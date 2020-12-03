High school football: Class 3A semifinal capsules

Playoff history: Stigler and Holland Hall have never met. Stigler’s lone state title was in 1960 and last appearance in the finals was in 1965. Holland Hall is in the semifinals for the first time in the school’s five years in the OSSAA.

Key players: Stigler: Darren Manes has completed 52-of-97 passes for 1,154 yards and 16 TDs — including six in the quarterfinals against Kingston. He also has rushed for 735 yards and 14 TDs. Braden Drewry has 27 receptions for 781 yards and 13 TDs — three were against Kingston. Ridge McClary has 1,023 rushing yards and 13 TDs. Martin Hare had 89 tackles and 10 sacks. Holland Hall: Wallace Clark has completed 107-of-169 passes for 2,050 yards and 30 TDs, plus has 356 rushing yards with six TDs. Army commit Owen Ostroski has 32½ tackles for losses and 14 sacks. Marc Gouldsby has 34 catches for 688 yards and 12 TDs plus three interceptions. Zane Woodham has 853 rushing yards, 12 TDs and 94 tackles.