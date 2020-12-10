High school football: Class 3A state final features high-level QBs for Holland Hall, Lincoln Christian

Holland Hall quarterback Wallace Clark's high school football career will come full circle when he faces Lincoln Christian for the Class 3A state title Friday night in Edmond at Wantland Stadium.
Clark's last start for the Dutch will come against the team he made his first start against early in the 2017 season. And the teams haven't met since that night when Clark rallied the Dutch for a 22-16 victory.
"I was telling my dad that the other day," Clark said. "It feels pretty neat to have that kind of experience, hopefully it will end the same way."
Both the second-ranked Dutch (11-0) and the No. 1 Bulldogs (12-0) are receiving high-level production from their quarterbacks although they have much different levels of varsity experience at that position.
Clark, also a starting safety and punter, has thrown for 2,210 yards with 31 TDs while rushing for 440 yards and eight touchdowns. His Lincoln counterparts, Max Brown and Chase Hudson, are the successors to Chase Ricke, who started the previous three years and helped lead the Bulldogs to last year's gold ball.
Brown, a junior, has thrown for 1,657 yards with 27 TDs and rushed for 936 yards and 13 touchdowns. After battling for the QB job in the preseason, Brown received the most time at QB while Hudson, a senior, shifted to running back.
On some teams, a similar situation might cause some chemistry problems, but that hasn't been the case for the Bulldogs.
"We both came into the season trusting each other, not knowing what the outcome was going to be," Brown said. "But we both kept it on the gridiron, kept working trying to fill big shoes from Chase last season. So we just came in working hard and working together."
Hudson has rushed for 639 yards with 19 TDs and passed for 561 yards and seven TDs.
"I can't say enough about the unselfishness of Chase (Hudson)," Lincoln coach Jerry Ricke said. "He wants to do whatever it takes for our team to be successful. I give them both a lot of credit, they are team players.
"I love the way they play. Both carry themselves very confidently. Max is a big kid who runs well and has a big arm. Chase is very similar, he runs the ball very well. Both understand how to lead our team down the field. Both are high character kids who come from great families. They are both what you want out of that leadership position."
Lincoln's leading receiver Kolbe Katsis is comfortable with both QBs.
"They’re really good QBs, they have throwing power and can run very well," Katsis said. "And we have a bond and friendship."
Hudson was the QB for most of Lincoln's 35-27 semifinal win over Oklahoma City Heritage Hall after Brown suffered an ankle injury in the quarterfinals.
"We’ll have both ready to go," Ricke said.
Hudson said about preparing for two positions on offense, "I kind of take it as a challenge. I love my team and I want to do whatever I can to help them win. I've played both positions throughout my life so I'm always ready to play wherever I’m needed."
Friday's state final has the potential to be a thriller such as their 2017 meeting when Clark led the comeback win at Lincoln's Dennis Byrd Stadium. Clark passed for 236 yards and one TD with one interception. Holland Hall began its final possession with 1:32 left and drove 75 yards, capped by Joe Smith's 3-yard TD run with 30 seconds remaining after Clark connected on passes of 32, 16 and 24 yards. That proved to be a pivotal moment in Clark's football career.
"It was really important," Clark said. "Obviously in the first half I got the jitters out of the way, learned how to play as the game went on, (adjusting to) the full speed of everything. After you beat a good team like that, you’re confident the rest of the season to go up against whoever you're playing and do your job correctly."
Dutch coach Tag Gross said about that game, "I think he really didn’t settle down until the second half. We were probably too conservative at the beginning of the game thinking he might not to be able to handle all this, but he handled it just fine. What stood out is just the poise he had for a freshman in his first start against a really good Lincoln team."
And that game set the tone for a career that includes passing totals of 6,225 yards and 75 TDs in three years as a starter.
"Wallace has been tremendous," Gross said. "For the most part he has protected the football. That's been our key -- he always seems to make plays when we need him to. He's played a lot of football for us and is just in control out there."
Clark's connection with his receivers dates back to when he arrived at Holland Hall in sixth grade.
"Wallace’s smarts make it way easier for him to read a defense and we have key guys all over the field," Dutch leading receiver Marc Gouldsby said.
Friday will be the last football game for Clark, who is a University of Oklahoma baseball signee.
"It's a little weird," Clark said. "After this week I will be transitioning full time to baseball, but I can't ask for a better way to go out than a state championship game."
