High school football: BA running back Maurion Horn makes big splash in first RB start

Raines went 12-for-19 through the air with two TDs and no interceptions and was spot-on when he had to be. He also had a 42-yard TD strike to Jaiell Talley and a 41-yard completion to RJ Spears-Jennings, all in the first half.

“Jake was sharp and he did so many things behind the scenes today with his leadership and getting us into the right play,” Tigers head coach David Alexander said. “(Offensive coordinator Jay Wilkinson’s) putting more on his plate every week — way more than last year — and he’s got big guys on the outside (Talley, Spears-Jennings, Barnett and Jacob Jennings) that he trusts.”

Alexander said it wasn’t always a thing of beauty, but he was pleased with the end product.

“Every first game I’ve ever been involved in, you’re gonna make mistakes. You’re gonna have 10 guys on the field or 12. Or somebody’s gonna miss a signal. But it’s a great place to start, not playing perfect and winning 50-23. We’ll take that every time,” he said.

Especially when Horn plays as well as he did. He had 53- and 23-yard scoring runs, returned a kickoff 43 yards and caught two passes for 16 yards. Once, he took a ringing hit and fumbled along the sideline, but even that turned out OK because Spears-Jennings picked up the loose ball and ran it into the end zone from 11 yards.