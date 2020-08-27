High school football: Anatomy of Bixby's challenging schedule

Even a quick scan of Bixby’s 2020 football schedule brings this question to mind:
“Is Loren Montgomery completely insane?”
The Spartans’ head coach isn’t surprised to hear it.
“Actually, I’ve thought that myself,” he said.
Bixby lost two nondistrict foes from last year’s schedule and Montgomery did the best he could on short notice, with limited options. Not every team is looking to schedule a two-time state champion if it doesn’t have to.
What Montgomery came up with looks like the work of a confident, courageous man or a glutton for punishment.
To archrival Jenks, whom the Spartans play almost every year, they have added Union and Stillwater. Jenks and Union are two of the best four Class 6A Division I teams and Stillwater almost beat the Spartans in last year’s Division II final.
The No. 2 Pioneers are 24-2 over the past two years, with their only losses to the Spartans, and are expected to be strong again.
Bixby opens the season Friday by hosting Union, also plays at home against Jenks on Sept. 4 and, following a bye week, visits Stillwater for another potential blockbuster contest on Sept. 18.
While it’s true that many consider the Spartans the state’s best overall team this season (with 6AI champion Owasso a close second), the Spartans have defeated Jenks exactly twice since 1977 and haven’t beaten Union since 1979.
Many of Bixby’s 21 wins over Union came in the 1950s when the Spartans played Class B football and the Redskins played in Class C.
Most teams wouldn’t count on winning any of Bixby’s first three games, let alone all three. But that’s what the Spartans must do if they are to extend the state’s longest active winning streak — now at 25 — past the third Friday in September.
“We don’t think a whole lot about those sorts of things,” Montgomery said. “We try to take each day at a time and enjoy the ride.”
Spartans players don’t think their coach is insane.
“I think he’s just really confident in how our team has played the last couple of years,” senior linebacker Nick Wedel said. “We get a lot of talk about how people don’t think we can play in 6AI. This is a chance to prove we can play with the big boys.”
That issue isn’t under debate, Union coach Kirk Fridrich said.
“They’re just a few students from being in 6A1 (with the state’s 17th-highest ADM) and there’s no question they’d be a playoff team,” Fridrich said.
“Last year, people talked about them and Owasso being the best teams in the state. Watching (the Spartans) last year against Stillwater and again last week (in a 21-7 half-game win over Broken Arrow), they are a complete team. Their quarterback (Mason Williams) was the best player on the field and the running back (Braylin Presley) wasn’t bad, either.”
Union has dynamic offensive performers of its own in quarterback Rovaughn Banks and running back AJ Green, a University of Arkansas commit. They give the Redskins more of chance than most would have Friday.
So, how did Montgomery arrive at a schedule that looks like a walk through the devil’s domain?
Spartans fans can blame the coronavirus, Fridrich, Stillwater coach Tucker Barnard and Texas’s governing body for high school athletics, the University Interscholastic League.
The UIL pushed back 6A-5A football competition in the Lone Star State until September. That meant Bixby, Union, Jenks and Broken Arrow all lost games against teams from the Mansfield (Texas) school district, as did Bentonville (Arkansas) West, which replaced Sand Springs in the 10-team Border Battle extravagnza.
Fridrich anticipated the situation in May and contacted Montgomery about playing one another if it came to that.
“I knew Broken Arrow would be looking, too, so I was probably trying to beat (BA coach David Alexander) to the punch,” Fridrich said with a chuckle.
All three games involving the Border Battle teams this weekend came together in similar ways. Broken Arrow agreed to play at Bentonville West, but the game was moved to 2 p.m. Saturday at BA and will be aired nationally as part of the GEICO ESPN High School Football Kickoff weekend.
Jenks coach Keith Riggs and Springdale (Arkansas) Har-Ber coach Chris Wood have stayed in touch since their teams last played in 2016-17. When Har-Ber lost McKinney (Texas) off its schedule and Jenks lost Mansfield Summit, playing each other was a natural fit.
Stillwater’s Barnard came to the rescue when another foe dropped Bixby from last season. The Spartans and Pioneers discussed playing last fall, but that’s when Montgomery believed the Spartans were bound to climb the ADM chart and be in 6AI by now.
Montgomery isn’t nearly as enthused about playing the Pioneers if it means meeting again in the playoffs, but he reasons it is better than having a nine-game schedule.
Stillwater was tied to a game with Central Oklahoma Athletic Conference foe Southmoore, but cleared the decks for Bixby by helping Southmoore find another opponent. The SaberCats visit Booker T. Washington on Friday night.
