Three storylines 1. Can Verdigris build on its deepest-ever playoff run?
Last year, Verdigris won its first district title since 2001 and reached the semifinals for the first time.
If they stay away from injuries, there’s no reason why coach Travis East’s Cardinals can’t go deep into the playoffs again as many key performers return.
The Cardinals soared last year after freshman Dylan White was installed at quarterback. White, who passed for 1,711 yards and 17 touchdowns, wasn’t the only freshman who excelled. Running back Caden Parnell rushed for 858 yards and 11 TDs, and linebacker Reese Roller had 58 tackles with six sacks. Verdigris also is strong on both sides of the line.
Last year, Verdigris built on its success from 2018 when it was picked by coaches to finish last in the district, but made the playoffs, setting the foundation for ‘19.
“We’ve got a great group of hardworking kids,” East said. “They love to practice and play hard.”
2. Will Holland Hall make a successful transition from 2A to 3A?
Holland Hall, 38-12 in four seasons as an OSSAA member, appears as well prepared as possible to make the jump.
“I’m excited about the competition,” Holland Hall coach Tag Gross said. “I like that the (district) teams are a little more local for us. We have a veteran team, so it’s a good time for us to do it.”
Defensive end/tight end Owen Ostroski is a four-year starter and one of the state’s top 25 players. Wallace Clark also is a four-year starter with three of those at quarterback. Marc Gouldsby, a receiver/cornerback, is a playmaker in all three phases. He scored on 10 of his 27 catches last season, had four interceptions and scored on three punt returns.
3. Can Berryhill start a new winning streak?
In Week 10 last year, Verdigris defeated Berryhill 35-21 to end the Chiefs’ regular-season winning streak at 39 and district title streak at three. Berryhill then lost its playoff opener — the third consecutive year it failed to make it past the second round.
But the Chiefs, with receiver/defensive back standout Dawson James and several other key players returning, should contend again for a district title.
Players to watch
Kyron Downing, Vinita
Has excellent speed (4.37 in the 40) and enters his junior season with over 2,000 career rushing yards.
Hayden Jones, Verdigris
Will be used as a receiver/defensive back. The senior passed for 1,000 yards and 11 TDs last season. Also rushed for six TDs, picked off four passes, scored twice on defense and broke up eight passes.
Jace King, Inola
Junior defensive lineman/running back led the Longhorns in tackles for loss last season and averaged 7 yards per touch on offense.
DISTRICT 3A-4
World’s rankings
1. Verdigris Cardinals
Head coach: Travis East (5th year, 22-22)
2020-21 ADM: 390.13
2019 record: 10-3
District titles: 2001, ‘19
State titles: None
Top players: Carson Calvert, WR (6-1, 180, Sr.); Alek Hess, TE/LB (6-0, 210, Sr.); Hayden Jones, WR/DB (5-10, 185, Sr.); Caden Parnell, RB/LB (5-11 180, So.); Evan Raines, L (6-3, 255, Sr.); Jax Ridenour, L (6-2, 305, Sr.); Reese Roller, RB/LB 6-0, 185, So.); Dylan White, QB/DB (6-0, 175, So.)
Notable: Hess had 74 tackles with 16 for losses and nine sacks. ... Nondistrict opponents are Sperry, Miami and Victory Christian.
2. Holland Hall Dutch
Head coach: Tag Gross (20th year, 117-88-1)
2020-21 ADM: 348.33
2019 record: 9-3
District titles: 2017-18
State titles: None
Top players: Nunu Campbell, DB (6-0, 175, Jr.); Wallace Clark, QB (6-2, 180, Sr.); Charlie Goddard, OL (6-2, 210, Sr.); Magnus Lepak, K/P (5-11, 165m Jr.); Owen Ostroski, DE/TE (6-2, 245, Sr.); Ethan Roush, WR (6-2 175, Jr.); Zane Woodham, LB (6-0, 180, Sr.)
