Three questions What impact will the Chieftains have in their first year in 5A?
Sapulpa hasn’t played outside of the state’s largest 32 schools since 1977. Jimmy Carter was in his first year as U.S. President and Billy Sims was a University of Oklahoma sophomore.
The Chieftains probably like their chances after playing Bixby, Booker T. Washington and Muskogee at the 6A Division II level the past six years.
But nobody is saying it’s going to be easy, least of all Sapulpa coach Robert Borgstadt.
“I think we should be able to compete well in our district, but Collinsville, Tahlequah and Claremore will be tough to beat and there are quite a few other good teams in 5A,” he said.
“The other eastern district (Bishop Kelley, Edison, Coweta, McAlester) is loaded and the other side of the state has (four-time champion Carl Albert). It won’t be easy just because we’ve dropped down and we had better be ready to play every week,” Borgstadt said.
On the other hand, the Chieftains are coming off back-to-back wins over Edison and Claremore the past two years. Edison was within minutes of advancing to the 5A semis last year.
Claremore coach Jarrett Hurt said Sapulpa running back Te’Zohn Taft is “probably one of the best athletes in our district. He’s really dangerous.”
Taft, a 5-foot-11, 180-pound senior, was limited by a hamstring issue last year, but as a sophomore he accounted for 1,618 all-purpose yards and 18 touchdowns.
So who is favored for the District 5A-4 title?
The coaches give the nod to Collinsville, with Sapulpa second and Tahlequah, Claremore and Pryor likely fighting for the last two playoff spots.
Collinsville coach Kevin Jones has his team in the hunt almost every year. He credits a culture that emphasizes “selflessness, effort and toughness. I definitely think we have some athletes, we’re just inexperienced,” he said.
Linebacker Nate Wilkins totaled 72 tackles last season and running back/linebacker Brayden Gilkey rushed for almost 800 yards.
What does coach Hurt think about his Claremore team?
“I like this group. I think our chemistry is gonna be really good,” Hurt said.
Like last year, the Zebras are loaded with skill-position players but need help in the trenches.
Noah Smallwood, a point guard in basketball and shortstop in baseball, is vying with Scout Cutsinger at quarterback, but Hurt said the job is Smallwood’s to lose.
Three players with breakout potential
DeShawn Kinnard, Claremore
Rushed for 320 yards and caught 35 passes as a sophomore and is likely ready for a much larger role. “Dynamic with the ball in his hands,” coach Jarrett Hurt said.
Ben Ward, Pryor
Senior quarterback moves from Cleveland, Oklahoma where he threw 50 TD passes over the past three seasons while playing for his dad, Ricky Ward, who will coach Pryor receivers.
Darius Woods, Nathan Hale
Freshman running back/linebacker is dominating training camp. Has a chance to be “special,” coach Isaiah Irvin said. Helped lead Hale eighth-graders to a city championship last season.
Team capsules 1. Collinsville Cardinals
Head coach: Kevin Jones, 11th year (75-39)
2020-21 ADM: 796.9
2019 record: 8-3
District titles: 1959, ‘68, ‘78-79, ‘86, ‘88, ‘93, 2000, ‘13’ 14, ‘18
State titles: none
Top players: Caden Buoy, WR/DB (6-0, 175, Sr.); Kaden Jones, OL/DL (6-2, 265, Sr.); Luke Stein, LB/RB (6-0, 195, Sr.); Zach Morris, DL/OL (5011, 235, Sr.); Nate Wilkins, LB (6-2, 205, Sr.); Brayden Gilkey, RB/LB (5-10, 190, Jr.); Cannon Howard, OL (6-2, 255, Jr.); Clayton Brewer, OL/DL (6-0, 215, Jr.)
Notable: Andrew Carney, a junior, is in line to start at quarterback after a nagging back injury took him out of the running as a sophomore. … Cards have won eight or more seven times in the last eight years.
2. Sapulpa Chieftains
Head coach: Robert Borgstadt, 5th year (15-27)
2020-21 ADM: 1197.9
2019 record: 6-5
District titles: 1978, ‘84
State titles: none
Top players: Te’Zohn Taft, RB (5011, 180, Sr.); Kenyon Kahmeyer, WR (5-11, 185, Sr.); Wyatt Hall, WR (5-11, 190, Sr.); Dylan Wick, DB (5-11, 170, Jr.; Zac Mason, QB (6-0, 175, Jr.); D’Angelo Mitchell, WR (5-10, 170, Jr.); Brance Renschler, OL, 6-1, 303, Sr.: Coleman Lecoq, OL (5-11, 210, Jr.); Colton Morton
Notable: Mason took over when TCU signee Eli Williams was injured last year and passed for 580 yards and three TDs in six games. … Taft scored six TDs in a 55-40 win over Bartlesville last season. … He’s also a fair hand in basketball.
3. Tahlequah Tigers
Head coach: Brad Gilbert, 9th year (48-40)
2020-21 ADM: 1212.3
2019 record: 9-2
District titles: 1946, ’51, ’75, ’83, ’88, ’89, ’90, ’91, 2019
State titles: none
Top players: Kobey Baker, WR/SS (5-8, 184, Sr.); Qua’shon Leathers, FS (5-10, 166, Sr.); Angel Quezada, LB (5-8, 171, Sr.); Carson Ferguson, OLB (5-8, 158, Sr.); Shaw Thornton, OLB (6-1, 179, Sr.); Bradley Pruitt, WR (5-8, 162, Sr.); Justin Hitchcock, OT (6-2, 242, Sr.); Brody Bouher, FB (5-11, 186, Sr.)
