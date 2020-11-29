High school football: Cushing looking to beat the odds again; Big turnaround for Woodland

"Our theme has been `Back to where we need to be,'" Goad said.

Woodland quarterback Nate Lockert has rushed for 2,000 yards and is among the nation's leaders with 40 touchdowns. He rushed for 208 yards and four TDs against Gore.

Lockert is helped by an offensive line that is deceptively powerful.

"We're small up front, but nasty," Goad said.

Other Woodland standouts against Gore included Jake Kennedy with 62 rushing yards and a pair of 2-point conversion plus 10 tackles; Luke Fisher with nine tackles and Jackson Rhodes with seven tackles. Lockert also had nine tackles.

Woodland advances to the quarterfinals Friday at No. 2 Cashion.

"It will be a challenge but we're excited to be here," Goad said.

Jenks' stingy defense

Jenks, with defensive coordinator Adam Gaylor, is the only team in the past two years to hold Owasso under 20 points in a game and the Trojans have done it twice. The Trojans, who lost to Owasso 14-6 in last year's 6AI state final, defeated the Rams in the rematch, 39-15, in the semifinals Friday.