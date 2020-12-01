High school football: Dominant lines power Jenks to 6AI state final

JENKS -- Saturday's Class 6AI state final will feature many dynamic playmakers at the skill positions.
Jenks running back Grant Lohr and receiver Jayden Patrick have shown they can score any time they touch the ball on either side of the football. For Edmond Santa Fe, playmakers include Oklahoma receiver commit Talyn Shettron and running back Ethane Hyche.
And both teams have quarterbacks who have performed at a high level all season -- Jenks' Stephen Kittleman and Santa Fe's Scott Pfieffer.
But Jenks coach Keith Riggs said one of the big keys is "who’s going to win in the trenches, offensive and defensively, I think it all starts there for both teams."
Santa Fe coach Kyle White has said, "Anytime you play Jenks you have to match their physicality."
His team did in their last meeting when the Wolves won 33-30 last year at Jenks.
"We’ve got to play with more intensity than we did last year (against Santa Fe)," Riggs said. "We’ve got to win the line of scrimmage, they really controlled the line for the most part on both sides and we’ve got to do better there. Last year they had a good game plan and really got after it."
Jenks is looking to win the battle up front on both sides of the ball as it did last week in a 39-15 win over top-ranked Owasso in the semifinals. The Trojans held Owasso to 50 rushing yards. Jenks' defensive line of Chase Jackson, Colemon Thurber and AJ Brown was dominant. Brown's fumble recovery on the opening play and Thurber's tackle in the end zone for a safety sparked Jenks jump to a quick 23-0 lead.
"It was very important to set the tone for the rest of the game," Brown said.
Jackson added, "It all started with intensity, playing harder and being the more physical team. We controlled the offensive line and they couldn’t break out, couldn’t run on us. We all communicate really well."
Jackson, Thurber and Brown have been a huge part of the defense's progress since the Trojans allowed 393 yards and 42 points in a loss to 6AII No. 1 Bixby in Jenks' second game this season.
"AJ has done such a good job at nose guard," Riggs said. "He’s a big physical kid. At 290 pounds, you don’t find very many kids at that weight who play hard every play -- the fumble recovery was a great example. He’s chasing the football or he's not in position to make that recovery. He plays that way every play and that allows him to make big plays on defense."
"Both Colemon and AJ started for us as sophomores last year and had to grow up fast and both of them have continued to get better and better this year. Colemon has played his best football in the playoffs for us. He's a matchup problem because of his athleticism and is capable of making big plays. Chase really came into his own last year in the state championship game and played his best game last year there. He's really undersized for a defensive lineman, but does a great job taking advantage of the skills that he has. He just plays so hard in the trenches to make a difference for our defense."
Jenks' defense has averaged allowing only 13.9 points in the past seven games.
"We play with a chip on our shoulder," Thurber said.
Up front on the other side of the ball, a battle to watch will be between a pair of Oklahoma State commits -- Trojans left tackle Logan Nobles and Wolves defensive end Collin Oliver.
"I'm excited to go against him," Nobles said. "I will see what practice will be like the next four years. He's a great player, very athletic, very physical. We talked a little bit Sunday and congratulated each other."
Jenks' line also helped set the tone on offense against Owasso as it has throughout the season. The Trojans average 42 points per game.
"The offensive line is the backbone of the team," Nobles said. "If the offensive line can't do something, Jayden can't catch the 40-yard pass and if we can't open up the gap, Lohr can't break out for the 60-yard run. It's great to see how we’ve performed during the season."
"They (Wolves) definitely have plenty of athletes. It's going to be a fun game to play."
