Three questions
How do the Spartans keep winning big almost every year?
Coach Loren Montgomery will say it’s a combination of outstanding players and outstanding program — with an emphasis on program.
Talented newcomers seem to arrive by conveyor belt every year. It’s the not-so-hidden reason Bixby has dominated 6A Division II since its creation in 2014, winning five championships and finishing runner-up for the sixth.
Bixby's domination could continue in 2020. Senior quarterback Mason Williams and junior running back Braylin Presley helped lead the Spartans to back-to-back crowns the last two years and will be gunning for a third.
“We graduated a lot of really good players from the undefeated 2019 team,” Montgomery said. “However, we have a good nucleus of returners and a lot of good young potential."
Rival coaches made the Spartans a unanimous favorite to win a third straight District 6AII-2 title. Choctaw, fresh off its first playoff win in 38 years, arrives from the western half of the state to compete with Booker T. Washington and Muskogee for the next three playoffs spots.
The Bixby community was booming when Montgomery arrived from his job as a Jenks assistant in 2010. Participation was down and the new coach wanted the team to start growing with the town.
“My first year, we had 36 guys suited up against Enid in a game that turned out to be a big win for us,” Montgomery said. “Without a doubt, increasing our roster has been a big point of emphasis.”
Today, Bixby is the largest school in its classification and Montgomery has his largest squad, with 105 players in the upper three grades.
Can new coach Bobby Klinck turn the tide at Sand Springs?
The Sandites were 2-8 last year, but saw better days under former coach Dustin Kinard, who has since taken the Mannford post.
A turnaround may not happen overnight, but Klinck, the former Jenks High running back, is no stranger to coaching success. He guided East Central to a 5A state runner-up finish in 2013 and was defensive coordinator for Owasso’s 6A Division championship squads in 2017 and 2019.
"I love our kids and and I’ve hired a great staff," he said. "We have high expectations as a staff and we believe our kids can meet that expectation."
How will Jonathan Brown do as B.T. Washington’s new coach?
A 1994 graduate of the school and longtime defensive coordinator, Brown ascended to his “dream job” when Brad Calip left the helm after four seasons to become assistant head coach at Owasso.
Things couldn't get any worse than last year when inexperience killed the Hornets. Brown returns 16 men with starting experience and talent abounds in all three grade levels.
Senior CB Keuan Parker is a three-star prospect and University of Arkansas commit. Junior QB/WR Gentry Williams is a potential world-class sprinter. Sophomore RB Jaeden Carroll rushed for 857 yards and 10 TDs last year.
Players with breakout potential
Preston Solomon, Bixby
Caught one TD pass as a sophomore and could become a go-to guy as a junior. Has blazing speed, likely to help Spartans’ track team in several relay races next spring.
Caleb Webb, Muskogee
Had 144 tackles last season and blocked 13 kicks, including the potential tying PAT in the Roughers’ 7-6 win over B.T. Washington.
Lathan Boone, B.T. Washington
Threw for 687 yards and seven TDs as a freshman. Hornets want him playing there more so they can get speedy Gentry Williams on the field as a receiver.
Team capsules
1. Bixby Spartans
Head coach: Loren Montgomery, 11th year (83-37)
2020-21 ADM: 1,807.2
2019 record: 13-0
District titles: 1953, ’55, ’56, ’57, ’58, ’64, ’65, ’68, ’69, ’76, ’77, ’92, ’01, ’05, ’06, ’07, ’14, ’18, ‘19
State titles: 2014 ’15, ’16, ’18, ‘19
Top players: Mason Williams, QB (5-10, 175, Sr.); Braylin Presley,RB (5-7, 170, Jr.); Cody Paschall, OL (6-2, 245, Jr.); Caleb Townsend, OL (6-2, 270, Sr.); Preston Solomon, WR (6-4, 200, Jr.); Miles Hill, WR (6-2, 195, Jr.); Nick Wedel, LB (5-9, 200, Sr.); Tanner Doyle, DB (5-11, 180, Sr.); Conner Stacy, OLB (5-11, 185, Jr.); Macqeilen Ware, DL (6-2, 265, Sr.); Jack Puckett, LB (6-0, 190, Jr.); Zach Blankenship, OLB (5-5, 145, Jr.)
Notable: Williams threw for 3,491 yards and a school-record 47 TDs last season. … Presley rushed for 1,386 yards and accounted for 29 all-purpose TDs. … Bixby's 25-game winning streak will be challenged by a murderous nondistrict slate. The Spartans host 6A Division I heavies Union and archrival Jenks on Aug. 28 and Sept. 4 and visit Division II runner-up Stillwater on Sept. 18. … Doyle made 96 tackles last year and Wedel had 76 tackles and 8.5 TFLs.
2. Booker T. Washington
Head coach: Jonathan Brown, 1st year
2020-21 ADM: 1315.5
2019 record: 6-5
District titles: 1967, ’68, ’69, ’71, ’72, ’73, ’74, ’76, ’77, ’78, ’79, ’80, ’81, ’82, ’83, ’84, ’85, ’93, ’94, ’96, ’98, ’00, ’02, ’03, ’04, ’06, ’08, ’10, ’15, ‘17
State titles: 1967, ’68, ’69, ’71, ’73, ’84, ’08, ’10, ‘17
Top players: Keuan Parker, CB (5-11, 185, Sr.); Gentry Williams, WR/DB (6-0, 175, Jr.); Jaidan Carroll, RB (5-9, 180, Jr.); Lathan Boone, QB (6-0, 170, Jr.); Micah Tease, WR (6-0, 175, Jr.); Ahmad Scott, DB (6-0, 180, Sr.); Jaden Brown, DT (6-1, 250, Sr.); Joshua Baskins, OL (6-2, 250, Sr.); Elijah Whitaker, OL (6-2, 240, Sr.); Amondre Tiger, DE (5-11, 220, So.); Jordan Drew, DB (6-0, 170, Jr.); Jalen Teague, WR (6-3, 195, Sr.); Jonathan Ingram, LB (6-1, 215, Sr.); Ethan Washington, WR (5-10, 175, Jr.); Demetrius Purdom, TE (6-2, 185, Jr.); Aidyn Walker, LB (5-11, 170, So.)
