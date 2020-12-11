 Skip to main content
High school football: District 5A-4 honors Pryor QB Ben Ward as player of the year

BenWard20 (copy) (copy)

Pryor quarterback Ben Ward. COURTESY

 Courtesy

Pryor quarterback Ben Ward is the District 5A-4 coaches' selection as player of the year.

Ward, who moved from Cleveland before his senior season, completed 127-of-230 passes for 1,931 yards and 24 touchdowns as he led Pryor to an 8-3 record. He also rushed for 751 yards and 14 TDs.

District champion and state semifinalist Collinsville captured two major 5A-4 awards as Kevin Jones was named coach of the year and Nate Wilkins was defensive player of the year. Sapulpa's Te'Zohn Taft is the offensive player of the year.

Only seniors are eligible for 5A-4 honors.

DISTRICT 5A-4 AWARDS

Coach of the year: Kevin Jones, Collinsville

Player of the year: Ben Ward, Pryor

Offensive POY: Te'Zohn Taft, Sapulpa

Defensive POY: Nate Wilkins, Collinsville

Position players of the year

DB: Qua'shon Leathers, Tahlequah

LB: Angel Quezada, Tahlequah

DL: Cooper Williams, Pryor

QB: Ben Ward, Pryor

RB: Demetrice Coronado, Claremore

Receiver: Brooks Sherl, Claremore; Kaleb Cunningham, Collinsville

OL: Kaden Jones, Collinsville

HB/TE: Baylor Weathers, Collinsville

Special teams: Ryan Conner, Claremore; Drake Poth, Glenpool

Injured players: Bradley Pruitt, Tahlequah; Trenton Whitsell, Glenpool; Alex Juarez, Memorial; Mykel Lofton, Memorial

All-District

Claremore: Reid Brasel, Riley Hoke, Jett Woods

Collinsville: Caden Buoy, Jake Bays, Luke Stein, Hunter Davis, Gabe Lyon, Zach Morris, Blake Battles

Glenpool: Ryan Winn, Nick Marshall, Darius Stevenson, Gus Edwards, Rhythm Smith, Kevin Ordorica

Hale: Andre Bucktrot

Memorial: Devon Woods, Elvis Grayson, Tristan Hunt

Pryor: Ethan Chavez, Casen Douglas, Dax Sharp, Brooks Miller, Peyton McClelland, Justin Landry, Jesse Stokes

Sapulpa: Brance Renschler, Dylan Wick, Corbyn Jones, Wyatt Hall

barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com

