High school football: Five defending state champions still on top going into playoffs

Five of last year's nine state football champions will enter the 2020 playoffs ranked No. 1 after impressive performances in their regular-season finales.
Owasso (Class 6AI) and Midwest City Carl Albert posted shutouts on Friday while Bixby (6AII) rolled to a 70-21 win over Booker T. Washington.
Lincoln Christian (3A) and Metro Christian (2A) also prevailed Friday in what their coaches described as "playoff-type" atmospheres.
Lincoln (9-0) won 26-7 at previously undefeated No. 5 Stigler in a showdown for the District 3A-4 title.
"It was good preparation," Lincoln coach Jerry Ricke said. "We went there and fought and grinded it out."
Junior quarterback Max Brown completed 11-of-12 passes for 163 yards and a touchdown. He also had a season-high 22 rushes for 126 yards and a TD.
Brown has been impressive as the successor to three-year starting QB Chase Ricke, who was an All World player of the year finalist in 2019. Brown has completed 74% of his passes as he has thrown for 1,314 yards and 20 TDs. He also has rushed for 764 yards and 10 touchdowns.
"He's a little different than Chase -- Max is a good physical runner," Jerry Ricke said. "Max has played well and made big throws. He's very accurate and playing at a very high level."
Brown and Chase Hudson shared QB time early in the season before Hudson shifted to running back. He had 25 rushes for 94 yards and two TDs against Stigler plus a 42-yard reception.
"Chase carried a big load," Jerry Ricke said.
Lincoln's previous five district games were routs, so the battle against Stigler was a needed test. The Bulldogs only allowed five TDs in six district games. Stigler was held to 138 yards -- most of it on an early TD drive.
"Our starters had to play four quarters," Jerry Ricke said. "Our special teams were outstanding, as they have been all year. It was a total team effort."
Metro Christian also had a lengthy road trip to Seminole in a game that was arranged only a week earlier after Metro's scheduled opponent, Haskell, canceled the rest of its season due to COVID issues. Metro's starters also had to play four quarters before sealing a 45-28 win over Seminole, which finished third in 3A-4 behind Lincoln and Stigler.
"We played really well against a really good team," Metro coach Jared McCoy said. "You like to play for a district championship in the final regular-season game, but this was as close as you can get to doing that. They had our full attention."
Metro's two-QB system with Kirk Francis and Colton Cook has worked well -- they combined for 362 passing yards against Stigler. Cook also plays safety on defense. The Patriots have won six in a row after two early losses.
"We're pleased, we've grown so much," McCoy said. "We're thankful we've been able to navigate all the challenges so far and our team has been unaffected by COVID. It's a tossup year in the playoffs in 2A. There's no super scary team and I like the experience we gained from winning it last year."
Pairings set
The OSSAA announced first-round playoff pairings Sunday. All teams are invited to play in the postseason due to the number of regular-season cancellations, but some have declined. Area schools opting out are Memorial (5A), Catoosa (4A), Cleveland (4A), Stilwell (4A), Mannford (3A), Webster (3A), Haskell (2A), Hulbert (2A), Nowata (2A), Ketchum (A), Chouteau (A), Liberty (A) and Wilson (Henryetta) (C). Area schools ineligible due to forfeits are Hale (5A) and Coyle (C).
Other schools opting out are OKC Grant (6AII), Putnam West (6AII), OKC Southeast (5A), Guymon (5A), OKC Western Heights (5A), OKC Douglass (3A), Madill (3A), Newkirk (2A), Tishomingo (2A), Hartshorne (2A), Wilburton (2A), Carnegie (A), Talihina (A), Bray-Doyle (B), Beaver (C), South Coffeyville (C) and Graham-Dustin (C). Other schools ineligible due to forfeits are OKC Northwest Classen (6AII), OKC Capitol Hill (5A), OKC Classen SAS (4A), OKC Star Spencer (2A), OKC Crooked Oak (2A) and Gans (B).
Staying, moving on top
Pawhuska has been No. 1 in Class A since the preseason. The Huskies will enter the playoffs coming off a 95-7 win over Ketchum. Bryce Drummond accounted for 338 yards and eight TDs.
Dewar moved up to No. 1 in Class B for the first time this season after three-time defending champion Shattuck, which had been No. 1 since the preseason, lost 50-16 to Laverne on Friday. Laverne moves up to No. 3 and Shattuck drops to No. 4. Regent Prep moves to No. 5 after a 62-58 win over Davenport, which falls three slots to No. 6.
Signings
The NCAA's early signing period for all sports except football starts Wednesday. Please email signings and commitments to barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!