TWO STORYLINES 1. Can Pawhuska complete a meteoric rise in three years from 0-10 to its first state title?
North Texas quarterback commit Bryce Drummond, a strong receiving corps and an aggressive defense with great potential give the top-ranked Huskies a good shot at their first state title.
“We’re in position to have a chance,” Pawhuska coach Matt Hennesy said. “It’s my third year here and that’s usually the magical number. The kids have really bought in, and actually our best class is our junior class — that was the class they told me about when I got here, they had never lost a junior high game. There are some really talented players there.
“Bryce has come along so much as a quarterback. Jack Long, who led the state in sacks last year, is back at outside linebacker, and Mason Gilkey is going to be one of the state’s top receivers, and I think he is going to be D-1. He will be a mismatch for most Class A corners. We’re bigger, stronger and faster.”
Pawhuska, in A-5, is a strong favorite to win its first district title since 1999.
2. Can Pawnee build on last year’s trip to the semifinals?
Pawnee was a major surprise last year as it went 13-1 and reached the semifinals — its deepest postseason run since winning the gold ball in 2004.
Coach Russell Cook’s team has a chance for another stellar season with the return of quarterback Blake Skidgel and leading rusher Trevor Mitchell, who had 2,133 total yards last year.
Pawnee, in A-6, and Pawhuska were in the same district last year, but were separated this year. Pawnee defeated Pawhuska 46-40 in a showdown for a district title in 2019.
POTENTIAL BREAKOUT PLAYERS
Wyatt Austin
Summit Christian, QB, 5-11, 180, Jr.
Accounted for 2,500 yards and 30 TDs last season.
Kelvin Davis
Pawhuska, RB, 6-1, 185, Jr.
Had 537 yards and 10 TDs on 62 touches last season. Coach Matt Hennesy describes him as a “big-time athlete that will have a breakout year.”
Nate Lockert
Woodland, QB/DB, 6-2, 195, Sr.
Lockert is a dual-threat quarterback and Woodland appears to be much improved with an experienced offensive line.
DISTRICT A-6 CAPSULES
Projected finish by district coaches
1. Pawnee Black Bears
Head coach: Russell Cook (7th year, 40-26)
2020-21 ADM: 173.25
2019 Record: 13-1
Projected A-6 finish: 1st
District titles: 1949, ’54, ’56, ’75, ’76, ’79, ’88, 2002, ’04, ‘06, ‘19
State title: 2004
Top players: Jake Mitchell, RB (6-2, 170, Jr.); Trevor Mitchell, RB (6-1, 180, Sr.); Blake Skidgel, QB (5-9, 175, Sr.)
Notable: Pawnee rarely passes out of the Wing-T, but usually produces a big play when it does. Ten of Skidgel’s 15 completions last year produced touchdowns.
2. Morrison Wildcats
Head coach: Cory Bales (16th year, 149-43)
2020-21 ADM: 170.67
2019 Record: 7-4
District titles: 1982-84, ’86-95, ’00, ’03-07, ’13, ‘16
State titles: 1984, ’86, ’88-94, 2003, ’05-08
Top players: Harlee Goldman, LB (6-2, 205, Jr.); Cade Ring, OL (5-11, 235, Sr.); Tyler Voss, RB (6-2, 185, Jr.); Gage Williams, QB (5-8, 160, Sr.)
Notable: Williams rushed for 164 yards and two TDs in last year’s opener before suffering a season-ending torn ACL knee injury.
3. Hominy Bucks
Head coach: Caleb Christian (4th year, 22-12)
2020-21 ADM: 147.58
2019 Record: 7-4
District titles: 1958-60, ’65, ’67-74, ’81-84, ’88-89, ’94-95, ’98, ’00, ’05, ’15-16
State titles: 1973, ’82-83, 2001, ‘16
Top players: Brayden Barbee, RB (5-11, 180, Sr.); Shane Brown, QB/LB (6-2, 180, Sr.); Tyler Edwards, LB (6-0, 155, Jr.); Gideon Goodeagle, WR/DB (5-10, 150, Jr.); Kaden Sutton, RB/LB (5-11, 200, Sr.)
Notable: Brown was a 62% passer last season as he threw for 1,023 yards and 12 TDs. He also had 58 tackles on defense. ... Sutton rushed for 836 yards and nine TDs, and had 64 tackles. ... Hominy has reached the playoffs in 22 consecutive years.
