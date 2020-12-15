High school football: Holland Hall's Wallace Clark captures 3A-4 MVP award

Holland Hall quarterback/safety Wallace Clark is the 3A-4 most valuable player in voting by the district's coaches.
Clark, who helped lead the Dutch to the Class 3A state title, completed 136-of-216 passes for 2,478 yards and 34 touchdowns. He also rushed for 570 yards and 10 TDs, had 42 tackles and averaged 38.5 yards as a punter.
His teammate, Owen Ostroski, shared defensive player of the year honors with Verdigris' Evan Raines.
Central quarterbackK.T. Owens and Verdigris running back Alec James were the co-offensive playters of the year.
Holland Hall's Tag Gross is the coach of the year.
3A-4 DISTRICT AWARDS
MVP: Wallace Clark, Holland Hall
Co-Offensive MVP: KT Owens, Central; Alec James, Verdigris
Co-Defensive MVP: Owen Ostroski, Holland Hall; Evan Raines, Verdigris
Coach of the year: Tag Gross, Holland Hall
Offense
QB: Landon Prouse, Inola; Jake Miller, Berryhill
RB: Gabe Brown, Vinita
FB: Skyler Melcher, Mannford
WR: Marc Gouldsbey, Holland Hall; Dalton Norman, Inola
TE: Josh Chambers, Berryhill
C: Hunter Mounce, Central; Jax Ridenour, Verdigris
G: Jace Starling, Berryhill; Jake Braman, Verdigris
T: Johnny Williamson, Jay
Defense
S: Kaleson Marshall, Verdigris; Lorne Kirk, Jay
CB: Tanner Alexander, Berryhill
ILB: Joel Hamilton, Central; Sutton Spradlin, Berryhill
OLB: Carson Calvert, Verdigris
DE: Alek Hess, Verdigris; Brendon Stevens, Vinita
IL: Cameron Robinson, Holland Hall
Special Teams
K/P: Price Ward, Vinita; Oscar Lylya - Jay
Ironman: Hayden Jones, Verdigris; Jackson Knight, Berryhill
Comeback player: Charlie Goddard; Holland Hall; Josiah Stevens, Berryhill
