High school football: Bixby's Mason Williams is district player of the year

High school football: Bixby's Mason Williams is district player of the year

Bixby vs. Midwest City (copy)

Bixby QB Mason Williams carries the ball in a 6A Division II playoff semifinal win over Midwest City. On Thursday, he was chosen as District 6AII-2 most valuable player.

 John Clanton, Tulsa World file

Bixby quarterback Mason Williams and Choctaw coach Jake Corbin are the top honorees in football District 6AII-2.

Williams was named Most Valuable Player and Corbin was named coach of the year for the all-district team, announced Thursday.

Williams threw for more than 9,000 yards and 110 TDs over three seasons and helped lead the Spartans to a third consecutive 6A Division II championship.

Corbin guided Choctaw into the Division II final vs. Bixby, the school's first championship game appearance in 60 years.

Sand Springs' Sango Whitehorn and Choctaw's Terrill Davis were named defensive and offensive MVPs, respectively, for the all-senior team.

All-District 6AII-2

District Honorees

Coach of the Year: Jake Corbin, Choctaw

MVP: Mason Williams, Bixby

Offensive MVP: Terrill Davis, Choctaw

Defensive MVP: Sango Whitehorn, Sand Springs

DL: Jaden Brown, B.T. Washington

OL: Josh Baskin, B.T. Washington

Iron Man: Braeden Winters, Bartlesville

Purple Heart: Caleb Webb, Muskogee; Tyyee Atkinson, Sand Springs; Caleb Perry, Bartlesville

Special Teams: Dylan McCoy, Bartlesville

All-District Team

QB: Mason Williams, Bixby; Dakota McAroy, Putnam West; Paxton Bradford, Bartlesville; Nate Harbeson, Ponca City

RB: Jaheim Butler, Putnam West; Dylan McCoy, Bartlesville; Ben Klanica, Ponca City

WR: Jackson Rogers, Bixby; Isaac Gibson, Bixby; Antonio Zapata, Muskogee; Chase Jackson, Choctaw; Wes Zeigler, Choctaw; Terrill Davis, Choctaw; Jamon Sisco, Sand Springs; Jaden Teague, B.T. Washington; Denim Jackson, Putnam West; Draven Montesano, Putnam West; Malachi Rushing, Putnam West; Sam McKinney, Ponca City; Triston Cunningham, Ponca City

OL: Caleb Townsend, Bixby; Justin Brown, Choctaw; Daven Evans, Choctaw; Josh Baskins, B.T. Washington; Elijah Whitaker, B.T. Washington; Wesley Kapple, Putnam West; Curtis Fodor, Bartlesville; Landon Varner, Ponca City; Josiah Bosworth, Ponca City; H.B. Bowers, Ponca City.

DL: Drew Shortess, Bixby; Ethan Watkins, Bixby; Isaac Sherman, Bixby; Macqeilen Ware, Bixby; JaRighteous Evans, Sand Springs; Lane Webster, Sand Springs; Jaden Brown, B.T. Washington; Donald Benjamin, Putnam West; Reginald Berry, Putnam West; Rico Broussard, Putnam West; Michael Brown, Putnam West; Colton Green, Bartlesville; Jack Blevins, Bartlesville; James Godfrey, Ponca City

LB: Nick Wedel, Bixby; Donnie Wingate, Choctaw; Elijah Wilder, Choctaw; Ethan Grogan, B.T. Washington; Braeden Winters, Bartlesville; Max Munoz, Bartlesville; Rocky Shuman, Bartlesville

DB: Tanner Doyle, Bixby; Senecca Collins, Muskogee; Rob Ellis, Choctaw; Gabe Lopez, Choctaw; Jordan Mukes, Choctaw; Chris Parker, Choctaw; Keuan Parker, B.T. Washington; Ahmad Scott, B.T. Washngton; KeSean Sadler, Putnam West; Darius Washington, Putnam West; Jensen Laws, Bartlesville; Devon Beck, Bartlesville

High school football: Staff picks for Week 15 games and 5A to C champion picks