T4. Chouteau Wildcats
Head coach: Aaron Compton (2nd year, 2-8)
2020-21 ADM: 190.32
2019 record: 2-8
District titles: 1974, ‘85, ‘93
State titles: None
Top players: Dylan Applegate, WR (5-9, 150, Sr.); Josiah Beavers, CB (5-10, 165, Sr.); Toby Burkholder, RB/SS (5-9, 160, So.); Andrew Hill, WR/LB (5-9, 165, Jr..); Dylan Lunsford, RB/LB (5-11, 170, Sr.); Nick Lunsford, QB/CB (5-9, 155, Fr.); Casey Willerton, L (5-9, 205, Sr.)
Notable: Dylan Lunsford has career totals of 1,800 rushing yards and 300 tackles.
T4. Woodland Cougars
Head coach: Casey Goad (2nd year, 2-8)
2020-21 ADM: 100.93
2019 Record: 2-8
District titles: 1993, ’95, ’07, ’10-11
State title: 2010 (also won as Fairfax in 1975, ‘76, ‘77 and ‘86)
Top players: Nathan Bouchard, FB/LB (5-10, 185, So.); Ben Brock, FB/LB (6-0, 215, Sr.); Mason Dysart, WR/DB (6-0, 175, Jr.); Gunnar Gates, L (6-0, 240, Jr.); Jacob Kennedy, LB/RB (5-11, 200, Sr.); Nate Lockert, QB/DB (6-2, 195, Sr.); Trey Reese. WR/DB (5-9, 165, Sr.)
Notable: Kennedy had 1,100 total yards, seven TDs, 85 tackles, four sacks and four takeaways last season.
6. Chelsea Green Dragons
Head coach: Matt Hagebusch (3rd season, 1-19)
2020-21 ADM: 199.79
2019 record: 1-9
District titles: 1970, ‘84-85
State titles: None
Projected A-6 finish: 6th
Top players: Tyler Evans, WR/DB (6-0, 165, Jr.); William Hampton, QB (6-4, 175, Sr.); Cash Ramsey, RB/DB (6-0, 170, Jr.); Wes Redfearn, OL/LB (5-9, 190, Sr.); Riley Riddle, WR/DB (5-10, 160, Sr.); Chase Walker, RB/LB (5-7, 175, Jr.)
Notable: Hagebusch was the World’s metro coach of the year in 2014 when he led Nowata to the 2A state final.
7. Caney Valley Trojans
Head coach: Stephen Mitchell (5th year, 11-30)
2020-21 ADM: 213.19
2019 record: 0-10
District titles: 1980
State titles: None
Top players: Zak Wallis, QB (5-6, 150, So.); Matthew Whittle, WR/LB (5-7, 170, Sr.); Hayden Wingo, WR/DB (6-2, 190, Sr.)
Notable: The Trojans move down from Class 2A.
DISTRICT A-7 CAPSULES
Projected finish by district coaches
1. Wewoka Tigers
Head coach: Eric Bradley (3rd year, 10-12)
2020-21 ADM: 181.77
2019 record: 8-4
District titles: 1947, ‘66, ‘68-70, ‘79, ‘84-85, ‘92-94, ‘96-97, ‘99
State titles: 1966
Top players: Kaleb King, WR (5-9, 150, Sr.); Kobey Stephens, QB/DB (6-0, 170, Sr)
Notable: The Tigers doubled their win total last year over their previous two seasons.
2. Okemah Panthers
Head coach: Joe Turner (12th year, 79-45)
2020-21 ADM: 196.68
2019 record: 5-6
District titles: 1946-48, ‘51-52, ‘69-70, ‘74, ‘82, ‘86, ‘88-90, ‘95
State titles: 1976
Top players: Kaiden Bear, WR (5-9, 155, Sr.); Mikey Cruz, RB (5-9, 165, Sr.); Makhan Harjo, LB (5-11, 190, Jr.); Kurtis Wilson, QB (6-2, 160, Jr.)
Notable: Okemah reached the playoffs in 2019, but that was its first season without a winning record since 2014.
3. Stroud Tigers
Head coach: Josh Presley (1st year)
2020-21 ADM: 192.00
2019 record: 11-1
District titles: 1945, ‘49-50, ‘52, ‘56-57, ‘65-71, ‘74-76, ‘80-82, ‘96-97, 2007-12, ‘14, ‘18-19
State titles: 1969-70, ‘74, ‘81
Top players: Zeb Blancarte, RB/DE (5-11, 205, Jr.); Isaiah Campbell, TE/LB (6-2, 205, Jr.); Dylan Collins, WR/CB (5-8, 165, Jr.); Chasen Neuman, QB/SS (6-1, 205, Sr.); Blake Parrick, WR/FS (5-10, 170, Sr.); Will Pittman, FB/LB (5-8, 195, Sr.); Eric Shields, T /DE (6-1, 240, Jr.)
