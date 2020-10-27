 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High school football: B.T. Washington's game at Muskogee canceled

High school football: B.T. Washington's game at Muskogee canceled

{{featured_button_text}}
Sand Springs at Booker T. Washington (copy)

Booker T. Washington QB Lathan Boone (5) carries the ball in the Hornets' win at Sand Springs on Oct. 9. On Tuesday, the Hornets learned that Friday's game at Muskogee has been canceled.

 Joey Johnson, for the Tulsa World

Booker T. Washington’s football game Friday at Muskogee has been canceled, and the Roughers also have canceled their final regular-season game at Ponca City on Nov. 6 due to coronavirus issues.

Muskogee has had three positive tests for COVID-19 within the football team over the past six days and others who have had direct contact and are required to quarantine, according to a district news release.

“The number of student-athletes unable to participate in practice and competition due to direct contact during the academic day led to the unfortunate decision to cancel these (games)," Muskogee superintendent Jarod Mendenhall said in the press release. “The health and safety of our students must be a priority."

Because of the period of time required for quarantine, it is not possible to reschedule the BTW-Muskogee game, said Gil Cloud, director of athletics for the Tulsa Public Schools.

The No. 5 Hornets (6-2) are in a battle with No. 1 Bixby and No. 4 Choctaw for the top three spots in District 6AII-2. BTW's final regular-season game is at Bixby on Nov. 5, set for national telecast by ESPNU (Cox-303).

Muskogee (0-6) will miss its third and fourth games because of cancellations. It is unclear whether the Roughers will appear again in the regular season or in the playoffs, open this year to any team that wishes to be included.

A decision regarding Muskogee’s postseason participation will be made at a later date, according to the release.

The B.T. Washington-Muskogee cancellation is the fourth of the week involving Tulsa-area schools. The others are Roland at Cascia Hall, Bristow at Catoosa and Morris at Okmulgee.

In place of Catoosa, Bristow travels to southwestern Oklahoma to play Cache on Friday.

mike.brown@tulsaworld.com

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

OSSAA opens football playoffs to any and all
OK Preps Extra

OSSAA opens football playoffs to any and all

  • Updated

The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association is opening postseason play to "all schools that desire an opportunity," because of the high number of district football games postponed or canceled due to the coronavirus.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News