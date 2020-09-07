High school football: Broken Arrow moves to No. 2 in Class 6AI rankings

Tulsa World rankings
Class 6AI
Pos.;School (Previous);W-L
1. Owasso (1);2-0
2. Broken Arrow (3);2-0
3. Jenks (2);1-1
4. Mustang (5);1-0
5. Union (4);0-2
6. Edmond Santa Fe (6);0-2
7. Westmoore (7);1-1
8. Norman (8);0-0
9. Norman North (9);0-0
10. Yukon (10);0-1
Class 6AII
Pos.;School (Previous);W-L
1. Bixby (1);2-0
2. Stillwater (2);1-0
3. B.T. Washington (5);2-0
4. Del City (3);0-1
5. Midwest City (8);1-1
6. Choctaw (4);0-1
7. Putnam North (7);1-0
8. Lawton (9);1-0
9. Bartlesville (--);1-0
10. Sand Springs (10);1-1
Class 5A
Pos.;School (Previous);W-L
1. MWC Carl Albert (1);1-0
2. OKC McGuinness (2);1-0
3. Bishop Kelley (3);2-0
4. Collinsville (5);1-0
5. Ardmore (9);1-0
6. Piedmont (--);1-0
7. Sapulpa (9);1-1
8. Coweta (6);0-1
9. McAlester (10);1-0
10. El Reno (7);1-1
Class 4A
Pos.;School (Previous);W-L
1. Wagoner (1);1-0
2. Weatherford (2);1-0
3. Skiatook (3);1-0
4. Tuttle (4);1-0
5. OKC Marshall (8);1-0
6. Poteau (5);0-2
7. Blanchard (7);0-1
8. Bethany (6);0-2
9. Cache (--);1-1
10. Grove (10);1-0
Class 3A
Pos.;School (Previous);W-L
1. OKC Heritage Hall (1);1-0
2. Lincoln Christian (2);1-0
3. Verdigris (3);1-0
4. Holland Hall (4);1-0
5. Stigler (6);2-0
6. Perkins-Tryon (5);0-0
7. Kingston (7);1-0
8. Lone Grove (9);1-0
9. Kingfisher (--);1-1
10. Plainview (10);0-2
Class 2A
Pos.;School (Previous);W-L
1. Vian (1);2-0
2. Jones (2);1-0
3. Beggs (3);0-1
4. Metro Christian (4);1-1
5. Washington (8);2-0
6. Sperry (5);0-1
7. Adair (6);1-1
8. Davis (--);1-0
9. Cascia Hall (7);1-1
10. Lindsay (9);0-1
Class A
Pos.;School (Previous);W-L
1. Pawhuska (1);2-0
2. Cashion (2);2-0
3. Thomas (3);0-0
4. Ringling (4);0-0
5. Minco (5);1-0
6. Pawnee (6);1-1
7. Gore (7);0-0
8. Tonkawa (8);1-0
9. Okemah (9);1-0
10. Hominy (10);1-1
Class B
Pos.;School (Previous);W-L
1. Shattuck (1);1-0
2. Dewar (2);2-0
3. Davenport (3);1-0
4. Cherokee (4);1-0
5. Laverne (5);0-1
6. Pond Creek-Hunter (6);1-0
7. Pioneer (9);2-0
8. Barnsdall (--);1-0
9. Regent Prep (7);0-1
10. Velma-Alma (--);1-0
Class C
Pos.;School (Previous);W-L
1. Timberlake (1);2-0
2. Mt. View-Gotebo (2);1-0
3. Coyle (3);0-0
4. Sasakwa (4);1-0
5. Midway (5);2-0
6. Buffalo (6);1-0
7. Waynoka (7);2-0
8. Graham-Dustin (8);2-0
9. Sharon-Mutual (9);0-1
10. Tyrone (10);1-0
