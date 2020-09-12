High school football: Berryhill returns from quarantine

“For us to be able to sustain the school year, we felt like our best option was to go to distance learning and see how things play out,” Campbell said. “That’s our focus — trying to sustain our school year and sustain our athletic programs.”

The Chiefs haven't been together as a team since scrimmaging Collinsville on Aug. 27. Berryhill’s opener at Fort Gibson was canceled, as well as the home opener against rival Cascia Hall.

“That was tough, but things like that happen in life and you’ve just gotta roll with the punches and stay ready,” said Miller, who threw for 2,693 yards and 33 touchdowns last season.

On Saturday, Berryhill's scout teams ran Cushing's offense and defense. The Chiefs will have only four more days to prepare for a team with two wins under its belt. The Tigers opened with a 19-15 win over Bristow and won at Perkins-Tryon 27-7 last Friday.

After Cushing, the Chiefs open District 3A-4 play by hosting Inola on Sept. 25 and going to Verdigris in what shapes up as a pivotal matchup on Oct. 2.

“I just want to see us play (against Cushing) and continue the season," Harper said. "Hopefully we can stay healthy and have a full season.”

