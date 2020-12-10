High school football: Class 3A state final features high-level QBs for Holland Hall, Lincoln Christian

Hudson was the QB for most of Lincoln's 35-27 semifinal win over Oklahoma City Heritage Hall after Brown suffered an ankle injury in the quarterfinals.

"We’ll have both ready to go," Ricke said.

Hudson said about preparing for two positions on offense, "I kind of take it as a challenge. I love my team and I want to do whatever I can to help them win. I've played both positions throughout my life so I'm always ready to play wherever I’m needed."

Friday's state final has the potential to be a thriller such as their 2017 meeting when Clark led the comeback win at Lincoln's Dennis Byrd Stadium. Clark passed for 236 yards and one TD with one interception. Holland Hall began its final possession with 1:32 left and drove 75 yards, capped by Joe Smith's 3-yard TD run with 30 seconds remaining after Clark connected on passes of 32, 16 and 24 yards. That proved to be a pivotal moment in Clark's football career.

"It was really important," Clark said. "Obviously in the first half I got the jitters out of the way, learned how to play as the game went on, (adjusting to) the full speed of everything. After you beat a good team like that, you’re confident the rest of the season to go up against whoever you're playing and do your job correctly."