Notable: Leathers had three interceptions and 78 tackles, helping lead Tigers to their first district title in 28 years. … Quezada had 109 tackles and Ferguson had 12 TFLs.
4. Claremore Zebras
Head coach: Jarrett Hurt, 5th year (26-20)
2020-21 ADM: 1177.3
2019 record: 6-5
District titles: 1959, ‘61, ‘63, ’69, ‘70, ‘72, ‘77, ‘81, ‘90, ’93, ‘94, ‘99
State titles: none
Top players: Brooks Sherl, WB/DB (5-11, 170, Sr.); Ryan Conner, P (6-0, 165, Sr.); Christian Gotcher, K (5-8, 170, Sr.); Jett Woods, DL (6-4, 235, Sr.); DeShawn Kinnard, RB (5-11, 175, Jr.); Noah Smallwood, QB (5-10, 150, Jr.); Ethan Grimmett, LB (5-11, 230, Jr.); Blake Bacon, OL (6-0, 235, Jr.); Roman Morris, OL (6-0, 250, Jr.)
Notable: Claremore will play Oologah for the first time in seven years, visiting the Mustangs on Sept. 11. … Grimmett had 97 tackles and Conner averaged 36 yards per punt.
5. Pryor Tigers
Head coach: Kenny Davis, 2nd year (6-5)
2020-21 ADM: 711.0
2019 record: 6-5
District titles: 1957, ‘69, ’78, ‘79, ‘82, 2011
State titles: none
Top players: Bobby Belew, WR/DB (5-10, 145, Jr.); Ethan Chavez, LB (6-0, 190, Sr.); Josh Gore, WR/DB (6-3, 195, Jr.); Brooks Miller, LB/TE (6-1, 195, Sr.); Cooper Williams, OL/DL (6-2, 245, Sr.); Tank Felts, OL/NG (6-0, 240, Jr.); Nate Silky, OL/NG (6-0, 245, Jr.); Justin Landry, WR/DB (5-10, 160, Sr.); Dax Sharp, WR/DB (6-0, 160, Sr.)
Notable: Pryor broke a four-year losing streak with last year’s 42-41 win over Wagoner. … Belew scored nine TDs and had four interceptions last season. … Chavez logged 108 tackles. …Tigers averaged 31.8 points per game last season, but allowed 41 or more five times.
6. Glenpool Warriors
Head coach: Jerry Gardner, 1st year
2020-21 ADM: 755.1
2019 record: 2-8
District titles: 1971, ’99, 2001, ’02, ’05, ’06, ’07, ‘8
State titles: 2002, ‘08
Top players: Ryan Winn, OL/DL (Sr.); Gus Edwards, RB/LB (Sr.); Drake Poth, WR/DB (Sr.); Michael Edwards, QB/DB (Jr.); Nic Marshall, OL/DL (Sr.); Ashton Gorbet, QB/DB (So.); Braxton Garrett, WR/DB (Jr.); Shawn McLaughlin, RB/DB (Jr.); Ethan, Mosquito, WR/DB (Sr.); Colby Tarrant, RB/LB (Jr.); Rhythm Smith, WR/LB, Sr.: Easton Coleman, RB/LB (So.).
Notable: Gorbert, Michael Edwards and Matthew Vandevander are competing for the quarterback job. … Gardner, a 1997 Locust Grove graduate, was offensive coordinator at Plano (Texas) East last year. … More than 60 coaches applied to replace former head coach Steve Edwards, who guided the Warriors to two state titles and 167 wins over 24 seasons.
7. Memorial Chargers
Head coach: Brian Worrell, 3rd year (5-15)
2020-21 ADM: 911.3
2019 record: 1-9
District titles: 1964, ‘70, ‘71, ’80, ’81, ‘82
State titles: 1980
Top players: Alex Juarez, OL (6-0, 265, Sr.); Mykel Lofton, RB/LB (5-11, 215, Sr.); Josh Madill, WR, 5-10, 170, Jr.); Kaden Walker, QB (6-2, 200, Jr.); Eli Young, FS (6-4, 150, Sr.); Jaden Varnes, LB/RB (5-7, 205, Jr.); Bradley Walter, LB (5-11, 240, Jr.); Devon Woods, DE (6-4, 250, Sr.)
Notable: Rebuilding continues, but Worrell will at least put more seasoned players on the field than he did last year. … Juarez will start for the fourth consecutive year. ... Lofton rushed for 301 yards and three TDs in five games last season. … Worrell coached Chargers defensive backs for seven years before taking the helm in 2018.
8. Nathan Hale Rangers
Head coach: Isaiah Irvin, 1st year
2020-21 ADM: 964.2
2019 record: 2-8
District titles: 1964, ’69, ’72, ’75, ‘97
State titles: 1972, ‘79
Top players: Michael Caballero, QB (6-0, 190, Sr.); Andre Bucktrot, OL (6-4, 280, Sr.); Malcolm Davis, OL (6-6, 300, Jr.); Darius Woods, RB/CB (6-0, 185, Fr.)
Notable: Irvin was Edison’s defensive coordinator for six seasons and oversaw 5A’s second-ranked defense in 2019. … Bucktrot had 45 knock-down blocks last season and Davis had 32.