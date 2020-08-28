High school football: Defense sparks Jenks' 31-15 win over Springdale Har-Ber

JENKS — A strong team effort fueled Class 6AI second-ranked Jenks in a 31-15 season-opening victory over Springdale Har-Ber on Friday night at Allan Trimble Stadium.
The Trojans (1-0) bent at times on defense, but also came up with six turnovers, including a pair of interceptions from both Joey Havir and Cade Stacy.
“The turnovers were huge,” Jenks coach Keith Riggs said. “I was really proud of our guys for hanging in there and fighting through some adversity.”
Running back Grant Lohr rushed for 93 yards and a touchdown on eight carries and he also scored on a reception.
Quarterback Stephen Kittleman had a solid night, too. The senior passed for 204 yards and two touchdowns.
“We’ve got a lot of weapons and a bunch of contributors on offense,” Riggs said. “We are going to need that this year.”
Jenks’ special teams broke the ice, courtesy of a 37-yard field goal from Max Paksvan at the 8:45 mark of the first quarter.
The Trojans scored again on a 22-yard screen pass from Kittleman to Lohr with 1:45 remaining in the first.
Jenks extended its advantage to 17-0 on a 42-yard TD strike from Kittleman to Ty Walls with 9:54 left in the second quarter. That score came one play after Havir returned an interception 43 yards.
Har-Ber (0-1) responded with a 13-yard TD run by Hudson Brewer with 4:24 remaining in the half.
On the first offensive snap for the Trojans in the second half, Lohr rumbled 47 yards down the left sideline for a touchdown with 8:40 left in the third.
The Wildcats responded with an impressive drive, but it ended when Stacy intercepted a pass in the end zone with 2:13 remaining in the third.
Griffin Forbes had a 70-yard run on the next play, but eventually that drive ended with a Har-Ber interception.
Tyson Ward, however, came up with an interception of his own and returned it 15 yards for a TD at the 1:07 mark of the third.
Har-Ber crept a little closer with a touchdown and two-point conversion with 9:16 left in the game.
But Kaiden Vannoy recovered a fumble at midfield with 3:36 to play and Jenks ran out the remaining time.