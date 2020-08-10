Are the Broken Arrow Tigers ready for prime time?
They can prove it on Saturday, Aug. 29, when ESPN (Cox-25) televises BA's high school football season opener against Bentonville (Arkansas) West.
The BA board of education gave approval Monday for the all-sports network to broadcast nationally from the Tigers’ Memorial Stadium for the second time in four seasons.
It will be one of four games on that date in the GEICO ESPN High School Football Kickoff weekend, with times ranging from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Game time should be announced sometime this week, Broken Arrow coach David Alexander said.
“It’ll be a lot of fun,” Alexander said. “We’re really lucky and blessed to host this game. (ESPN) approached us and I jumped all over it."
BA played in the Kickoff weekend once before, hosting archrival Union for a nationally televised season opener in 2017.
Union won 26-17, but the Tigers' participation was a key factor in ESPN's decision to return, Alexander said.
ESPN already had a full slate of games, but had to seek new ones when several states pushed back their regular seasons to September or later.
“One of their criteria was finding stadiums that had nice big press boxes and professional people who could help with the things they needed," Alexander said. "They had a complete survey of our stadium from when they were here before."
BA and Bentonville were scheduled to play in Bentonville on Aug. 28, but the Wolverines agreed to move the game for TV purposes.
It means the Tigers will have six home games in 2020 and only four in 2021 when the season flips, but BA athletic director Steve Dunn said it's worth it.
“It truly is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for most of our student-athletes to play a game they love on national television,” Dunn said.
“If playing a four-game home schedule in 2021 was what it was going to take to make it happen for our kids this year, then that was what we were going to do,” he said.
The 2020 season will be only the fifth of varsity competition for Bentonville West. The Tigers and Wolverines have never met.
Former McAlester mentor Bryan Pratt was hired as the program’s first head coach in 2015. He is 26-20 over four seasons and guided the Wolverines to a 7-5 record and a second consecutive Class 7A semifinal finish last year.