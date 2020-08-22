Most of the preseason material has been written. Coaches and players can’t wait to get started.
High school football is scheduled to start this week, but who knows if school will even be in session Friday.
Welcome to the uncertain world of the coronavirus, where the motto might be: Be grateful for what you have and don’t look too far forward.
While many yearn for football again, there are no guarantees. Everything could change in a heartbeat.
“The biggest thing people haven’t grasped about this virus is how day to day it is,” said Gil Cloud, director of athletics for the Tulsa Public Schools.
“For today, we know where our kids are and what they’re doing. But who knows what happens tomorrow? Somebody could wake up with a temperature of 104 or with a cough or sore throat, and it could put everything on hold,” he said.
Some of that has happened already. The volleyball season started Aug. 10, but Booker T. Washington’s team is coming off a 14-day quarantine.
Memorial’s volleyball team had an individual who needed testing. The test came back negative, but in the meantime, the Chargers were forced to cancel matches with Central and McAlester.
McAlester’s football team had an issue during the first week of training camp and, at the request of the Pittsburg County Health Department, bypassed three practice days.
Earlier this week, the Buffaloes canceled their annual scrimmage with Wagoner. “We didn’t want to do anything that would jeopardize our kids getting to play in a real football game,” coach Forrest Mazey said.
Broken Bow visits McAlester to open the regular season Friday.
Cloud said Monday could be a key date. The first intersquad scrimmages were played last weekend and many administrators feared mixing athletes from different schools would heighten the danger of spread.
It could provide an acid test.
“When we start playing other folks, that’s gonna be different,” Cloud said. “By Monday, I think we’ll have a better feel for what to expect throughout the season.”
Wagoner coach Dale Condict said he was skeptical there ever would be a season. But he’s changing his mind.
“Now that we’ve gone through summer camp with 150 to 200 kids and didn’t have any positive tests, I’m thinking if we’re smart about how we handle it and navigate through, it looks like there’s a good chance we’re gonna get a chance to play,” he said.
Bishop Kelley coach JJ Tappana echoes the emotions of many coaches glad to be practicing again, but who are a little sad about how much more fun it used to be.
“As coaches we all want to do things together. We want to go on float trips and have senior retreats and team dinners. I hate it for the kids that they’re missing out on the things that make the experience so much more special. But at least we have football,” Tappana said.