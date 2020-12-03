High school football: Class 3A semifinal capsules

No. 3 OKC Heritage Hall at No. 1 Lincoln Christian
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Tickets: $7
Records: Heritage Hall 10-1; Lincoln Christian 11-0
Playoff history: These teams are meeting in the semifinals for the third year in a row — Lincoln won 33-6 last year and Heritage Hall romped 69-34 in 2018. Heritage Hall won their two other playoff matchups — 38-14 in the 2015 state final and 27-14 in the 2A semifinals in 2008. Heritage Hall is looking for its fifth state title in seven years and eighth overall. Lincoln is the defending 3A champion and also won a gold ball in 2A in 2009.
Key players: Heritage Hall: Quarterback William Paque has passed for 1,380 yards and 17 TDs. Gavin Freeman has 34 catches for 807 yards and 11 TDs, including a pair last week in a 21-7 win over Verdigris. Linebacker Brigham Evans has 80 tackles and seven sacks. Lineman Melvin Swindle is a South Dakota commit. Lincoln Christian: QB Max Brown, a pass-run threat, has accounted for 2,591 yards and 30 TDs. Chase Hudson has 17 rushing TDs, passed for six others and caught three. Kolbe Katsis, the 2019 3A state final MVP, has 46 catches for 1,162 yards and 15 TDs, and has three interceptions in the secondary. Linebacker Daymon Levell has 121 tackles, three sacks and two interceptions.
Notable: Lincoln has scored at least 60 points in six games. Heritage Hall’s highest scoring output is 49 points (twice). In 11 games each, Lincoln has allowed 115 points and Heritage Hall 160.
No. 4 Stigler at No. 2 Holland Hall
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Tickets: $7
Records: Stigler 11-1; Holland Hall 10-0
Playoff history: Stigler and Holland Hall have never met. Stigler’s lone state title was in 1960 and last appearance in the finals was in 1965. Holland Hall is in the semifinals for the first time in the school’s five years in the OSSAA.
Key players: Stigler: Darren Manes has completed 52-of-97 passes for 1,154 yards and 16 TDs — including six in the quarterfinals against Kingston. He also has rushed for 735 yards and 14 TDs. Braden Drewry has 27 receptions for 781 yards and 13 TDs — three were against Kingston. Ridge McClary has 1,023 rushing yards and 13 TDs. Martin Hare had 89 tackles and 10 sacks. Holland Hall: Wallace Clark has completed 107-of-169 passes for 2,050 yards and 30 TDs, plus has 356 rushing yards with six TDs. Army commit Owen Ostroski has 32½ tackles for losses and 14 sacks. Marc Gouldsby has 34 catches for 688 yards and 12 TDs plus three interceptions. Zane Woodham has 853 rushing yards, 12 TDs and 94 tackles.
Notable: History shows this could be headed for overtime. In Stigler’s last two semifinal appearances, the game ended tied at 14 — in 1971 against Jenks and 1965 against Bixby. In those days, there wasn’t overtime — the games were decided on penetrations. Stigler lost on that tiebreaker in ‘71 and won in ‘65. The last time Holland Hall played a third playoff game in a year, the Dutch went into OT, a 28-27 loss in 2017 at Davis.
Looking ahead: The Class 3A state final will be at Central Oklahoma’s Wantland Stadium — at 7 p.m. Dec. 11.
— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World