3. Choctaw Yellowjackets
Head coach: Jake Corbin, 4th year (18-14)
2020-21 ADM: 1632.2
2019 record: 8-4
District titles: 1949, ’59, ’60, ’61, ’62, ’63, ’65, ‘81
State title: 1960
Top players: Jordan Mukes, DB (6-3, 205, Sr.); Chase Jackson, WR (6-1, 180, Sr.); Steele Wasel, QB (6-3, 215, So.); RJ Jackson, WR (6-2, 230, So.); Cade McConnell, OL (6-6, 288, Jr.); CJ Smith, RB (6-3, 185, Jr.); Bolton Hawkins, DB (5-10, 190, Jr.); DeSean Bfown, LB (6-3, 205, Jr.(); Donnie Wingate, LB (6-2, 220, Sr.)
Notable: Yellowjackets’ eight wins matched a 38-year program high. … Jackson, a TCU commit, caught 17 TD passes last year and averaged 24 yards per reception.
4. Muskogee Roughers
Head coach: Rafe Watkins, 7th year (34-29)
2020-21 ADM: 1404.4
2019 record: 8-3
District titles: 1948, ’49, ’50, ’54, ’59, ’70, ’72, ’77, ’78, ’79, ’80, ’85, ’86, ’88, ’2016
State titles: 1948, ’50, ‘86
Top players: Ty Williams, QB/FS (6-1, 200, Sr.); Caleb Webb, LB (5-11, 215, Sr.); Isaiah Givens, RB/SS (6-0, 200, Jr.); Darian Davis, LB (6-2, 200, Sr.)
Notable: Williams, an OSU commit and rated a three-star prospect by Rivals and 247Sports, accounted for more than 2,200 yards last season and has 14 career interceptions.
5. Sand Springs Sandites
Head coach: Bobby Klinck, 1st year
2020-21 ADM: 1659.6
2019 record: 2-8
District titles: 1944, ’48, ’51, ’52, ’66, ’76, ’77, ’81, ‘97
State title: 1966
Top players: Jaemon Sisco, WR (5-6, 160, Sr.); Ty Pennington, QB (6-3, 185, Jr.); Daren Hawkings, WR (6-2, 180, Sr.); Caden Harris, DB (6-0, 180, Sr.); Keaton Campbell, WR (6-1, 180, Jr.); Sango Whitehorn, DE (5-10, 200, Sr.); Brooks Dudly, LB (5-10, 200, Jr.)
Notable: Pennington threw for 1,530 yards and 13 TDs last year.
6. Ponca City Wildcats
Head coach: Scott Harmon, 3rd year (5-15)
2020-21 ADM: 1367.2
2019 record: 5-5
District titles: 1947, ’51, ’52, ’53, ’54, ’65, ’67, ’68, ’78, ’79, ’80, ‘85
State titles: none
Top players: Landon Varner, OL (6-3, 290); Ben Klanica, OL (6-0, 225, Sr.); Cayson Badley, OL (6-5, 2=320, Jr.); Kaleb Settle, OL (6-0, 285, Jr.); Sam McKinney, WR (5-6, 150, Sr.); Lane Schooley, WR/DB (6-1, 165, Jr.); Devin Zimmerschied, SS (5-9, 160, Jr.); Nate Collins, NG (6-3, 295, Jr.); Elijah Phillips, LB (5-9, 240, Jr.); James Godfrey, DE (5-10, 220, Sr.)
Notable: The Wildcats’ five wins in 2019 were the most in 14 years. … Aiden Wetzel, a junior, and Grant Harmon, a sophomore, will battle for the QB job.
7. Bartlesville Bruins
Head coach: Jason Sport, 2nd year (3-7)
2020-21 ADM: 1578.6
2019 record: 3-7
District titles: none
State titles: none
Top players: Curtis Fodor, OL (6-4, 265, Sr.); Caden Davis, WR/DB (5-11, 175, Sr.); Rocky Shuman, LB/TE (6-2, 265, Sr.)
Notable: Davis has a 35-inch vertical, runs 4.49 in the 40-yard dash and averaged 46 yards on kickoff returns last season. … He also caught seven TD passes. …. Fodor has started every game for two years. … Shuman had 97 tackles as a junior.
8. Putnam West Patriots
Head coach: Craig Maynard, 2nd year (0-10)
2020-21 ADM: 1709.5
2019 record: 0-10
District titles: 1976, ’78, ’79, ’80, ’81, ‘86
State title: 1981
Top players: Reginald Berry, OL (6-2, 275, Sr.); Rico Broussard, OL (6-3, 282, Sr.); Donald Benjamin, OL (6-1, 260, sr.); Jaheim ”J.B.” Butler, RB/Slot (5-10, 170, Sr.); Draven Montesano, WR/Slot WR (5-9, 155, Sr.); Darius Washington, DB (5-9, 165, Sr.); Corey Gordon, DB/WR (6-3, 175, Jr.); Malachi Rushing, LB /DE (6-1, 210, Sr.); Keoni Phipps, LB (5-10, 215, Sr.); Draven Montesano, DB (5-9, 155, Sr.)
Notable: Washington led the Patriots in tackles with 94 as a junior. … West has lost 16 in a row since September 2018 and is 2-28 over the past three years.