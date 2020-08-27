High school football: Big clashes highlight Week 0 schedule

6AI No. 4 Union at 6AII No. 1 Bixby

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Note: Bixby officials are limiting attendance to half-capacity, about 2,800. If not sold out, tickets for $10 may be purchased on the GoFan App. Face coverings are required to enter the stadium. Spectators will be asked politely to keep coverings in place, director of athletics Jay Bittle said. Social distancing is also required.

The stakes: Bixby, the two-time state champs in its class, tries to extend the state’s longest active winning streak to 26. Union hopes to rebound from last year’s 6-5 record, its worst in since 1989.

Players to watch: Union QB Rovaughn Banks has superstar potential and Redskins RB AJ Green is a University of Arkansas commit. While battling track injuries last year, he still rushed for more than 800 yards. Bixby QB Mason Williams has thrown 83 TD passes over two seasons. RB Braylin Presley accounted for 29 all-purpose TDs in 2019.

6AI No. 6 Edmond Santa Fe at 6AI No. 1 Owasso

When: 7 p.m. Friday