High school football: Dutch's Ethan Roush may join brothers in World's winners' circle

So how does Ethan, who is 6-foot-3 and 175 pounds, compare to his very accomplished brothers?

"He's longer, he's the best athlete," Gross said. "I think he'll have a chance to be a D-1 receiver."

Ethan's two brothers also played in the secondary, but this was the first time a member of the family came up with three interceptions in a game for the Dutch.

"My middle brother (Drake) always tries to tell me he's better, but he can't anymore," Ethan said with a smile.

Holland Hall is scheduled to play Inola (4-4 overall) in a regular-season finale Friday. Two of the Dutch's past four games have been canceled due to opponents' COVID issues and Gross is hopeful that doesn't happen this week. If it does, Friday's Vinita at Verdigris winner would be the district champion, even though Holland Hall is undefeated, as 3A-4 elected to determine that by the most wins. Vinita canceled its scheduled Week 6 game at Holland Hall so the teams have not played.

Warriors handle Rejoice

Adair remains at No. 5 in the 2A rankings after BJ Mizulo racked up 182 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Warriors past Rejoice Christian 64-20 last Friday. The Warriors took advantage of four Rejoice turnovers.