High school football: District 2A-8 honors Adair's Garrett Long as MVP

District champion Adair received several honors from 2A-8 coaches, including Garrett Long being selected as the most valuable player.

Among others honored from Adair are quarterback Nate Ratcliff as offensive player of the year and Rob Gilstrap as coach of the year.

Long, a receiver/safety, had 53 catches for 885 yards and 16 touchdowns. He also rushed for 427 yards and four TDs, returned three kicks for TDs, averaged 38.5 yards as a punter, had 55 tackles and two interceptions.

Ratcliff passed for 2,051 yards and 34 touchdowns.

Adair finished 10-2 with its only losses to 3A semifinalist Stigler and in the 2A quarterfinals to Washington.

Sperry's Eli Benham and Claremore Sequoyah's Dawson Rudd shared defensive player of the year honors.

DISTRICT 2A-8 AWARDS

MVP: Garrett Long, Adair

Offensive POY: Nate Ratcliff, Adair

Defensive POY: Eli Benham, Sperry; Dawson Rudd, Claremore Sequoyah

Coach of the year: Rob Gilstrap, Adair

Best of the year at their positions