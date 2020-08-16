HS AllCity

Central Braves players pose with their championship trophy after defeating McLain in last year's All-City final at East Side Sports Complex. CORY YOUNG/for the Tulsa World

The field for the 78th Grady Skillern All-City Preview has been trimmed to seven teams.

Webster is battling participation issues and has been dropped from the preseason football tournament for Tulsa Public Schools teams.

The Warriors are working to get their numbers up by Week 1, TPS director of athletics Gill Cloud said. Webster is scheduled to open the regular season Sept. 4 at Okmulgee.

The All-City starts Thursday with Nathan Hale, Will Rogers, East Central and Edison competing in first-and second- round games at East Side Sports Complex and Central, McLain and Memorial competing in a round-robin format at Milton Stadium.

Three games Friday at LaFortune Stadium will decide the championship. The final is set for 8 p.m.

Each game consists of two 12-minute periods with modified kicking rules.

Central defeated McLain 7-0 in last year's championship game at East Side Sports Complex.

All-City Preview

THURSDAY

Red Bracket

At East Side Sports Complex

Game 1: Will Rogers vs. Nathan Hale, 6 p.m.

Game 2: East Central vs. Edison, 7 p.m.

Game 5: Hale-Rogers loser vs. EC-Edison loser, 8 p.m.

Game 7: Hale-Rogers winner vs. EC-Edison winner, 9 p.m.

Blue Bracket

At Milton Stadium

Game 3: McLain vs. Central, 6 p.m.

Game 4: Central vs. Memorial, 7 p.m.

Game 6: McLain vs. Memorial, 8 p.m.

FRIDAY

At LaFortune Stadium

Game 8:  Game 5 winner vs. Blue second place

Game 9: Game 8 winner vs. Game 7 loser

Game 10: Game 9 winner vs. Blue first place (championship)

