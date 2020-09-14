 Skip to main content
High school football: Bixby-Stillwater showdown canceled over coronavirus concerns
High school football: Bixby-Stillwater showdown canceled over coronavirus concerns

Bixby's players hoist the 6A Division II state championship trophy after nipping Stillwater 40-36 in the state final last December at the University of Central Oklahoma in Edmond. Tulsa World photo

 Photo by MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World File

Possibly the biggest game of the high school football regular season isn't going to be played.

Stillwater Public Schools issued a news release Monday canceling Friday's game against Bixby and all athletic and extracurricular activities for the district during the week of Sept. 14-19 over issues related to the coronavirus.

Bixby and Stillwater are the state's top-ranked Class 6A Division II football teams and the game would have been a rematch of the last two Division II championship games, both won by Bixby.

Payne County is designated in the Red Level based on the Oklahoma State Department of Education's School Safety Protocols. When that is the case, SPS protocol calls for canceling nonessential regular-season athletic events.

The SPS release states that some nondistrict contests, "including the football game against Bixby, are not likely to be rescheduled."

Bixby is riding a 27-game winning streak and Stillwater is 26-2 since the start of the 2018 season. The Pioneers' only losses in that span are to Bixby.

Bixby has already beaten Jenks and Union and Stillwater owns wins over Edmond Santa Fe and Mustang in the 2020 season.

To fill the open date, Bixby coach Loren Montgomery said the Spartans will take a squad to play at 3A No. 5 Stigler on Friday, minus about a dozen of the team's best players.

High school football: Class 6AII top 10 rankings for Week 3

Mike Brown

918-581-8390

mike.brown@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @mikebrownTW

Tags

