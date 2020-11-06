High school football: Collinsville caps perfect regular season with 55-20 win over Tahlequah

COLLINSVILLE — Andrew Carney enjoys being a dual-threat quarterback for the Collinsville Cardinals. And he isn’t the only stallion in the stable.

Carney and running back Brayden Gilkey, both juniors, combined for 419 yards and six touchdowns Friday and the Class 5A No. 2 Cards capped their second unbeaten regular season in three years with a 55-20 win over Tahlequah before about 2,500 spectators at Sallee Field.

“Brayden and I grew up playing soccer together and we’ve been good friends since we were 6,” said Carney, who missed most of last season with a back injury and is now making up for lost time.

Averaging an amazing 10.3 yards per running attempt this season, Carney carried 17 times for 157 yards, passed for 121 more and accounted for five touchdowns — three passing and two rushing.

Unofficially, Gilkey rushed for 141 yards on 23 carries to hit 1,000 yards rushing for the season on the nose. He also had a 4-yard TD run in the second quarter.