High school football: Beggs' Kendal Daniels claims District 2A-7 MVP award

121820-tul-spt-hsbeggs_MNJ_001 (copy)

Beggs’ Kendal Daniels opens up his jacket to reveal a Texas A&M hoodie after signing with the Aggies last week.

 Michael Noble Jr., Tulsa World

Beggs defensive back/receiver Kendal Daniels is the 2A-7 coaches' selection as the district's most valuable player.

Daniels, a Texas A&M signee, helped Beggs reach the 2A semifinals.

State champion Metro Christian had two player-of-the-year award winners -- linebacker Cade Gibson on defense and running back Levi Korir on offense, where he shares the honor with Kiefer's Hayden Cooper.

Metro's Jared McCoy is the coach of the year.

DISTRICT 2A-7 AWARDS

MVP: Kendal Daniels, Beggs

Offensive players of the year: Levi Korir, Metro Christian; Hayden Cooper, Kiefer

Defensive player of the year: Cade Gibson, Metro Christian

Coach of the year: Jared McCoy, Metro Christian

Position players of the year

QB: Kolby Adams, Morris

WR: Malachi Penland and Junior Simpson, Metro Christian

OL: Evan Grantham, Metro Christian; Kolby Burris, Morris; Bailey Capehart, Kiefer

DL: Jacob Cloyde, Metro Christian; Jerry Ramos, Morris; Brock Capehart, Kiefer

ILB: Jesse McCoy, Victory Christian

OLB: Jesse Pendergrass, Beggs

CB: Trey Gaines, Beggs

S: Colton Cook, Metro Christian

K: Jonah Edwards, Victory Christian

P: Gabe Boyd, Kiefer

Injured athletes: Patrick Bann, Okmulgee; Wyatt Ward, Morris

First team

OL: Bryson Wolfe and Briley Phillips, Metro Christian; JJ Roe, Beggs; AJ Rodriguez, Victory Christian

RB: Maverick Parker, Kiefer

WR: Gabriel Calhoon, Victory Christian

DB/WR: Conner David, Haskell

OLB: Andre Rodriguez, Victory Christian

K: Caden Combs, Metro Christian

