Stillwater running back Qwontrel Walker blasts toward the end zone in last year's epic 6A Division I championship game in Edmond, won by Bixby 40-36 in Edmond. The powerful teams have signed a two-year contract to play regular-season games and will meet Sept. 18 when Bixby visits Stillwater.
As unlikely as it seems, this news item has flown under the radar.
Bixby and Stillwater have scheduled to play a regular-season football game in 2020. If the coronavirus doesn't disrupt things, the Spartans will visit Payne County on Sept. 18 in a rematch of the last two 6A Division II state championship games.
Stillwater would return the game by visiting Bixby in 2021.
Bixby pulled out last year's epic final in Edmond, 40-36, scoring the deciding touchdown with 1:04 left.
A September contest easily could be the most intriguing nondistrict matchup of the year.
"Obviously, they’re a talented team and a great opponent,” Bixby coach Loren Montgomery said.
The teams toyed with scheduling regular-season games last October, as reported at the time by the Tulsa World.
Back then, Montgomery believed the Spartans, representing the state’s largest 6A Division II school, were bound to move up to 6A Division I in the 2020-21 realignment.
That would have made the matchup more feasible. With the schools in different classifications, they wouldn't risk playing each other twice in the same season by scheduling a non-district game.
But Bixby's expected move up didn't happen, and when a previous opponent dropped them, the Spartans were left with a hole on their schedule.
Stillwater was scheduled to play Southmoore on Sept. 18, but Pioneers coach Tucker Barnard said he was delighted by the possibility of playing Bixby and helped Southmoore find another non-district foe.
Southmoore plays at Booker T. Washington to open the season Aug. 28.
If the Spartans and Pioneers do meet in the playoffs, it would the fourth straight year. Bixby won in the first round in 2017 and 34-13 in the 2018 title game in Owasso.
Stillwater is just the third part of a grinding non-district schedule for the Spartans, who have won 25 games in a row, longest active streak in Oklahoma 11-man football. Bixby opens at home with 6A Division I powerhouses Union (Aug. 28) and archrival Jenks (Sept. 4).
Bixby plays Jenks regularly, but hasn't faced Union since 2011.
The Union matchup came about when Texas moved its 6A-5A football season back to late September, forcing teams from Mansfield (Texas) to forego games against Union and Bixby.
Jenks and Union have accounted for 25 state football titles — 16 by the Trojans and nine by the Union.
