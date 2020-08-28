High school football: Behind the unstoppable Braylin Presley, Bixby blanks Union 34-0

Bixby added two TDs in the fourth quarter. Out of the wildcat formation, Presley bounced the ball off the turf and scored on a 1-yard run. He set up that TD with a 15-yard sweep around left end. Zach Blankenship scored the final TD on a 3-yard run.

Williams, who had 83 passing TDs over the past two years, completed 18-of-25 passes for 171 yards. Presley had 16 rushes for 185 yards and seven catches for 67 yards. Bixby outgained Union 376 to 145 yards.

“I want to give (Bixby) credit,” Union coach Kirk Fridrich said. “On an overwhelmingly hot night, we were definitely not in playing shape and that showed. And a lot of that had to do with the pace and speed execution Bixby had offensively.

“I thought we survived kind of the shock at the beginning. Defensively, we got the stops that we needed (during the rest of the first half), but we just have got to get consistency with our offense.”

Some fans may have wondered how Class 6AII’s Bixby could have been ranked by USA Today during the preseason as the state’s top team over 6AI powers Owasso, Jenks, Union and Broken Arrow.

“I definitely feel in 6AII we have something to prove,” Presley said. “At the end of the day, whatever we’re ranked, we just come out and play our game, we focus and lock in every week.”