High school football: District 5A-4 honors Pryor QB Ben Ward as player of the year

Pryor quarterback Ben Ward is the District 5A-4 coaches' selection as player of the year.
Ward, who moved from Cleveland before his senior season, completed 127-of-230 passes for 1,931 yards and 24 touchdowns as he led Pryor to an 8-3 record. He also rushed for 751 yards and 14 TDs.
District champion and state semifinalist Collinsville captured two major 5A-4 awards as Kevin Jones was named coach of the year and Nate Wilkins was defensive player of the year. Sapulpa's Te'Zohn Taft is the offensive player of the year.
Only seniors are eligible for 5A-4 honors.
DISTRICT 5A-4 AWARDS
Coach of the year: Kevin Jones, Collinsville
Player of the year: Ben Ward, Pryor
Offensive POY: Te'Zohn Taft, Sapulpa
Defensive POY: Nate Wilkins, Collinsville
Position players of the year
DB: Qua'shon Leathers, Tahlequah
LB: Angel Quezada, Tahlequah
DL: Cooper Williams, Pryor
QB: Ben Ward, Pryor
RB: Demetrice Coronado, Claremore
Receiver: Brooks Sherl, Claremore; Kaleb Cunningham, Collinsville
OL: Kaden Jones, Collinsville
HB/TE: Baylor Weathers, Collinsville
Special teams: Ryan Conner, Claremore; Drake Poth, Glenpool
Injured players: Bradley Pruitt, Tahlequah; Trenton Whitsell, Glenpool; Alex Juarez, Memorial; Mykel Lofton, Memorial
All-District
Claremore: Reid Brasel, Riley Hoke, Jett Woods
Collinsville: Caden Buoy, Jake Bays, Luke Stein, Hunter Davis, Gabe Lyon, Zach Morris, Blake Battles
Glenpool: Ryan Winn, Nick Marshall, Darius Stevenson, Gus Edwards, Rhythm Smith, Kevin Ordorica
Hale: Andre Bucktrot
Memorial: Devon Woods, Elvis Grayson, Tristan Hunt
Pryor: Ethan Chavez, Casen Douglas, Dax Sharp, Brooks Miller, Peyton McClelland, Justin Landry, Jesse Stokes
Sapulpa: Brance Renschler, Dylan Wick, Corbyn Jones, Wyatt Hall
