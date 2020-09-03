High school football: Cancelations happening all over with coronavirus

It’s just another week in the saga of high school football vs. the coronavirus.

Dewey, coming off a 52-42 win at Miami, was set for its home opener Friday, but Quapaw had to cancel because a student tested positive for the virus.

“We’re coming off a big win and get a lot of momentum and then 2020 happens,” Dewey coach Trent Turner said. “I told my kids we’re living in the 2020 experience. It’s crazy. It’s nobody’s fault. It’s not Quapaw’s fault.”

Many of the state’s nearly 340 football-playing schools have been affected in similar fashion. As a result, about 20 games have been canceled or postponed statewide this week — about one-eighth of the overall total.

Norman and Norman North missed their annual crosstown grudge match Thursday for the first time since the schools starting playing regularly in 1998.

In far southeastern McCurtain County, one of the state’s fiercest and oldest rivals — Broken Bow vs. Idabel — won’t be played for the first time since World War II.

Broken Bow had two players test positive for the virus, meaning Friday's game is off. The teams have played at least once every year since 1943 when Idabel didn't field a team because of the war.