High school football: Big clashes highlight Week 0 schedule

6AI No. 4 Union at 6AII No. 1 Bixby
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Note: Bixby officials are limiting attendance to half-capacity, about 2,800. If not sold out, tickets for $10 may be purchased on the GoFan App. Face coverings are required to enter the stadium. Spectators will be asked politely to keep coverings in place, director of athletics Jay Bittle said. Social distancing is also required.
The stakes: Bixby, the two-time state champs in its class, tries to extend the state’s longest active winning streak to 26. Union hopes to rebound from last year’s 6-5 record, its worst in since 1989.
Players to watch: Union QB Rovaughn Banks has superstar potential and Redskins RB AJ Green is a University of Arkansas commit. While battling track injuries last year, he still rushed for more than 800 yards. Bixby QB Mason Williams has thrown 83 TD passes over two seasons. RB Braylin Presley accounted for 29 all-purpose TDs in 2019.
6AI No. 6 Edmond Santa Fe at 6AI No. 1 Owasso
When: 7 p.m. Friday
The stakes: Owasso starts defense of its second state championship in three years and tries to extend a 13-game winning streak. Santa Fe wants to build off of last season when the Wolves surprised Jenks and Broken Arrow to win the District 6AI-1 title.
Players to watch: Santa Fe’s 6-foot-3, 180-pound WR Tayln Shettron is rated a four-star prospect by Rivals and 247 Sports, No. 9 nationally at his position in the 2022 class. Seth Hammer and Austin Havens came into the week battling for Owasso’s starting QB spot. WR Cole Adams averaged 23.9 yards per catch as a freshman.
7A No. 9 Bentonville (Ark.) West at 6AI No. 3 Broken Arrow
When: 2 p.m. Saturday
The stakes: Nationally televised game (ESPN) is part of the GEICO ESPN High School Football weekend. Both teams were playoff semifinalists in their respective states last year.
Players to watch: West QB Dalton McDonald threw for 1,969 yards and 16 TDs last year. Broken Arrow QB Jake Raines threw for 1,540 yards and 19 TDs.
7A No. 8 Springdale (Ark.) Har-Ber at 6AII No. 2 Jenks
When: 7:05 p.m. Friday
The stakes: Jenks wants to avenge a 29-0 loss in Arkansas in 2017 and build on the momentum of last year’s state runner-up finish. Har-Ber went 8-4 and reached the 7A quarterfinals in Arkansas last season.
Players to watch: Har-Ber TE Errington Mc Rae had 801 receiving yards and six TDs last year. The University of Memphis commit is rated a three-star prospect by Rivals and 247 Sports. Jenks QB Stephen Kittleman threw 25 TD passes last year. WR/DB Jayden Patrick has made a serious upgrade since last season and was sensational in last Friday’s Trojan Preview.
