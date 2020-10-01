High school football: Five district races to watch

The midway point of high school football’s regular season arrives this week. However, most district races either began last week or some teams are just starting this week due to COVID-related cancellations. Here are five of the most intriguing district races:

6AI-1

Jenks (2-1) hosts Broken Arrow (2-1) in a district opener Friday. Their showdowns usually decide district titles although last year was an exception as Edmond Santa Fe upset both teams to come away with the championship. Santa Fe (2-2) still has that potential this year and will host Jenks on Oct. 15 and Broken Arrow on Oct. 23. It looks like there will be six teams scrambling for four playoff slots. Yukon (3-1) and Enid (2-1) are better than expected, and Westmoore (2-2) also will contend for a playoff berth.

5A-3

Bishop Kelley (4-0) is in the driver’s seat after opening district play with a 17-14 win last week at McAlester (3-1), but Coweta (3-1) also has the potential to come away with the title. Coweta visits McAlester on Oct. 15 and Bishop Kelley on Oct. 30. Should be a very competitive battle for the fourth playoff spot after East Central (3-0) and Shawnee (1-2) won their district openers last week and defending district champion Edison (1-2) also should figure in that mix.

4A-3