The field for the 78th Grady Skillern All-City Preview has been trimmed to seven teams.
Webster is battling participation issues and has been dropped from the preseason football tournament for Tulsa Public Schools teams.
The Warriors are working to get their numbers up by Week 1, TPS director of athletics Gill Cloud said. Webster is scheduled to open the regular season Sept. 4 at Okmulgee.
The All-City starts Thursday with Nathan Hale, Will Rogers, East Central and Edison competing in first-and second- round games at East Side Sports Complex and Central, McLain and Memorial competing in a round-robin format at Milton Stadium.
Three games Friday at LaFortune Stadium will decide the championship. The final is set for 8 p.m.
Each game consists of two 12-minute periods with modified kicking rules.
Central defeated McLain 7-0 in last year's championship game at East Side Sports Complex.
All-City Preview
THURSDAY
Red Bracket
At East Side Sports Complex
Game 1: Will Rogers vs. Nathan Hale, 6 p.m.
Game 2: East Central vs. Edison, 7 p.m.
Game 5: Hale-Rogers loser vs. EC-Edison loser, 8 p.m.
Game 7: Hale-Rogers winner vs. EC-Edison winner, 9 p.m.
Blue Bracket
At Milton Stadium
Game 3: McLain vs. Central, 6 p.m.
Game 4: Central vs. Memorial, 7 p.m.
Game 6: McLain vs. Memorial, 8 p.m.
FRIDAY
At LaFortune Stadium
Game 8: Game 5 winner vs. Blue second place
Game 9: Game 8 winner vs. Game 7 loser
Game 10: Game 9 winner vs. Blue first place (championship)
