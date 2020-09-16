High school football: B.T. Washington replaces Edison game with trip to Bishop McGuinness

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The coronavirus football scheduling merry-go-round continued to spin Wednesday and produced at least one blockbuster matchup.

Booker T. Washington was looking for an opponent to replace its game with Edison on Friday night and came up aces with a potential blockbuster against Class 5A powerhouse OKC Bishop McGuinness.

The 6A Division II third-ranked Hornets (2-0) will visit the 5A No. 3 Irish (1-1) at 7 p.m. Friday. McGuinness’ scheduled game against Del City was canceled earlier Wednesday.

“Glad we could are able to provide an alternative for BTW,” said Gil Cloud, director of athletics for the Tulsa Public Schools.

B.T. Washington won the only other meeting between the schools, 41-31. in the 2004 playoffs.

McGuinness was runner-up to Carl Albert for three of the last four 5A state titles and is 45-11 in that span. The school is located at 801 NW 50th Street in Oklahoma City, near Penn Square Mall.

