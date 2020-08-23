TWO STORYLINES
1. Cascia Hall returns to 2A
It took more than a decade, but Cascia Hall will finally get a chance to defend its second Class 2A title. Cascia won the 2A gold ball in 2007 and them moved up to 3A, where it also won state titles in 2008 and '09. The Commandos eventually were placed in 4A for six years before spending the past two in 3A. Through all the classification moves, Cascia has kept its playoff streak going -- now at 33 consecutive years -- the longest active in the state.
"It really doesn't matter to me which class we're in," Cascia coach Joe Medina said. "I think 2A is a very competitive class, you have some very elite teams -- two of our four losses last year were against 2A teams."
Cascia, which last reached the state semifinals in 2015 and '16 when it was in 4A. The Commandos have lost their playoff openers the past three years, but have the potential for a deep run in 2020, led by the Blue Swarm defense that has seven returning starters.
"We're very, very quick and more physical upfront," Medina said. "We'll get a lot of people to the football."
2. Can Vian take the final step to a gold ball?
Last year, Vian just fell short of its first state title, losing 42-34 to Metro Christian in the championship game.
Coach Gary Willis' Wolverines have the talent for a return trip to the state final as well as a second consecutive district title and fourth in five years. Four-year starter Javyn Wright returns at quarterback after rushing for 1,100 yards and 17 TDs last season. Xavin Lackey is another returning 1,000-yard rusher. Arkansas nose tackle commit Solomon Wright, a 2019 World All-State selection, leads the defense.
DISTRICT 2A-5
World's rankings
Vian Wolverines
Head coach: Gary Willis (5th year, 43-10)
2020-21 ADM: 238.74
2019 record: 13-2
District titles: 1965-67, ‘70-73, ‘79-83, ‘87, ‘89, ‘95, 2004-06, ‘08, ‘11-13, '15-17, '19
State titles: 1971
Top players: Nick Hughes, L (6-2, 245, Sr.); Xavin Lackey, LB/RB (6-1, 225, Jr.); Javyn Wright, QB/CB (6-0, 175, Sr.); Solomon Wright, H-B/NT (6-1, 270, Sr.)
Notable: Solomon Wright had 124 tackles last year. ... Vian hosts defending 3A state champion Lincoln Christian on Sept. 11. ... The Wolverines visit Cascia Hall on Oct. 9.
2. Cascia Hall Commandos
Head coach: Joe Medina (22nd year, 215-46)
2020-21 ADM: 346.10
2019 record: 7-4
District titles: 1987-92, ‘94-95, ‘98, 2000-01, ‘03, ‘06-12
State titles: 1989, 99, 2007-09
Top players: Bobby Byers, WR/DB (5-9, 155, Sr.); Nick Choquette, DB/RB (5-9, 165, Sr.); Cooper Mullen, QB (6-2, 200, Sr.); Owen Pazzo, DL (6-0, 250, So.); J.J. Peters, L (6-2, 230, Sr.); Andrew Warthan, WR/DB (5-9, 165, Sr.); Dylan Wilson, LB/TE (6-1, 205, Sr.)
Notable: Sophomore RB Jayce Ward was Cascia's top rusher last year with 415 yards. ... Nondistrict opponents are Victory Christian, Holland Hall and Berryhill.
3. Spiro (8-3 in 2019): OCA Hall-of-Famer Chris Bunch returns for his 31st season as the Bulldogs' head coach. Nick Johnson is a dual-threat quarterback who accounted for 1,130 yards and 17 TDs last season. Mekhi Roberson is the Bulldogs' top receiver and safety Connner Rodgers is a standout on defense.
4. Keys (4-6): Adam Hass was hired in March as the Cougars' fifth head coach in six years after nine seasons as a Collinsville assistant. Lane Taylor will be the quarterback. Senior WR/DB Jordan Andrews is one of three seniors.
5. Roland (2-8): Mark Rutlege was promoted to head coach from defensive coordinator after the death of predecessor Waymon Potts before the 2019 season finale.
6. Pocola (2-8): Jaxton Rutledge returns at quarterback after passing for 1,200 yards and 10 TDs in an injury-shortened 2019 season.
7. Panama (3-7): Coach Jeff Broyles' Razorbacks will try to bounce back from a disappointing end to 2019 when they ended with six consecutive losses, scoring only three TDs during that span.
8. Heavener (1-9): Micah Baker is the Wolves' new head coach and inherits five returning starters on both sides of the ball.
-- Barry Lewis, Tulsa World