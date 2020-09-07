 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High school football: Broken Arrow moves to No. 2 in Class 6AI rankings

High school football: Broken Arrow moves to No. 2 in Class 6AI rankings

Only $5 for 5 months
Broken Arrow Union

Broken Arrow's Maurion Horn carries in a 14-7 win over Union last Friday.  

 John Clanton, Tulsa World

Tulsa World rankings

Class 6AI

Pos.;School (Previous);W-L

1. Owasso (1);2-0

2. Broken Arrow (3);2-0

3. Jenks (2);1-1

4. Mustang (5);1-0

5. Union (4);0-2

6. Edmond Santa Fe (6);0-2

7. Westmoore (7);1-1

8. Norman (8);0-0

9. Norman North (9);0-0

10. Yukon (10);0-1

Class 6AII

Pos.;School (Previous);W-L

1. Bixby (1);2-0

2. Stillwater (2);1-0

3. B.T. Washington (5);2-0

4. Del City (3);0-1

5. Midwest City (8);1-1

6. Choctaw (4);0-1

7. Putnam North (7);1-0

8. Lawton (9);1-0

9. Bartlesville (--);1-0

10. Sand Springs (10);1-1

Class 5A

Pos.;School (Previous);W-L

1. MWC Carl Albert (1);1-0

2. OKC McGuinness (2);1-0

3. Bishop Kelley (3);2-0

4. Collinsville (5);1-0

5. Ardmore (9);1-0

6. Piedmont (--);1-0

7. Sapulpa (9);1-1

8. Coweta (6);0-1

9. McAlester (10);1-0

10. El Reno (7);1-1

Class 4A

Pos.;School (Previous);W-L

1. Wagoner (1);1-0

2. Weatherford (2);1-0

3. Skiatook (3);1-0

4. Tuttle (4);1-0

5. OKC Marshall (8);1-0

6. Poteau (5);0-2

7. Blanchard (7);0-1

8. Bethany (6);0-2

9. Cache (--);1-1

10. Grove (10);1-0

Class 3A

Pos.;School (Previous);W-L

1. OKC Heritage Hall (1);1-0

2. Lincoln Christian (2);1-0

3. Verdigris (3);1-0

4. Holland Hall (4);1-0

5. Stigler (6);2-0

6. Perkins-Tryon (5);0-0

7. Kingston (7);1-0

8. Lone Grove (9);1-0

9. Kingfisher (--);1-1

10. Plainview (10);0-2

Class 2A

Pos.;School (Previous);W-L

1. Vian (1);2-0

2. Jones (2);1-0

3. Beggs (3);0-1

4. Metro Christian (4);1-1

5. Washington (8);2-0

6. Sperry (5);0-1

7. Adair (6);1-1

8. Davis (--);1-0

9. Cascia Hall (7);1-1

10. Lindsay (9);0-1

Class A

Pos.;School (Previous);W-L

1. Pawhuska (1);2-0

2. Cashion (2);2-0

3. Thomas (3);0-0

4. Ringling (4);0-0

5. Minco (5);1-0

6. Pawnee (6);1-1

7. Gore (7);0-0

8. Tonkawa (8);1-0

9. Okemah (9);1-0

10. Hominy (10);1-1

Class B

Pos.;School (Previous);W-L

1. Shattuck (1);1-0

2. Dewar (2);2-0

3. Davenport (3);1-0

4. Cherokee (4);1-0

5. Laverne (5);0-1

6. Pond Creek-Hunter (6);1-0

7. Pioneer (9);2-0

8. Barnsdall (--);1-0

9. Regent Prep (7);0-1

10. Velma-Alma (--);1-0

Class C

Pos.;School (Previous);W-L

1. Timberlake (1);2-0

2. Mt. View-Gotebo (2);1-0

3. Coyle (3);0-0

4. Sasakwa (4);1-0

5. Midway (5);2-0

6. Buffalo (6);1-0

7. Waynoka (7);2-0

8. Graham-Dustin (8);2-0

9. Sharon-Mutual (9);0-1

10. Tyrone (10);1-0

-- Barry Lewis, Tulsa World

Barry Lewis

918-581-8393

barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @BarryLewisTW

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News