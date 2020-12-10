High school football: Bixby's Mason Williams is district player of the year

Bixby quarterback Mason Williams and Choctaw coach Jake Corbin are the top honorees in football District 6AII-2.

Williams was named Most Valuable Player and Corbin was named coach of the year for the all-district team, announced Thursday.

Williams threw for more than 9,000 yards and 110 TDs over three seasons and helped lead the Spartans to a third consecutive 6A Division II championship.

Corbin guided Choctaw into the Division II final vs. Bixby, the school's first championship game appearance in 60 years.

Sand Springs' Sango Whitehorn and Choctaw's Terrill Davis were named defensive and offensive MVPs, respectively, for the all-senior team.

All-District 6AII-2

District Honorees

Coach of the Year: Jake Corbin, Choctaw

MVP: Mason Williams, Bixby

Offensive MVP: Terrill Davis, Choctaw

Defensive MVP: Sango Whitehorn, Sand Springs

DL: Jaden Brown, B.T. Washington