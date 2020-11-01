High school football: Dutch's Ethan Roush may join brothers in World's winners' circle

Holland Hall junior Ethan Roush's older brothers, Dakota and Drake, are past winners in Tulsa World preseason readers' polls as the area's top quarterback.
On Tuesday, it will be seen if Ethan is the third member of his family to win in voting by World readers as he is a candidate for Player of the Week honors.
Ethan Roush, a safety/receiver, is up for the award after he had a career-high three interceptions in a 52-7 win over Verdigris on Friday. He picked off two of Verdigris' three passes in the second half. After his third interception, the Cardinals kept the ball on the ground.
"Every time (they) threw, it was like 'Thank you,'" Roush said.
Holland Hall (7-0) moves up to No. 2 in the World's Class 3A rankings behind defending state champion Lincoln Christian while Verdigris falls four spots to No. 6.
Roush had one reception for 20 yards. He set up a touchdown all four times he touched the ball. Roush also made a block that helped spring Marc Gouldsby for a 40-yard touchdown reception.
"Ethan did a great job," Dutch coach Tag Gross said. "He blocked well at receiver and made a big catch over the middle. He's a talented receiver and can cover a long range at safety."
For the season, Roush has 28 tackles and a team-high six interceptions in seven games.
So how does Ethan, who is 6-foot-3 and 175 pounds, compare to his very accomplished brothers?
"He's longer, he's the best athlete," Gross said. "I think he'll have a chance to be a D-1 receiver."
Ethan's two brothers also played in the secondary, but this was the first time a member of the family came up with three interceptions in a game for the Dutch.
"My middle brother (Drake) always tries to tell me he's better, but he can't anymore," Ethan said with a smile.
Holland Hall is scheduled to play Inola (4-4 overall) in a regular-season finale Friday. Two of the Dutch's past four games have been canceled due to opponents' COVID issues and Gross is hopeful that doesn't happen this week. If it does, Friday's Vinita at Verdigris winner would be the district champion, even though Holland Hall is undefeated, as 3A-4 elected to determine that by the most wins. Vinita canceled its scheduled Week 6 game at Holland Hall so the teams have not played.
Warriors handle Rejoice
Adair remains at No. 5 in the 2A rankings after BJ Mizulo racked up 182 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Warriors past Rejoice Christian 64-20 last Friday. The Warriors took advantage of four Rejoice turnovers.
Nate Ratcliff passed for three TDs and Garrett Long chipped in with 82 rushing yards and two touchdowns for the Warriors (8-1, 6-0 District 2A-8), who will play Claremore Sequoyah for the district crown Friday.
“It was a big district win for us,” Adair coach Rob Gilstrap said. “Our team played with great effort and enthusiasm. I was really pleased that our O-line played well and played with an edge.”
Pirates win A-8
Gunner Dozier rushed for 108 yards and two TDs on five carries, and he added a 31-yard touchdown reception in Gore’s 47-8 win over Canadian on Friday. The victory wrapped up the A-8 title for the Pirates (7-0, 6-0 A-8), who are No. 6 in the Class A rankings.
“Very proud of our kids; they have worked extremely hard and have battled through some adversity after losing our three-year starting QB the first scrimmage,” Gore coach Brandon Tyler said. “And not having a senior on the field makes us as a coaching staff very excited for the future.”
Notable
Senior quarterback KT Owens continues to make a difference for Central after his mid-season return to the Braves. On Friday night, he passed for 334 yards and four TDs, and had a touchdown run in a 48-30 win over Inola. Melo Davis had six catches for 154 yards and two TDs. Before Owens returned, Central was 0-4 and averaged 7.5 points. In his four games, Central is 2-2 and averages 39 points...
Barnsdall falls out of the Class B rankings after a 42-30 loss to Garber on Saturday. Garber replaces Barnsdall at No. 10...
Schedule changes -- Monday's Oologah at Skiatook makeup game has been postponed. Union's game at Edmond North on Friday has been canceled due to Edmond North's COVID issues. Union is trying to find a replacement opponent.
Ben Johnson, for the Tulsa World, contributed to this column.
