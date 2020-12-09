 Skip to main content
High school football: District 2A-8 honors Adair's Garrett Long as MVP

High school football: District 2A-8 honors Adair's Garrett Long as MVP

Adair's Garrett Long. COURTESY

 Courtesy

District champion Adair received several honors from 2A-8 coaches, including Garrett Long being selected as the most valuable player.

Among others honored from Adair are quarterback Nate Ratcliff as offensive player of the year and Rob Gilstrap as coach of the year.

Long, a receiver/safety, had 53 catches for 885 yards and 16 touchdowns. He also rushed for 427 yards and four TDs, returned three kicks for TDs, averaged 38.5 yards as a punter, had 55 tackles and two interceptions.

Ratcliff passed for 2,051 yards and 34 touchdowns.

Adair finished 10-2 with its only losses to 3A semifinalist Stigler and in the 2A quarterfinals to Washington.

Sperry's Eli Benham and Claremore Sequoyah's Dawson Rudd shared defensive player of the year honors.

DISTRICT 2A-8 AWARDS

MVP: Garrett Long, Adair

Offensive POY: Nate Ratcliff, Adair

Defensive POY: Eli Benham, Sperry; Dawson Rudd, Claremore Sequoyah

Coach of the year: Rob Gilstrap, Adair

Best of the year at their positions

QB: Chance Wilson, Rejoice Christian; Blake Bedsworth, Sequoyah

RB: BJ Mizulo, Adair; Jack Wilkins, Salina; Logan Hattaway, Sequoyah

WR: Jack Davis, Dewey; Easton Wiggins, Kansas; Jay Miller, Rejoice

OL: Lonnie Berridge, Kansas; Jake Long, Adair

TE: Chance Condit, Adair

DL: Connor Hesterly, Kansas; Reese Rumsey, Sequoyah

DE: Gabe Smoke, Adair

ILB: Seth Jackson, Sperry; Landon Rutherford, Salina; Jeremiah Harmon, Kansas; Caden Marley, Rejoice; Trey Burks, Sequoyah

OLB: Hunter Bringardner, Adair; Josh Harwell, Sequoyah; Caleb Reding, Kansas; Candry Cariker, Rejoice

DB: Brayden Williams, Salin; Holden Yoder, Adair; Grady James, Rejoice; Tyler Kruis, Sequoyah

Special teams: Carter Back, Adair; Ben Brown, Rejoice; Braxton Bulman, Sequoyah

Newcomers: Reece Jackson, Adair; Ty Lewis, Kansas; Conner Johnson, Salina

Injured athletes: Kyle Seeley, Nowata; Lane Jackson, Adair

ALL-DISTRICT

Adair: Roger Reed, Tyler Holt, Braden Boston

Dewey: Fisher Goode, Hunter Reese, Corbin Buford, Thorin Sorrell

Kansas: Kasen Rodriguez, William Hall, Jayven Whaler, Trenton Fields

Nowata: Emmett Sells, Dagan West, Broden Monroe

Rejoice: Bryce Revard, Logan Linnell, Stockton Ryan, Caleb Woods, Dalton Close

Salina: Jack Wilkins, Chance Downs, JT Kelly, Wyatt Murphy, Treyton Bailey

Sequoyah: Cooper Horner, Tyson Ward

Sperry: Kyron Woodall

barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com

Breaking News