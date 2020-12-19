High school football: Ben Harman leads Cashion past Thomas for Class A title

EDMOND -- Cashion would not be denied its first gold ball since 1981 on its fourth trip to the state title game in seven years Saturday night.

Junior quarterback Ben Harman capped a stellar season as he passed and ran for two touchdowns each to lead the Wildcats past Thomas 34-7 before an estimated 3,075 fans at Wantland Stadium.

"It's a great feeling for us but it feels bigger than that, we're doing it for the town," said Harman, who passed for 58 TDs this season.

This was the second perfect season for Cashion (16-0), which lost in the state finals in 2014 to Thomas, in 2015 to Stratford and 20-14 last year to Ringling.

"It feels like redemption, we're doing it for everybody else," Harman said.

Harman opened the scoring on a 2-yard TD run that capped their first drive. In the second quarter, Brexten Green caught a 48-yard TD pass and added the two-point conversion for a 14-0 lead.

Midway through the third quarter, Thomas quarterback Jaxon Ward scored on a 1-yard run to cut the Wildcats' lead to 14-7. But the Wildcats answered with a 10-play, 59-yard drive, capped by Harman's 1-yard TD run with 1:53 left in the third quarter.