featured_button_text}}
Holland Hall vs Lincoln Christian (copy)

Holland Hall's Wallace Clark accounted for 398 yards and five TDs in the Class 3A state final. IAN MAULE, TULSA WORLD

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World

Holland Hall quarterback/safety Wallace Clark is the 3A-4 most valuable player in voting by the district's coaches.

Clark, who helped lead the Dutch to the Class 3A state title, completed 136-of-216 passes for 2,478 yards and 34 touchdowns. He also rushed for 570 yards and 10 TDs, had 42 tackles and averaged 38.5 yards as a punter.

His teammate, Owen Ostroski, shared defensive player of the year honors with Verdigris' Evan Raines.

Central quarterbackK.T. Owens and Verdigris running back Alec James were the co-offensive playters of the year.

Holland Hall's Tag Gross is the coach of the year.

3A-4 DISTRICT AWARDS

MVP: Wallace Clark, Holland Hall

Co-Offensive MVP: KT Owens, Central; Alec James, Verdigris

Co-Defensive MVP: Owen Ostroski, Holland Hall; Evan Raines, Verdigris

Coach of the year: Tag Gross, Holland Hall

Offense

QB: Landon Prouse, Inola; Jake Miller, Berryhill

RB: Gabe Brown, Vinita

FB: Skyler Melcher, Mannford

WR: Marc Gouldsbey, Holland Hall; Dalton Norman, Inola

TE: Josh Chambers, Berryhill

C: Hunter Mounce, Central; Jax Ridenour, Verdigris

G: Jace Starling, Berryhill; Jake Braman, Verdigris

T: Johnny Williamson, Jay

Defense

S: Kaleson Marshall, Verdigris; Lorne Kirk, Jay

CB: Tanner Alexander, Berryhill

ILB: Joel Hamilton, Central; Sutton Spradlin, Berryhill

OLB: Carson Calvert, Verdigris

DE: Alek Hess, Verdigris; Brendon Stevens, Vinita

IL: Cameron Robinson, Holland Hall

Special Teams

K/P: Price Ward, Vinita; Oscar Lylya - Jay

Ironman: Hayden Jones, Verdigris; Jackson Knight, Berryhill

Comeback player: Charlie Goddard; Holland Hall; Josiah Stevens, Berryhill

barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News