High school football: Cancelations happening all over with coronavirus

It’s just another week in the saga of high school football vs. the coronavirus.
Dewey, coming off a 52-42 win at Miami, was set for its home opener Friday, but Quapaw had to cancel because a student tested positive for the virus.
“We’re coming off a big win and get a lot of momentum and then 2020 happens,” Dewey coach Trent Turner said. “I told my kids we’re living in the 2020 experience. It’s crazy. It’s nobody’s fault. It’s not Quapaw’s fault.”
Many of the state’s nearly 340 football-playing schools have been affected in similar fashion. As a result, about 20 games have been canceled or postponed statewide this week — about one-eighth of the overall total.
Norman and Norman North missed their annual crosstown grudge match Thursday for the first time since the schools starting playing regularly in 1998.
In far southeastern McCurtain County, one of the state’s fiercest and oldest rivals — Broken Bow vs. Idabel — won’t be played for the first time since World War II.
Broken Bow had two players test positive for the virus, meaning Friday's game is off. The teams have played at least once every year since 1943 when Idabel didn't field a team because of the war.
Around northeastern Oklahoma, Berryhill canceled at Fort Gibson but the Tigers picked up a game with Tecumseh, whose game with Perkins fell through.
Beggs had to cancel Friday’s game at Rejoice Christian and Lincoln Christian, which played at Beggs last weekend, postponed its game with Jones until Sept. 18 and canceled its Sept. 11 game at Vian.
Rejoice is idle Friday but coach Brent Marley averted a second consecutive empty week by scheduling Cascia Hall on Sept. 11. Rejoice and Cascia are Pinnacle Conference members but have never met in football.
Gore canceled its game with Keys Parkhill, which rescheduled at Konawa. Okmulgee canceled its game at Webster and Summit Christian’s game at Southwest Covenant is also off.
For Dewey, Friday’s opener was also to have been senior night, Turner said, because nobody can be sure that the next home game won’t be the last.
Senior night has moved to the Nowata game on Oct. 8 and the Bulldoggers’ next game is homecoming vs. Vinita on Sept. 18.
Quapaw, which has gone to virtual instruction until Sept. 16, also canceled its Sept. 11 game against Riverton, Kansas.
