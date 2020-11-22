High school football: Coweta stays hot going into 5A quarterfinals

Quick starts are especially important in the postseason.
It will be difficult to start faster than Coweta did in its second-round, 44-14 win over East Central Friday night.
Coweta needed less than two minutes to take a 21-0 lead. Wesley Spohn scored on a 16-yard run, and that was followed by two Pick-6s from linebacker Jaxson Stidham, who scored on returns of 20 and 27 yards.
It capped an unusual week for Coweta, which expected to play Claremore until the Zebras dropped out Thursday because of COVID issues. Coweta coach Tim Harper is thankful that East Central accepted the opportunity to replace Claremore on short notice. The Tigers, No. 3 in the Tulsa World's 5A rankings, will host fifth-ranked Oklahoma City McGuinness this coming Friday.
"No doubt it helps us to have played," Harper said. "We would be concerned about losing our conditioning if we'd had two byes in the playoffs before playing McGuinness. We know our starters will have to play four quarters next week."
Coweta led 42-0 at halftime and reserves played with a running clock in the second half. Harper had his starters do extra running to help with their conditioning during halftime.
Junior quarterback Gage Hamm threw only four passes, including a 55-yard TD to Gunnar McCollough. Hamm has passed for 2,016 yards and 21 TDs with only three interceptions this season. He also has rushed for 686 yards and 13 TDs.
"Without a doubt, Gage can be a college quarterback at the Division I level," Harper said. "He makes really good decisions, has a great work ethic and is a great teammate."
One of Hamm's top receivers, Mason Ford, scored on an 85-yard punt return as he showed he is healthy after being hampered for a few weeks by an ankle injury.
Coweta (10-1) is looking for its first trip to the semifinals since 1998. To do that, Coweta will need to defeat McGuinness, which has been to the title game in three of the previous four years.
"We're trying to go from being a good team to being a great team," Harper said. "To be a great team, you have to beat great teams like Midwest City Carl Albert and McGuinness. And we did that earlier this year at McAlester and Bishop Kelley.
"I feel good about our team. They believe in themselves. Our No. 1s (starters) are clicking. And I'm proud of our kids and community on how hard they have worked to keep socially distancing so we can keep playing football. The Coronavirus has taught us we can't take one day for granted."
Late heroics lift Cardinals
Verdigris remains No. 6 in the 3A rankings after Evan Anderson's tiebreaking Pick-6 late in the fourth quarter lifted the Cardinals past Berryhill 27-21 in the second round Friday. Anderson also sealed the win with another interception.
The Cardinals defeated Berryhill 31-14 in Week 5.
"It's tough to beat a good team twice," Verdigris coach Travis East said. "It was a good battle and our players found a way to win."
That capped a challenging week for the Cardinals, who had 25 players getting only two days of practice after being quarantined until Wednesday. Dylan White returned at quarterback after missing three games at that position due to an elbow injury — he returned on defense for the regular-season finale. White passed for 198 yards and three TDs.
Verdigris (9-1) advances to visit No. 3 Oklahoma City Heritage Hall (9-1) in the quarterfinals.
Victory rolls at Sperry
Victory Christian racked up 408 rushing yards en route to a 64-24 win Friday in a 2A second-round game at Sperry. Conquerors quarterback Triton Chandler had 10 carries for 225 yards and five TDs while Solomon Byrams added 151 yards and three TDs on 17 rushes. Victory led 41-6 at halftime.
"Our offensive line is jelling, they paved the way against a program that is known for being physical," Victory coach Ben Palmer. "They also didn't allow any sacks on 20 pass attempts."
Senior receiver/safety Gabriel Calhoon had four receptions for 83 yards.
"He made two of the best plays I've ever seen," Palmer said. "He made a diving touchdown catch that got our momentum going and he had a one-handed interception."
Victory (6-5), which has won six of its last eight games, visits 2A-6 champion Eufaula (8-2) in the third round.
"Our theme all week leading up to playing Sperry was `believe,' " Palmer said. "Everybody is thinking now we are good enough to compete with anybody."
Class 6AI matchups
Some may wonder why the 6AI semifinals feature No. 1 Owasso playing No. 2 Jenks and No. 3 Union against No. 4 Edmond Santa Fe.
It would likely have been Jenks vs. Union and Owasso vs. Santa Fe if Jenks' Sept. 25 game at Enid had been played, but COVID issues there led to it being canceled about an hour before kickoff. Santa Fe finished with a 6-0 district record and the No. 1 seed compared to Jenks at 5-0. If they had both been 6-0, Jenks would likely have had the edge in Average Marginal Points. There would have been a clear-cut district champion if the Santa Fe at Jenks game on Oct. 15 not been canceled due to Jenks' COVID issues.
