High school football: Five district races to watch

The midway point of high school football’s regular season arrives this week. However, most district races either began last week or some teams are just starting this week due to COVID-related cancellations. Here are five of the most intriguing district races:
6AI-1
Jenks (2-1) hosts Broken Arrow (2-1) in a district opener Friday. Their showdowns usually decide district titles although last year was an exception as Edmond Santa Fe upset both teams to come away with the championship. Santa Fe (2-2) still has that potential this year and will host Jenks on Oct. 15 and Broken Arrow on Oct. 23. It looks like there will be six teams scrambling for four playoff slots. Yukon (3-1) and Enid (2-1) are better than expected, and Westmoore (2-2) also will contend for a playoff berth.
5A-3
Bishop Kelley (4-0) is in the driver’s seat after opening district play with a 17-14 win last week at McAlester (3-1), but Coweta (3-1) also has the potential to come away with the title. Coweta visits McAlester on Oct. 15 and Bishop Kelley on Oct. 30. Should be a very competitive battle for the fourth playoff spot after East Central (3-0) and Shawnee (1-2) won their district openers last week and defending district champion Edison (1-2) also should figure in that mix.
4A-3
Defending district champion Bristow (2-2) visits top-ranked Wagoner (4-0) on Friday. The district title will likely be decided in Week 10 when Wagoner visits Skiatook (3-1). Grove (2-0) and Cleveland (3-1) are programs on the rise and should battle with Bristow and Oologah (0-2) for the district’s final two playoff slots. COVID cancellations are having a big impact as Oologah’s last three scheduled games haven’t been played and Grove has lost two games from the schedule.
3A-4
It’s likely the district title will be decided when second-ranked Verdigris (3-0) visits Holland Hall (4-0) on Oct. 30. But Berryhill (1-1), a district champion from 2016-18, could also challenge. Berryhill visits Verdigris on Oct. 2 and Holland Hall on Oct. 15. Vinita (3-1) and Inola (2-1) are also playoff contenders and will meet Oct. 23 at Inola.
2A-8
Last year’s 2A-4 champion Adair (3-1) is the favorite and visits Sperry (2-2), the 2019 2A-3 champion, on Oct. 9. Claremore Sequoyah (3-1) is much improved after two winless seasons. Salina (2-2) also is improved and Dewey (2-2) will be in the playoff mix as well. And so will Rejoice Christian (1-2), which was a Class A state title contender the past few years before moving up to 2A.
— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World
Barry Lewis 918-581-8393
Twitter: @BarryLewisTW
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!