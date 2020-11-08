High school football: Five defending state champions still on top going into playoffs

Brown and Chase Hudson shared QB time early in the season before Hudson shifted to running back. He had 25 rushes for 94 yards and two TDs against Stigler plus a 42-yard reception.

"Chase carried a big load," Jerry Ricke said.

Lincoln's previous five district games were routs, so the battle against Stigler was a needed test. The Bulldogs only allowed five TDs in six district games. Stigler was held to 138 yards -- most of it on an early TD drive.

"Our starters had to play four quarters," Jerry Ricke said. "Our special teams were outstanding, as they have been all year. It was a total team effort."

Metro Christian also had a lengthy road trip to Seminole in a game that was arranged only a week earlier after Metro's scheduled opponent, Haskell, canceled the rest of its season due to COVID issues. Metro's starters also had to play four quarters before sealing a 45-28 win over Seminole, which finished third in 3A-4 behind Lincoln and Stigler.

"We played really well against a really good team," Metro coach Jared McCoy said. "You like to play for a district championship in the final regular-season game, but this was as close as you can get to doing that. They had our full attention."