 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High school football: B.T. Washington replaces Edison game with trip to Bishop McGuinness

High school football: B.T. Washington replaces Edison game with trip to Bishop McGuinness

{{featured_button_text}}
Booker T. Washington at Sand Springs

Booker T. Washington quarterback Lathan Boone (12) carries the ball in a 2019 game against Sand Springs. The Hornets are headed to play OKC Bishop McGuinnness at 7 p.m. Friday in what shapes up as a blockbsuter high school football matchup. CORY YOUNG/for the Tulsa World

 Cory Young

The coronavirus football scheduling merry-go-round continued to spin Wednesday and produced at least one blockbuster matchup.

Booker T. Washington was looking for an opponent to replace its game with Edison on Friday night and came up aces with a potential blockbuster against Class 5A powerhouse OKC Bishop McGuinness.

The 6A Division II third-ranked Hornets (2-0) will visit the 5A No. 3 Irish (1-1) at 7 p.m. Friday. McGuinness’ scheduled game against Del City was canceled earlier Wednesday.

“Glad we could are able to provide an alternative for BTW,” said Gil Cloud, director of athletics for the Tulsa Public Schools.

B.T. Washington won the only other meeting between the schools, 41-31. in the 2004 playoffs.

McGuinness was runner-up to Carl Albert for three of the last four 5A state titles and is 45-11 in that span. The school is located at 801 NW 50th Street in Oklahoma City, near Penn Square Mall.

Mike Brown

918-581-8390

mike.brown@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @mikebrownTW

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News