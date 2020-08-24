Three questions Can Metro Christian repeat as 2A state champs?
They may have more luck with that than with winning the District 2A-7 title because No. 1 Beggs is in the same district.
A lot can happen between now and December when the gold ball is decided, but the 2A-7 crown likely will come down to one game — Metro’s visit to Beggs on Oct. 9.
The Patriots have lost every point from their 42-31 win over the Demons in last year’s semifinals, not to mention the 73 all-purpose touchdowns Asher Link accounted for last year.
But coach Jared McCoy returns 16 with starting experience and feels the Patriots have it in their power to win the gold ball all over again.
Colton Cook moves from Jenks to take the reins at quarterback and Derek Sanderson, Malachi Penland and Junior Simpson head what could be another dynamic receiving corps.
Nine starters return on defense, led by linebacker Cade Gibson, who had more than 100 tackles last year and was district MVP.
What must Beggs do to finally win the gold ball?
Find a starting quarterback and stay healthy at two key spots, at least. Receiver/defensive back Kendal Daniels, a Texas &M commit, and running back CJ Brown are two of the best players in any class.
This could be the Demons’ year after going 37-7 the past three seasons, with two state runner-up finishes and last year’s semifinal finish in that span.
Coach David Tenison was looking at four quarterbacks and then three, but the picture became clearer in the scrimmage last weekend. Kyron Grayson, a returning starter at defensive back, has separated himself from the pack and appears to be the starter heading into Friday’s home opener vs. Lincoln Christian.
Is Okmulgee about to stage a comeback?
For years, the Bulldogs have lost many athletes to county neighbors like Morris, Beggs and Preston.
Coach Brent Scott said he has largely succeeded in keeping the best players home for his second season and likely will have a dangerous team.
Malachi Simmons and John Wilson are potential 1,000-yard rushers and 6-foot-6, 220-pound Maliek Bogard moved from North Kansas City, Missouri (after starting there as a sophomore) and has the potential to be an elite pass rusher.
Three players with breakout potentialHayden Cooper, Kiefer
Trojans will find more ways to get the ball in his hands after he accounted for 16 TDs and 1,449 yards as a junior. Averaged nearly 20 yards per reception. “Our go-to guy,” coach Trent Worley said.
Levi Korir, Metro Christian
Moves up to become the starter at running back after averaging more than 10 yards per carry and scoring five TDs as a junior backup last season. Also a three-year starter at cornerback.
Riley Pixler, Henryetta
Junior 6-foot-3, 215-pound quarterback “just coming into his own to be an efficient passer for our growing team,” coach Lance Beck said. “Very excited about his potential.”
Team Capsules Beggs Demons
Head coach: David Tenison, 3rd year (24-5)
2020-21 ADM: 289.5
2019 record: 11-3
District titles: 1957, ’71, ’72, ’75, ’76, ’77, ’82, ’83, ’84, ’85, ’91, 2001, ’10, ’11, ’14, ’17, ‘18
State titles: 1975
Top players: Kendal Daniels, SS/WR (6-4, 190, Sr.); CJ Brown, RB/DB (5-11, 175, Jr.); Kaden Stanton, OL (6-5, 280, So.); Jesse Pendergrass, LB (6-2, 190, Sr.); Trey Gaines, DB/WR (6-0, 160, Sr.); Kyron Grayson, DB/WR (6-0, 170, Jr.); Chance Jordan, OL/DL (6-0, 250, So.); TD Coleman, TE/DE (6-2, 210, So.); Charles Mason, OL, 6-2, 275, Jr.
Notable: Tenison, a former Jenks defensive coordinator, was part of seven Trojans state championship teams and three runner-up finishes from 1996-2000 and ‘03-’06.
