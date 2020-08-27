High school football: Anatomy of Bixby's challenging schedule

Many of Bixby’s 21 wins over Union came in the 1950s when the Spartans played Class B football and the Redskins played in Class C.

Most teams wouldn’t count on winning any of Bixby’s first three games, let alone all three. But that’s what the Spartans must do if they are to extend the state’s longest active winning streak — now at 25 — past the third Friday in September.

“We don’t think a whole lot about those sorts of things,” Montgomery said. “We try to take each day at a time and enjoy the ride.”

Spartans players don’t think their coach is insane.

“I think he’s just really confident in how our team has played the last couple of years,” senior linebacker Nick Wedel said. “We get a lot of talk about how people don’t think we can play in 6AI. This is a chance to prove we can play with the big boys.”

That issue isn’t under debate, Union coach Kirk Fridrich said.

“They’re just a few students from being in 6A1 (with the state’s 17th-highest ADM) and there’s no question they’d be a playoff team,” Fridrich said.