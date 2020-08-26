High school football: Class A district previews -- High expectations for Pawhuska, Pawnee

TWO STORYLINES 1. Can Pawhuska complete a meteoric rise in three years from 0-10 to its first state title?

North Texas quarterback commit Bryce Drummond, a strong receiving corps and an aggressive defense with great potential give the top-ranked Huskies a good shot at their first state title.

“We’re in position to have a chance,” Pawhuska coach Matt Hennesy said. “It’s my third year here and that’s usually the magical number. The kids have really bought in, and actually our best class is our junior class — that was the class they told me about when I got here, they had never lost a junior high game. There are some really talented players there.

“Bryce has come along so much as a quarterback. Jack Long, who led the state in sacks last year, is back at outside linebacker, and Mason Gilkey is going to be one of the state’s top receivers, and I think he is going to be D-1. He will be a mismatch for most Class A corners. We’re bigger, stronger and faster.”

Pawhuska, in A-5, is a strong favorite to win its first district title since 1999.

2. Can Pawnee build on last year’s trip to the semifinals?