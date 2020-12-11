High school football: District 5A-4 honors Pryor QB Ben Ward as player of the year

Pryor quarterback Ben Ward is the District 5A-4 coaches' selection as player of the year.

Ward, who moved from Cleveland before his senior season, completed 127-of-230 passes for 1,931 yards and 24 touchdowns as he led Pryor to an 8-3 record. He also rushed for 751 yards and 14 TDs.

District champion and state semifinalist Collinsville captured two major 5A-4 awards as Kevin Jones was named coach of the year and Nate Wilkins was defensive player of the year. Sapulpa's Te'Zohn Taft is the offensive player of the year.

Only seniors are eligible for 5A-4 honors.

DISTRICT 5A-4 AWARDS

Coach of the year: Kevin Jones, Collinsville

Player of the year: Ben Ward, Pryor

Offensive POY: Te'Zohn Taft, Sapulpa

Defensive POY: Nate Wilkins, Collinsville

Position players of the year

DB: Qua'shon Leathers, Tahlequah

LB: Angel Quezada, Tahlequah

DL: Cooper Williams, Pryor

QB: Ben Ward, Pryor