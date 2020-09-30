High school football: Bishop Kelley's Friday game cancelled, Kellyville's postponed to Saturday and Hulbert cancels two games

There was another flurry of high school football cancellations and postponements involving area schools Wednesday.

Bishop Kelley’s home game with Durant, scheduled for Friday night, has been cancelled while Class 2A No. 10 Kellyville’s game at OKC Millwood was moved to 7 p.m. Saturday on the Ponies’ field in Creek County.

Hulbert canceled Friday’s home game with Talihina, and because of quarantine guidelines, also has canceled next week’s game at Porter, Riders athletic director Chad Botts said.

Kelley was notified Wednesday that Durant won’t be able to play Friday and the 5A No. 2 Comets probably won’t try to schedule a makeup opponent, athletic director Lance Parks said.

“There’s obviously a chance, but it’s late in the week to mobilize to host a game after already canceling,” Parks said. “I’m disappointed for our kids not getting to play, but it’s what everybody is dealing with. Almost 15% of the games were canceled last week.”

Kellyville coach Joe Brown said Millwood officials contacted the Ponies on Tuesday about their intention to cancel, but called back Wednesday and asked if the game could be moved to Saturday at Kellyville.