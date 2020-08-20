Carmello Davis had reason for being nervous at the start, but he got more comfortable as the game wore on.
“I had to get used to it. It was my first time playing quarterback in high school with the older people,” the Central sophomore said.
By the end, Davis and sophomore receiver Tray Johnson were the stars of the game.
Johnson caught a 20-yard pass from Davis on the last play, lifting Central to an 18-14 win over McLain in the 78th Grady Skillern All-City Preview at Milton Stadium.
Coupled with a 12-0 win over Memorial in the second game of the round-robin format, it propelled the defending champion Braves into the final of the preseason tournament, set for 8 p.m. Friday at LaFortune Stadium.
In other action at East Side Sports Complex, Will Rogers and Edison won first-round games against Nathan Hale and East Central, respectively, and Edison nipped Rogers 3-0 in the semifinals, advancing to play Central in the championship game.
In Thursday’s last game at Milton, McLain defeated Memorial 26-8 and moved on to play East Central at 6 p.m. Friday at LaFortune Stadium. The winner of that game will play Rogers at 7 p.m. for third place.
Davis, a left-hander, played in place of KT Owens, who led the Braves last year but has transferred to a suburban district to play his senior year.
Davis and Johnson connected three times totaling 89 yards as the Braves rallied twice against the Titans, who were led by senior quarterback Melchesidech Porter. Porter threw for three TDs and rushed for a fourth in the Titans’ two games.
Davis threw 38 yards to Johnson to tie the score at 6-6 with 9:53 left and hit him again for 31 yards on the play before the game-winner as the Braves raced 51 yards in the final 31 seconds.
Davis and Johnson were a dominant pair as Central eighth-graders, leading their team to a third-place city finish.
“Every time I threw to (Johnson), he would go and get it,” Davis said.
CENTRAL 18, McLAIN 14
McLain 6 8 — 14
Central 0 18 — 18
M: Melchesidech Porter 1 run (pass failed)
C: Tray Johnson 38 pass from Carmello Davis (pass failed)
M: Khalil Liggins 70 pass from Porter (Porter run)
C: Davis 1 run (pass failed)
C: Johnson 20 pass from Davis (no try)
CENTRAL 12, MEMORIAL 0
Memorial 0 0 — 0
Central 0 12 — 12
C: Joel Hamilton 42 pass from Carmello Davis (run failed)
C: Tray Johnson 35 interception return (run failed)
McLAIN 26, MEMORIAL 8
Memorial 0 8 — 0
McLain 20 6 — 0
McL: Khalil Liggins 20 pass from Melchesidech Porter (Porter run)
McL: Jerome Orr 4 run (pass failed)
McL: Liggins 58 interception return (pass failed)
Mem: Tristan Hunt 42 pass from Kaden Walker (Keshaun Thompson run)
McL: Jay Carroll 75 pass from Porter (run failed)
78th All-City Preview
THURSDAY
At East Side Sports Complex
Game 1: Will Rogers 16, Nathan Hale 14
Game 2: Edison 7, East Central 6, OT
Game 5: East Central 20, Hale 0
Game 7: Edison 3, Rogers 0
At Milton Stadium
Game 3: Central 18, McLain 14
Game 4: Central 12, Memorial 0
Game 6: McLain vs. Memorial
FRIDAY
At LaFortune Stadium
Game 8: East Central vs. McLain, 6 p.m.
Game 9: Winner Game 8 vs. Rogers (third place), 7 p.m.
Game 10: Central vs. Edison (championship), 8 p.m.