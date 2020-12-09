High school football: District 2A-8 honors Adair's Garrett Long as MVP

District champion Adair received several honors from 2A-8 coaches, including Garrett Long being selected as the most valuable player.
Among others honored from Adair are quarterback Nate Ratcliff as offensive player of the year and Rob Gilstrap as coach of the year.
Long, a receiver/safety, had 53 catches for 885 yards and 16 touchdowns. He also rushed for 427 yards and four TDs, returned three kicks for TDs, averaged 38.5 yards as a punter, had 55 tackles and two interceptions.
Ratcliff passed for 2,051 yards and 34 touchdowns.
Adair finished 10-2 with its only losses to 3A semifinalist Stigler and in the 2A quarterfinals to Washington.
Sperry's Eli Benham and Claremore Sequoyah's Dawson Rudd shared defensive player of the year honors.
DISTRICT 2A-8 AWARDS
MVP: Garrett Long, Adair
Offensive POY: Nate Ratcliff, Adair
Defensive POY: Eli Benham, Sperry; Dawson Rudd, Claremore Sequoyah
Coach of the year: Rob Gilstrap, Adair
Best of the year at their positions
QB: Chance Wilson, Rejoice Christian; Blake Bedsworth, Sequoyah
RB: BJ Mizulo, Adair; Jack Wilkins, Salina; Logan Hattaway, Sequoyah
WR: Jack Davis, Dewey; Easton Wiggins, Kansas; Jay Miller, Rejoice
OL: Lonnie Berridge, Kansas; Jake Long, Adair
TE: Chance Condit, Adair
DL: Connor Hesterly, Kansas; Reese Rumsey, Sequoyah
DE: Gabe Smoke, Adair
ILB: Seth Jackson, Sperry; Landon Rutherford, Salina; Jeremiah Harmon, Kansas; Caden Marley, Rejoice; Trey Burks, Sequoyah
OLB: Hunter Bringardner, Adair; Josh Harwell, Sequoyah; Caleb Reding, Kansas; Candry Cariker, Rejoice
DB: Brayden Williams, Salin; Holden Yoder, Adair; Grady James, Rejoice; Tyler Kruis, Sequoyah
Special teams: Carter Back, Adair; Ben Brown, Rejoice; Braxton Bulman, Sequoyah
Newcomers: Reece Jackson, Adair; Ty Lewis, Kansas; Conner Johnson, Salina
Injured athletes: Kyle Seeley, Nowata; Lane Jackson, Adair
ALL-DISTRICT
Adair: Roger Reed, Tyler Holt, Braden Boston
Dewey: Fisher Goode, Hunter Reese, Corbin Buford, Thorin Sorrell
Kansas: Kasen Rodriguez, William Hall, Jayven Whaler, Trenton Fields
Nowata: Emmett Sells, Dagan West, Broden Monroe
Rejoice: Bryce Revard, Logan Linnell, Stockton Ryan, Caleb Woods, Dalton Close
Salina: Jack Wilkins, Chance Downs, JT Kelly, Wyatt Murphy, Treyton Bailey
Sequoyah: Cooper Horner, Tyson Ward
Sperry: Kyron Woodall
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!