Metro Christian Patriots
Head coach: Jared McCoy, 13th year (119-29)
2020-21 ADM: 298.9
2019 record: 15-0
District titles: 1993, ’94, 2000, ’03, ’09, ’10, ’11, ’12, ’13, ’19
State titles: 2019
Top players: Levi Korir, RB (5-11, 172, Sr.); Malachi Penland, WR (6-4, 190, Sr.); Derek Sanderson, WR (5-11, 193, Sr.); Junior Simpson, WR, (6-2, 196, Sr.); Tagg Campbell, RB (5-11, 168, So.); Colton Cook, QB (6-1, 191, Sr.); Bryson Wolf, C (6-3, 206, So.); Evan Gantham, LT (604, 218, Sr.); Caleb Connor, RT (6-0, 215, Jr.); Briley Phillips, LG (6-1, 267, Sr.); Kel Aragon, RB (6-1, 197, Sr.)
Kiefer Trojans
Head coach: Trent Worley, 2nd year (2nd year, 5-6)
2020-21 ADM: 275.5
2019 record: 5-6
District titles: 1945, ’46, ’47, ’51, 2010, ’11, ’12, ’14, ‘17
State titles: none
Top players: Brock Capehart, OL (6-0, 215, Sr.); Bailey Capehart, DL (6-0, 200, Sr.); Aidan Stephens, DL (6-1, 190, Sr.); Seth Byrd, DL/LB (6-0, 155, Sr.); Jasper Vinson, LB (5-9, 180, Jr.); Drake Chalfant, RB (5-10, 170, So.); Parker Cusick, WR/DB (5-10, 175, So.); Marek Matheson (QB, 6-0, 210, So.); Nick Byrd, WR/DB (6-0, 165, So.); Trent Buntin, OL/DL (6-0, 190, So.); Brayden Barber, WR (6-1, 170, So.); Connor Weaver, WR/DB (5-10, 140, So.); Ivan Takaloa, DB (5-10, 150, So.); Dillon Madden, DB (5-10, 150, So.)
Notable: Cooper caught 14 TD passes last year, returned two punts for scores and had 1,449 all-purpose yards. … Matheson steps into the quarterback’s role after starting on defense as a freshman. … Chalfant broke his collarbone in Friday’s scrimmage and will miss significant playing time early, Worley said.
Okmulgee Bulldogs
Head coach: Brent Scott, 2nd year (3-6)
2020-21 ADM: 307.7
2019 record: 3-6
District titles: 1947, ’67, ’69. ’70, ’71, ’72, ’75, ’79, ’82, ’92, ’94,
State titles: 1947, ’69, ‘75
Top players: Maliek Bogard, DE (6-6, 220, Jr.); Malichi Simmons, RB (5-11, 210, Jr.); John Wilson, RB (5-8, 170, Sr.); LaPatrick Vann, DB (5-10, 160, Sr.); Darin Miles, DB (5-10, 160, So.); John McNac, DE (6-2, 215, Jr.); Dwayne Parks, DB (5-11, 180, Jr.); Kelton Patterson, LB (5-10, 210, Jr.); Omari Harp, TE (6-3, 200, Jr.); Caleb Harjo, OL (6-3, 215, So.); Jonas Thornton, OL (5-10. 140, So.); Garrett McElroy, QB (5-10, 165, Sr.)
Notable: Scott guided Kellyville to a breakout 8-4 record in 2018 and the school’s first playoff win in 16 years. Before that, he went 69-32, winning four district titles at Tahlequah Sequoyah over nine seasons (2004-12).
