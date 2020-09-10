High school football: Class 6AI showdowns

Class 6AI Showdowns
No. 1 Owasso at No. 2 Broken Arrow
Folds of Honor Patriot Bowl driven by Jim Glover Auto Family
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Where: Memorial Stadium, Broken Arrow
Tickets: Sold out
TV/Radio: ArrowVision.tv (Broken Arrow), KYFM-100.1 (Owasso), baschools.leanplayer.com (Broken Arrow)
Records: Owasso 2-0, Broken Arrow 2-0
Key players: Owasso — QBs Austin Havens (18-of-31, 318 yards, 4 TDs) and Seth Hammer (3-of-5, 74 yards), RB/K Hagen Hood (13 rushes, 81 yards, TD, 10-of-10 PATS, 3-of-3 FGs), LBs Emaud Triplett (18 tackles) and Brenden Dye (13 tackles), DB Gage Laney (2 interceptions), OL Dillon Gilbert; Broken Arrow — RBs Maurion Horn (31 rushes, 290 yards, 2 TDs) and Sanchez Banks (23 rushes, 98 yards, 2 TDs), QB Jake Raines (18-of-34, 345 yards, 3 TDs), WRs Robert "RJ" Spears-Jennings (6 catches, 200 yards, 2 TDs) and Keyon Barnett (5 catches, 57 yards), LB Darryan Moss.
Notable: These teams have combined to win the past three 6AI state titles. ... Both teams will wear home uniforms to symbolize their unity in supporting the Folds of Honor mission. The Patriot Bowl celebrates the service and sacrifice of U.S. heroes and raises money to provide scholarships for families of service members who have been killed or wounded. Service men and women will be recognized before the game during the playing of the five-branch military medley, and a Hometown Hero will be announced on the field between the first and second quarters.
Series history: Owasso swept both meetings last year, but Broken Arrow has won in 12 of the past 16 meetings, including a two-game sweep in 2018.
Quotable: Owasso coach Bill Blankenship on the difference between Broken Arrow's team this season and last year: "The explosiveness of their offense and their offense is more balanced. And their defense is a lot more aggressive."
Broken Arrow coach David Alexander on what stands out to him about Owasso and a key to the game: "Their offensive and defensive lines. Their offensive line is great and when you have that, you can run anything on offense you want. It makes life a lot easier for you as a play caller. ... We have to at least stay even in special teams."
Blankenship on what he has liked most about this team this season, "The physicality we've played with. Our offensive line has quietly gone about their business."
Blankenship on his QB situation after Havens took most of the snaps in last week's win at Fayetteville, "I had planned to play both, but Austin was in a good rhythm, kind of hot and throwing the ball well so we stayed with him. I still plan to play them both."
Alexander on his QB -- Jake Raines: "He has grown up, we're putting more stuff on his plate."
Alexander on his team after two games, "I like where we are, we're making progress. With a new defense, there has been a lot on their plate, but the defense is playing really well and our secondary has been fantastic."
No. 5 Union at No. 3 Jenks
MidFirst Bank Backyard Bowl
When: 7:30 p.m. Friday
Where: Allan Trimble Stadium, Jenks
Tickets: Not available at the gate
TV/Radio: YurView (Cox 1003), KRMG-740/102.3 (Union), KFAQ-1170 (Jenks)
Records: Union 0-2, Jenks 1-1
Key players: Union — RB AJ Green (36 rushes, 178 yards), QB Rovaughn Banks (12-of-30, 108 yards; 20 rushes, 75 yards, TD), TE Da'Monn Sanders (12 catches, 115 yards); DE Matthias Roberson; Jenks — QB Stephen Kittleman (25-of-52, 424 yards, 4 TDs), RB/DB Grant Lohr (26 rushes, 213 yards, 3 TDs; 3 catches, 76 yards, TD; 13 tackles), RB Griffin Forbes (16 rushes, 155 yards), CB/WR Jayden Patrick, OT Logan Nobles.
Notable: For only the fifth time in the past 30 seasons in this rivalry, each team's starting quarterback will have not started against his opponent, although Banks had a TD run in a short-yardage situation in last year's Backyard Bowl while Kittleman was sidelined due to injury. ... These programs combined to win 21 consecutive state titles from 1996-2016 and the past 24 state finals in the state's largest class have included at least one of these schools. ... First-year Union offensive coordinator Dub Maddox helped Jenks win six state titles as an assistant from 2005-17. ... Both teams lost to Bixby — Union 34-0 in the opener and Jenks 42-35 last week.
Series history: Jenks leads the Backyard Bowl series 9-7, leads 40-23 in the overall series and has won nine of the past 13 overall meetings between the teams, but Union prevailed 35-20 last year as Green rushed for 158 yards and two TDs. Nine of the 16 Backyard Bowls have been decided by seven points or less. This will be Union's first game at Jenks since a 55-45 victory in 1998 when current Union head coach Kirk Fridrich was the team's defensive line coach.
Quotable: Fridrich on playing at Jenks: "It will feel more different for the fans than anyone because our kids have played there in JV and junior high games. We have hosted this game at Union and I know there is a little more comfort for the home team."
Jenks coach Keith Riggs on whether the atmosphere leading up to the Backyard Bowl seems different this year: "Every week feels different this year. Every week feels weird, nothing is normal."
Fridrich on last week's 14-7 loss to Broken Arrow: "Losing at Bixby was a humbling experience as a team, but I saw huge strides at Broken Arrow even though it didn't show on the scoreboard. There were some positive things. I felt encouraged about our offense, we just have to eliminate the turnovers. I expect a highly competitive game at Jenks."
Riggs on last week's 42-35 loss at Bixby: "I saw a lot of positives. I thought we played really well, it just didn't show up in the stats. We just had a little lull when we fell off late in the second quarter and early in the third and you can't do that against good teams. When they score, you have to respond. But I was proud of our kids coming back after being down 14 and we'll learn from that."
Fridrich on Jenks: "They're balanced on offense. "They have an outstanding quarterback, receivers with speed, Lohr stands out, their offensive line and defense are solid. They have a complete team."
Riggs on Union: "They have very good offensive weapons and their defensive front is really good."
— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World
