High school football: Behind the unstoppable Braylin Presley, Bixby blanks Union 34-0

BIXBY — Braylin Presley ended last season with the winning touchdown in the Class 6AII state final against Stillwater.
On Friday night, Presley opened the 2020 season in spectacular style with a 69-yard run, sideline-to-sideline, on the top-ranked Spartans’ first snap against 6AI No. 4 Union. And then he scored the season’s first TD when took a 5-yard left hitch pass from Mason Williams on the next play.
Union had trouble stopping Presley all night long, as he had 252 total yards and four touchdowns in Bixby’s 34-0 victory at Spartan Stadium.
“He’s really special,” Bixby coach Loren Montgomery said. “I think he’s a different back from last year. He’s put on a little weight, he’s a little stronger and I’m hoping he has another great year.”
Presley, a junior with totals of 2,129 yards rushing and 42 TDs in his first two seasons, scored his second TD late in the first quarter on a 7-yarder — a nearly identical pass from Williams as his first.
Union’s defense bent but didn’t break for the rest of the half, but Presley opened the third quarter with a 66-yard TD run and Bixby was well on the way to its 26th consecutive win.
“We knew we had to set the tempo early each half, and that’s what we did,” Presley said.
Bixby added two TDs in the fourth quarter. Out of the wildcat formation, Presley bounced the ball off the turf and scored on a 1-yard run. He set up that TD with a 15-yard sweep around left end. Zach Blankenship scored the final TD on a 3-yard run.
Williams, who had 83 passing TDs over the past two years, completed 18-of-25 passes for 171 yards. Presley had 16 rushes for 185 yards and seven catches for 67 yards. Bixby outgained Union 376 to 145 yards.
“I want to give (Bixby) credit,” Union coach Kirk Fridrich said. “On an overwhelmingly hot night, we were definitely not in playing shape and that showed. And a lot of that had to do with the pace and speed execution Bixby had offensively.
“I thought we survived kind of the shock at the beginning. Defensively, we got the stops that we needed (during the rest of the first half), but we just have got to get consistency with our offense.”
Some fans may have wondered how Class 6AII’s Bixby could have been ranked by USA Today during the preseason as the state’s top team over 6AI powers Owasso, Jenks, Union and Broken Arrow.
“I definitely feel in 6AII we have something to prove,” Presley said. “At the end of the day, whatever we’re ranked, we just come out and play our game, we focus and lock in every week.”
For Bixby linebacker Nick Wedel and his defensive teammates, it was important to them to protect the shutout in the final moments.
“Union is really athletic,” Wedel said. “It’s a really good sign that we could hold them to zero points. We came out strong and I’m really proud of this team.”
Bixby held Arkansas running back commit AJ Green to 47 yards on 15 carries.
“A key for us (stopping Green and Union) was staying locked in and everyone doing their job and not let big plays happen,” Wedel said. “He (Green) is tough.”
But Bixby also has a tough running back.
“In my opinion, he (Presley) is the best in the state,” Wedel said.
