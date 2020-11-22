High school football: Coweta stays hot going into 5A quarterfinals

"Without a doubt, Gage can be a college quarterback at the Division I level," Harper said. "He makes really good decisions, has a great work ethic and is a great teammate."

One of Hamm's top receivers, Mason Ford, scored on an 85-yard punt return as he showed he is healthy after being hampered for a few weeks by an ankle injury.

Coweta (10-1) is looking for its first trip to the semifinals since 1998. To do that, Coweta will need to defeat McGuinness, which has been to the title game in three of the previous four years.

"We're trying to go from being a good team to being a great team," Harper said. "To be a great team, you have to beat great teams like Midwest City Carl Albert and McGuinness. And we did that earlier this year at McAlester and Bishop Kelley.

"I feel good about our team. They believe in themselves. Our No. 1s (starters) are clicking. And I'm proud of our kids and community on how hard they have worked to keep socially distancing so we can keep playing football. The Coronavirus has taught us we can't take one day for granted."

Late heroics lift Cardinals