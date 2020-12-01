High school football: Dominant lines power Jenks to 6AI state final

"It was very important to set the tone for the rest of the game," Brown said.

Jackson added, "It all started with intensity, playing harder and being the more physical team. We controlled the offensive line and they couldn’t break out, couldn’t run on us. We all communicate really well."

Jackson, Thurber and Brown have been a huge part of the defense's progress since the Trojans allowed 393 yards and 42 points in a loss to 6AII No. 1 Bixby in Jenks' second game this season.

"AJ has done such a good job at nose guard," Riggs said. "He’s a big physical kid. At 290 pounds, you don’t find very many kids at that weight who play hard every play -- the fumble recovery was a great example. He’s chasing the football or he's not in position to make that recovery. He plays that way every play and that allows him to make big plays on defense."