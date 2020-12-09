 Skip to main content
High school football: Coweta, Bishop Kelley dominate District 5A-3 honors

Coweta Bishop Kelley Football (copy)

Bishop Kelley's Owen Heinecke runs the ball in a 42-27 loss to Coweta that decided the District 5A-3 title in the Comets' Angelo Prassa Field on Oct. 30.  On Wednesday, Heinecke, a two-way standout, was named player of the year in the district. Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World

Coweta and Bishop Kelley dominated top honors on the District 5A-3 football team announced Wednesday.

Tim Harper, who guided Coweta's Tigers to the district championship, was named coach of the year.

Bishop Kelley's Owen Heinecke was named player of the year; Coweta's Gunnar McCollough was offensive player of the year; and Edison's Iman Oates was defensive player of the year.

District 5A-3 Honors

Coach of the Year: Tim Harper, Coweta

Player of the Year: Owen Heinecke, Bishop Kelley

Offensive player of the year: Gunnar McCollough, Coweta

Defensive player of the year: Iman Oates, Edison

District MVPs By Position

QB: Gabe Harju, Bishop Kelley

DL: Joe Maybuddy, Shawnee

RB: Gerard Thompson, Edison

ILB: Dustin Wall, McAlester

WR: Gavin Johnson, McAlester

OLB: Hudson Davis-Barkus, Shawnee

OL: Quinton Thomas, McAlester; Will Withers, Coweta; Jonah Cuevas, McAlester; Jacob Mulcahy, Edison; Koby Mitchell, Shawnee.

TE: Marquel Sutton, Will Rogers; Josh Smith, Durant

CB: Jeremiah Besses, Bishop Kelley

Safety: Branham Skean, Durant

Punter: Ryan West, Edison

Kicker: Mason Butler, Bishop Kelley

Hardship MVP: Gavin Guthrie, McAlester; Ryan Conley, Coweta; Raterrius King, Will Rogers

Returner: William McGuire, East Central

All-District Team

Bishop Kelley: Owen Heinecke, Grayson Hall, Eric Dudley, Gabe Harju, Mason Butler, Drew Ashford, Luke Forsberg, Sam Kosir, Jeremiah Besses

Coweta: Gunnar McCollough, Will Withers, Ryan Conley, Jaxson Stidham, Brent Barlow, Hank Searcy, Justin Hines

Durant: Branham Skean, Josh Smith, Alex Jamison, Chance Dotson, Noah McCarson

East Central: Lyndon Galbreath, David Turner, Joey David, William McGuire

Edison: Iman Oates, Holden Martinson, Nas Peacock, Kevin Shaw, Gerard Thompson, Jacob Mulcahy, Ryan West

McAlester: Dre Flowers, Gabe Landin, Daniel Amos, Gavin Johnson, Dustin Wall, Quinton Thomas, Jonah Cuevas, Gavin Guthrie, Jaxon Walters

Shawnee: Ray McGirt, Zane Christopher, Hudson Davis-Barkus, Joe Maytubby, Josh Hair, Koby Mitchell, Karran Evans, Demetrius Beavers

Will Rogers: James Wilson, Marquel Sutton, Deivon Elliott-Willis, Raterrius King