Victory Christian Conquerors
Head coach: Ben Palmer, 1st year
2020-21 ADM: 329.1
2019 record: 3-7
District titles: 2002, ’04, ’06, ’07, ’12, ’13, ‘16
State titles: none
Top players: Luke Freeman, DB/QB/WR (6-1, 190, Jr.); Hezekiah Adkins, DL (5-11, 211, Sr.); Triton Chandler, QB/DB/WR (5-10, 185, Jr.); Josh Udoumoh, WR (6-2, 165, Jr.); Jesse McCoy, LB/FB (5-7, 220, Sr.); Landon Cichon, DB (5-8, 165, Jr.); Solomon Byrams, RB (5-6, 190-, Jr.); Gabriel Calhoon, WR (6-2, 200, Sr.); Andre Rodriguez, WR/OLB (6-0, 150, Sr.); Michael Doctor, DB (6-0, 150, Fr.); Jackson Miller, OL (6-3, 250, Sr.); Jalid Brown, OLB (6-1, 180, So.)
Notable: Chandler passed for 2,054 yards and 25 TDs last year. … Byrams rushed for 708 yards and four TDs.
Morris Eagles
Head coach: Robert Daniels, 3rd year (9-12)
2020-21 ADM: 287.1
2019 record: 4-6
District titles: 1947, ’53, ’56, ’58, ’78, ’79, ’80, ’81, ’82, ’83, ‘84
State titles: 1983, ‘85
Top players: Kolby Adams, QB (5-7, 145, Sr.); Kolby Burgess, OL (6-0 220 Sr.); Ryan Allred, RB/LB (5-9, 154, Sr.): Mateo Terriquez, LB (5-8, 150, Jr.)
Notable: Adams accounted for more than 1,000 yards rushing and 1,000 yards passing last year. … The Eagles open at home to Okemah (Sept. 4) and Hartshorne (Sept. 11) and are scheduled to play at Webster (Sept. 18).
Henryetta Golden Knights
Head coach: Lance Beck, 2nd year (3-7)
2020-21 ADM: 312.0
2019 record: 3-7
District titles: 1945, ’51, 2007
State titles: none
Top players: Tyler Wilson, LB/OT (5-11, 217, Sr.); Riley Pixler, QB (6-3, 215, Jr.); Randall Elzy, LB/RB (6-0. 195, Sr.); JJ Perez, DT/OC (6-1, 315, Jr.); Alex Hudson, RB/SS (5-9, 155, Jr.); Kolby Kinslow, WR/FS (5-10, 150, Sr.); Cameron Mckinney, WR/DB (6-1, 165, Sr.); Phillip Rice, WR/CB (6-1, 160, Jr.); Ethan Green, DE/OG (5-11, 187, Jr.); Tanner Bullard, DE/OT (6-1, 205, Jr.) Nathan Logan, P (6-1, 205, Jr.);
Notable: Wilson had 161 tackles last season. … Pixler takes over for Jakob White, who threw 24 TD passes as a junior but decided not to return after recuperating from serious injuries sustained in a car wreck following the 2019 season. … . Mckinney, Hudson, Kinslow and Rice combined for 2,135 receiving yards and 23 TDs last season.
Haskell Haymakers
Head coach: Greg Nation, 2nd year (4-6)
2020-21 ADM: 229.9
2019 record: 4-6
District titles: 1971, ’76, ’90, ‘99
State titles: none
Top players: Junior Faul, OL (6-0, 210, So.); Jon McClain, OL (6-2, 245, So.); Joseph Graham, OL (6-0, 240, Sr.); Joseph Marvel, DL (5-11, 225, Sr.); Landon Richardson, OL (5-10, 240, Jr.); Connor David, RB (5-8, 175, Sr.); Fernando Gonzalez, WR (5-9, 170, Jr.); Gage Sanders, TE (6-2, 190, Sr.); Brandon Westmoreland, QB (5-11, 185, So.); Zach Abernathy, DL (6-2, 300, Jr.); Jaxon Mendoza, LB (5-5, 150, Jr.); Lane Mann, DB (6-0, 17-0, So.)
Notable: Nation has 102 head-coaching wins, with previous stops at Bishop Kelley, Norman and Dibble. … Gonzalez had four TD receptions last year. … Mendoza had 41 tackles and seven sacks. … Nondistrict foes are Claremore Sequoyah, Porter and Morrison.