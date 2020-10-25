High school football: Collinsville's Oscar Hammond emerges as dynamic playmaker

Demry, described by Childers as an “insane athlete,” completed 17-of-23 passes for 253 yards and four TDs and rushed for 45 yards and two TDs.

Senior running back Ratterius King rushed for 94 yards on 16 carries and shared the team lead in tackles with sophomore linebacker Emmon Simpkins. Both had eight.

The running game received a boost by moving right tackle Keenan Bruce to left guard, creating more heft on that side of the line with left tackle Deivon Elliott-Willis.

The Ropers totaled 441 yards, easily their best offensive production of the season.

Childers said he didn’t tell his players about the OSSAA's decision to let every team into the playoffs in this coronavirus-plagued season.

"That was a coach's strategy," he said. "I told them we needed at least one win (to qualify)."

As it stands, the Ropers have a realistic chance of finishing fifth in District 5A-3 if they win their final two games. They play Edison at LaFortune Stadium on Friday and end the season at home to McAlester on Nov. 6.

