High school football: Coweta, Bishop Kelley dominate District 5A-3 honors

Coweta and Bishop Kelley dominated top honors on the District 5A-3 football team announced Wednesday.
Tim Harper, who guided Coweta's Tigers to the district championship, was named coach of the year.
Bishop Kelley's Owen Heinecke was named player of the year; Coweta's Gunnar McCollough was offensive player of the year; and Edison's Iman Oates was defensive player of the year.
District 5A-3 Honors
Coach of the Year: Tim Harper, Coweta
Player of the Year: Owen Heinecke, Bishop Kelley
Offensive player of the year: Gunnar McCollough, Coweta
Defensive player of the year: Iman Oates, Edison
District MVPs By Position
QB: Gabe Harju, Bishop Kelley
DL: Joe Maybuddy, Shawnee
RB: Gerard Thompson, Edison
ILB: Dustin Wall, McAlester
WR: Gavin Johnson, McAlester
OLB: Hudson Davis-Barkus, Shawnee
OL: Quinton Thomas, McAlester; Will Withers, Coweta; Jonah Cuevas, McAlester; Jacob Mulcahy, Edison; Koby Mitchell, Shawnee.
TE: Marquel Sutton, Will Rogers; Josh Smith, Durant
CB: Jeremiah Besses, Bishop Kelley
Safety: Branham Skean, Durant
Punter: Ryan West, Edison
Kicker: Mason Butler, Bishop Kelley
Hardship MVP: Gavin Guthrie, McAlester; Ryan Conley, Coweta; Raterrius King, Will Rogers
Returner: William McGuire, East Central
All-District Team
Bishop Kelley: Owen Heinecke, Grayson Hall, Eric Dudley, Gabe Harju, Mason Butler, Drew Ashford, Luke Forsberg, Sam Kosir, Jeremiah Besses
Coweta: Gunnar McCollough, Will Withers, Ryan Conley, Jaxson Stidham, Brent Barlow, Hank Searcy, Justin Hines
Durant: Branham Skean, Josh Smith, Alex Jamison, Chance Dotson, Noah McCarson
East Central: Lyndon Galbreath, David Turner, Joey David, William McGuire
Edison: Iman Oates, Holden Martinson, Nas Peacock, Kevin Shaw, Gerard Thompson, Jacob Mulcahy, Ryan West
McAlester: Dre Flowers, Gabe Landin, Daniel Amos, Gavin Johnson, Dustin Wall, Quinton Thomas, Jonah Cuevas, Gavin Guthrie, Jaxon Walters
Shawnee: Ray McGirt, Zane Christopher, Hudson Davis-Barkus, Joe Maytubby, Josh Hair, Koby Mitchell, Karran Evans, Demetrius Beavers
Will Rogers: James Wilson, Marquel Sutton, Deivon Elliott-Willis, Raterrius King
