High school football: Beggs' Kendal Daniels claims District 2A-7 MVP award

Beggs defensive back/receiver Kendal Daniels is the 2A-7 coaches' selection as the district's most valuable player.
Daniels, a Texas A&M signee, helped Beggs reach the 2A semifinals.
State champion Metro Christian had two player-of-the-year award winners -- linebacker Cade Gibson on defense and running back Levi Korir on offense, where he shares the honor with Kiefer's Hayden Cooper.
Metro's Jared McCoy is the coach of the year.
DISTRICT 2A-7 AWARDS
MVP: Kendal Daniels, Beggs
Offensive players of the year: Levi Korir, Metro Christian; Hayden Cooper, Kiefer
Defensive player of the year: Cade Gibson, Metro Christian
Coach of the year: Jared McCoy, Metro Christian
Position players of the year
QB: Kolby Adams, Morris
WR: Malachi Penland and Junior Simpson, Metro Christian
OL: Evan Grantham, Metro Christian; Kolby Burris, Morris; Bailey Capehart, Kiefer
DL: Jacob Cloyde, Metro Christian; Jerry Ramos, Morris; Brock Capehart, Kiefer
ILB: Jesse McCoy, Victory Christian
OLB: Jesse Pendergrass, Beggs
CB: Trey Gaines, Beggs
S: Colton Cook, Metro Christian
K: Jonah Edwards, Victory Christian
P: Gabe Boyd, Kiefer
Injured athletes: Patrick Bann, Okmulgee; Wyatt Ward, Morris
First team
OL: Bryson Wolfe and Briley Phillips, Metro Christian; JJ Roe, Beggs; AJ Rodriguez, Victory Christian
RB: Maverick Parker, Kiefer
WR: Gabriel Calhoon, Victory Christian
DB/WR: Conner David, Haskell
OLB: Andre Rodriguez, Victory Christian
K: Caden Combs, Metro Christian
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!