Notable: Nondistrict opponents are OKC Casady, Cascia Hall and Metro Christian. The Dutch hosts Berryhill on Oct. 15 and Verdigris on Oct. 30.
3. Berryhill Chiefs
Head coach: Pat Harper (15th year, 124-41)
2020-21 ADM: 388.80
2019 record: 9-2
District titles: 1961-62, ’72, ’78, ’96-’97, 2003-04. ‘16-18
State title: 2004
Top players: Chase Burke, RB (5-6, 170, Jr.); Davis Dotson, L (6-6, 260, Jr.); Dawson James, WR/S (6-1, 165, Sr.); Jake Miller, QB (5-11, 165, Sr.); Jace Starling, DL (6-0, 220, Sr.)
Notable: Burke had 213 rushes for 1,354 yards and 17 TDs last season. ... Nondistrict foes are Fort Gibson, Cascia Hall and Cushing.
4. Inola Longhorns
Head coach: Jeff Williams (7th year, 32-30)
2020-21 ADM: 375.92
2019 record: 6-5
District titles: 1972-73, ‘79-80, ‘84, ‘86
State titles: None
Top players: Jed Barrett, OL/LB (5-10, 200, Jr.); Garrett Cummins, H-B/DL (6-1, 225, Sr.); Trey Maple LB/RB (5-9, 165, Sr.); Dalton Norman, WR/DB (6-2, 185, Sr.); Taylor Pittser, LB (5-10, 170, Jr.); Landen Prows, QB/CB (5-10, 165, Sr.)
Notable: Prows has career passing totals of 4,043 yards and 43 TDs. ... Nondistrict games are against Claremore Sequoyah, Gravette (Arkansas) and Salina.
5. Central Braves
Head coach: Kip Shaw (4th year, 10-20)
2020-21 ADM: 401.74
2019 record: 6-4
District titles: 1944, ‘46, ‘52, ‘86, ‘95, ‘97
State titles: 1946
Top players: Tyionn Cox, WR (6-3, 180, Jr.); Joel Hamilton, RB/LB (6-0, 210, Sr.); Hunter Mounce, L (6-0, 260, Sr.)
Notable: Nondistrict foes are McLain, Memorial and Duncan.
6. Vinita Hornets
Head coach: Matt Williams (1st year)
2020-21 ADM: 393.16
2019 record: 4-6
District titles: 1947, ‘66-67, ‘72, ‘76, ‘78, ‘83, ‘85, ‘88, ‘91, ‘95-96, 2000, ‘02, ‘07
State titles: None
Top players: Kyron Downing, RB (5-11, 175, Jr.); Brennen Stephens, DL (6-0, 245, Sr.); Price Ward, QB (6-2, 180, Jr.)
Notable: Matt Williams returns to his alma mater, where his father, L.P., was head coach from 1981-98. Matt was Salina’s head coach from 2011-18 and spent last year as an assistant at Jay.
7. Jay Bulldogs
Head coach: Warren Kirk (5th year, 18-24)
2020-21 ADM: 372.12
2019 record: 4-6
District titles: 1953, ‘65-68, ‘84, ‘86-87, ‘89, 2009, ‘17
State titles: None
Top players: Loran Kirk, WR/DB (6-2, 185, Sr.); Johnny Williamson, OL (6-3, 290, Sr.)
Notable: Nondistrict foes are Adair, Miami and Grove.
8. Mannford Pirates
Head coach: Dustin Kinard (1st year)
2020-21 ADM: 443.66
2019 record: 3-7
District titles: 1975, ‘84-85
State titles: None
Top players: Tucker Hunsaker, QB/DB (5-11, 165, Jr.); Brayden Phillips, OL/LB (5-11, 220, Jr.)
Notable: Kinard was head coach the past 13 seasons at Sand Springs, where he led the Sandites to seven playoff berths and a 2015 6AII runner-up finish.