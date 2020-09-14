High school football: Bixby-Stillwater showdown canceled over coronavirus concerns

Possibly the biggest game of the high school football regular season isn't going to be played.

Stillwater Public Schools issued a news release Monday canceling Friday's game against Bixby and all athletic and extracurricular activities for the district during the week of Sept. 14-19 over issues related to the coronavirus.

Bixby and Stillwater are the state's top-ranked Class 6A Division II football teams and the game would have been a rematch of the last two Division II championship games, both won by Bixby.

Payne County is designated in the Red Level based on the Oklahoma State Department of Education's School Safety Protocols. When that is the case, SPS protocol calls for canceling nonessential regular-season athletic events.

The SPS release states that some nondistrict contests, "including the football game against Bixby, are not likely to be rescheduled."

Bixby is riding a 27-game winning streak and Stillwater is 26-2 since the start of the 2018 season. The Pioneers' only losses in that span are to Bixby.

Bixby has already beaten Jenks and Union and Stillwater owns wins over Edmond Santa Fe and Mustang in the 2020 season.