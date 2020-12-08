 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High school football: All-American Bowl honors Beggs' Kendal Daniels

High school football: All-American Bowl honors Beggs' Kendal Daniels

{{featured_button_text}}
Key players for Beggs (copy)

Beggs defensive back/wideout Kendal Daniels is a Texas A&M commit. TULSA WORLD FILE

 Photo by TIM CAMPBELL/For the Tulsa World

Beggs defensive back/receiver Kendal Daniels will be honored as a 2021 All-American during a virtual jersey presentation as part of the Road to the Dome digital series' 13th of 15 episodes.

The episode will be released on the NBC Sports YouTube channel at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Daniels, a Texas A&M commit, was selected to play in the 21st All-American Bowl. But due to COVID issues, the game has been replaced this season by a special two-hour “All-American Bowl: Declaration Day, presented by GEICO” honoring each of this year’s 100 All-Americans on Jan. 2 on NBC.

Daniels' season is not over yet as Beggs will visit Washington, Okla., in the Class 2A semifinals at 7 p.m. Friday.

Featured gallery: Players and Athletes of the Week for football and other fall sports

barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News