Notable: Presley said the Tigers’ strengths are team speed and being physical in the run game. ... He succeeds Chris Elerick, who posted a 128-50 record over the previous 15 seasons and was a 2020 All-State Game coach.
4. Mounds Golden Eagles
Head coach: Scott Robb (2nd year, 6-4)
2020-21 ADM: 165.63
2019 record: 6-4
District titles: 1970, ‘72-74
State titles: 1939
Top players: Blaine Hackler, RB/LB (5-10, 180, Jr.); Jake Hurt, L (6-3, 315, Sr.); Bryar Rowan, L (5-11, 300, SJ.); Jayden Smith, WR/FS (5-10, 160, Sr.); Will Swigert, RB/LB (5-8, 195, Jr.); Taylor Wortman, QB/DB (5-9, 185, Sr.)
Notable: Robb previously was a head coach at Webster and Kellyville. ... Wortman rushed for 630 yards and scored seven TDs last season. ... Smith picked off four passes and scored seven TDs. ... Mounds host rival Liberty in the regular-season finale Nov. 6.
5. Konawa (3-8 in 2019): Coach Brian McCalip’s Tigers reached the playoffs last year for the first time since their last winning season in 2004.
6. Savanna (4-6): Coach Taylor Barr’s Bulldogs try to bounce back after two losing seasons.
7. Allen (3-7): The Mustangs’ last district title was in 1979.
8. Liberty Tigers
Head coach: Shane Page (1st year)
2020-21 ADM: 157.78
2019 record: 1-9
Projected A-7 finish: 8th
District titles: 1977
State titles: None
Top players: Hayden Forest, OL(6-3, 230, Jr.); Jalen Morrow, LB/RB (6-1, 170, Sr.); Jackson Parchman, OL (6-0, 220, Sr.); Mason Sinnett, RB (6-0, 160, So.); Stetson Still, QB (6-3, 175, Sr.); Jalen Wheeler, WR (6-1, 165, Sr.)
Notable: The Tigers snapped a 36-game losing streak last year. ... Page also has coached at Strother, Wellston and Copan.
OTHER AREA CLASS A CAPSULES
Colcord Hornets
Head coach: Austin Martin (3rd year, 14-8)
2020-21 ADM: 186.89
2019 record: 7-4
District titles: 1969, ‘87, ‘98, 2001, ‘05
State titles: None
Projected A-8 finish: 3rd
Top players: Dylan Davis, WR (5-10, 155, Sr.); Hayden Duncan, LB (5-11, 190, Sr.); AJ Nichols, RB (5-9, 240, Sr.); Stormy Odle, QB (5-8, 145, Jr.); Eyan Williams, TE (6-3, 195, So.)
Notable: Three of Colcord’s past five seasons ended at 7-4. ... Colcord will visit A-8 favorite Gore on Oct. 9.
Commerce Tigers
Head coach: Steve Moss (10th year, 72-36)
2020-21 ADM: 196.84
2019 record: 7-4
Projected A-5 finish: 2nd
District titles: 1944-46, ‘52-53, ‘60, ‘72-79, ‘82, ‘86, ‘99, 2002-08, ‘10, ‘12-13
State titles: None
Top players: Trysten Bundy, WR/DB (6-0, 190, Sr.); Eric Cunningham, QB (6-0, 180, Jr.); Kolby Dean, L (6-0, 195, Sr.); Seth Hailey, FB/LB (5-8, 190, Jr.); Austin Hart, L (5-11, 240, Sr.); Gage Smith, L (6-0, 230, Jr.)
Notable: This is Moss’ 20th year as a coach at Commerce ... The Tigers have 11 returning starters. ... Commerce visits Pawhuska in an A-5 opener on Sept. 25.
Pawhuska Huskies
Head coach: Matt Hennesy (3rd year, 17-7)
2020-21 ADM: 197.76
2019 record: 11-2
Projected A-5 finish: 1st
District titles: 1960, ’64, ’75, ’81-82, ’84-85, ’87, ’98-99
State titles: None
Top players: Dylan Doyle, OL (6-1, 255, Sr.); Bryce Drummond, QB (6-4, 220, Sr.); Mason Gilkey, WR (6-4, 180, Jr.); Jamar Goff, NG (6-5, 325, Sr.); Dalton Hurd, WR (6-2, 170, Jr.); Jack Long, OLB (6-3, 215, Jr.); Hagen McGuire, DE (6-2, 198, Jr.)
Notable: Other key returnees are LB John Reed (119 tackles last season) and DE Lesharo Wildcat (117 tackles). ... Cody Starr is a player to watch in the secondary.