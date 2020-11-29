High school football: Cushing looking to beat the odds again; Big turnaround for Woodland

It's feeling a bit like 2014 for the Cushing Tigers.
Fourth-place district finishers rarely make deep playoff runs, but Cushing defied the odds to do that six years ago and is doing that again this fall.
Cushing (9-3) moves up three slots to No. 3 in the Tulsa World's final Class 4A rankings after a 34-28 win over Hilldale in the quarterfinals. The Tigers advance to visit No. 1 Wagoner in the semifinals Friday. A win would lift Cushing into the title game, which it last reached in '14 in 3A.
A challenging schedule prepared Cushing well for the playoffs. The Tigers have only been involved in one blowout game this season and have played six that have been decided by seven points or fewer, starting with a 19-15 win over 4A quarterfinalist Bristow in the season opener.
"All the teams in our district are tough," Cushing coach Rusty Morgan said. "Playing those teams prepare you to make this type of run."
Sophomore quarterback Blaze Berlowitz is excelling in the playoffs. He completed 9-of-15 passes for 258 yards and two TDs against Hilldale.
"He's getting better every time he takes the field," Morgan said.
Other playoff standouts include Camden Crooks and Hayden Fry. Crooks had a pick-6 and five receptions in each of the first two playoff games. Fry has 313 rushing yards in three playoff games and has 1,300 overall this season along with 170 tackles.
Cushing is in the semifinals for the first time since 2016 after losing in the first round the past three years. The Tigers' last state title was in 1961.
Deja' vu for Wagoner
Wagoner's 21-14 comeback win over Tuttle in the quarterfinals Friday was very similar to the Bulldogs' win over Bethany in last year's quarterfinals -- also by the same score.
In both cases, Wagoner trailed 14-7 late in the fourth quarter. And in both games, Braden Drake had the long winning touchdown run in the final 90 seconds. Also in both games, Chase Nanni had a key reception in the comeback. His 34-yard TD tied Tuttle with 1:40 left before Drake's 72-yard TD with 30 seconds remaining.
Woodland's turnaround
In 2005, Condict became Wagoner's head coach and led the Bulldogs to the state title game after they had finished 2-8 the previous year.
In his second year as Woodland's coach, Casey Goad is leading a big turnaround after going 2-8 last year. The Cougars are 12-1 and No. 6 in the Class A rankings after a 38-18 win over Gore in a third-round game.
Before this year, Woodland had not advanced past the first round since winning a state title in 2010 and reaching the state final in 2011.
Goad has stressed Woodland's tradition to his team.
"Our theme has been `Back to where we need to be,'" Goad said.
Woodland quarterback Nate Lockert has rushed for 2,000 yards and is among the nation's leaders with 40 touchdowns. He rushed for 208 yards and four TDs against Gore.
Lockert is helped by an offensive line that is deceptively powerful.
"We're small up front, but nasty," Goad said.
Other Woodland standouts against Gore included Jake Kennedy with 62 rushing yards and a pair of 2-point conversion plus 10 tackles; Luke Fisher with nine tackles and Jackson Rhodes with seven tackles. Lockert also had nine tackles.
Woodland advances to the quarterfinals Friday at No. 2 Cashion.
"It will be a challenge but we're excited to be here," Goad said.
Jenks' stingy defense
Jenks, with defensive coordinator Adam Gaylor, is the only team in the past two years to hold Owasso under 20 points in a game and the Trojans have done it twice. The Trojans, who lost to Owasso 14-6 in last year's 6AI state final, defeated the Rams in the rematch, 39-15, in the semifinals Friday.
"Our defensive line did so well in stopping the run," Jenks head coach Keith Riggs said. "We had a similar plan on defense as last year with some minor differences. Offensively, we executed better this year. Last year, we had some missed opportunities. This year, we capitalized on them."
Notable
Trevor Mitchell had four TDs and intercepted two passes for Class A No. 5 Pawnee in a 58-15 win over Colcord in the third round Friday. Blake Skidgel and Mitchell combined for 350 rushing yards.
Report your scores
Winter sports coaches (basketball, wrestling, swimming) are encouraged to report their results to the World by email at sports@tulsaworld.com or by calling 918-581-8355.
