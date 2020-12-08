High school football: All-American Bowl honors Beggs' Kendal Daniels

Beggs defensive back/receiver Kendal Daniels will be honored as a 2021 All-American during a virtual jersey presentation as part of the Road to the Dome digital series' 13th of 15 episodes.
The episode will be released on the NBC Sports YouTube channel at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Daniels, a Texas A&M commit, was selected to play in the 21st All-American Bowl. But due to COVID issues, the game has been replaced this season by a special two-hour “All-American Bowl: Declaration Day, presented by GEICO” honoring each of this year’s 100 All-Americans on Jan. 2 on NBC.
Daniels' season is not over yet as Beggs will visit Washington, Okla., in the Class 2A semifinals at 7 p.m. Friday.
Featured gallery: Players and Athletes of the Week for football and other fall sports
2020 fall sports Players and Athletes of the Week
Week 13 football staff choice: Braden Drake, Wagoner
Week 13 football readers choice: Zane Woodham, Holland Hall
Week 12 football staff choice: Evan Anderson, Verdigris
Week 12 football readers choice: Carter Smith, Regent Prep
Week 11 football staff choice: Adam ‘AJ’ Carey, Booker T. Washington
Week 11 football readers choice: Alex Johnson, Skiatook
Week 10 football staff choice: Braylin Presley, Bixby
Week 10 football readers choice: Seth Streeter, Regent Prep
Week 9 football staff choice: Gage Hamm, Coweta
Week 9 football readers choice: Aidan Trimble, Oologah
Week 8 football staff choice: Matthias Roberson, Union
Week 8 football readers choice: Austin Havens, Owasso
Week 7 football staff choice: Chochee Watson, Wagoner
Week 7 football readers choice: Wyatt Austin, Summit Christian
Week 6 football staff choice: Blake Skidgel, Pawnee
Week 6 football readers choice: Tyionn Cox, Central
Week 5 football staff choice: Braylin Presley, Bixby
Week 5 football readers choice: Jaden King, Booker T. Washington
Week 4 football staff choice: Noah Smallwood, Claremore
Week 4 football readers choice: Cunu Fields, East Central
Week 3 football staff choice: Marc Gouldsby, Holand Hall
Week 3 football readers choice: Wyatt Austin, Summit Christian
Week 2 football staff choice: Camden Crooks, Cushing
Week 2 football readers choices: Dalton Norman, Inola; and Javyn Wright, Vian
Week 1 football staff choice: Te’Zohn Taft, Sapulpa
Week 1 football readers choice: Jace Woodrow, Skiatook
Week 0 football staff choice: Braylin Presley, Bixby
Week 0 football readers choice: Landon Hendricks, Sand Springs
Week 8 girls cross country Athlete of the Week: Payton Hinkle, Broken Arrow
Week 8 boys cross country Athlete of the Week: Cooper Garden, Kiefer
Week 7 cross country Athlete of the Week: Payton Dingman, Adair
Week 7 softball Athlete of the Week: Lily Shaw, Owasso
Week 7 volleyball Athlete of the Week: Hannah Warlick, Victory Christian
Week 6 cross country Athlete of the Week: Zoie Kiddy, Kiefer
Week 6 softball Athlete of the Week: Harley Culie, Locust Grove
Week 6 volleyball Athlete of the Week: Paiton Tuggle, Lincoln Christian
Week 5 cross country Athlete of the Week: Luke Callery Rejoice Christian
Week 5 softball Athlete of the Week: Jadyn Young, Stroud
Week 5 volleyball Athlete of the Week: Katie Panter, Regent Prep
Week 4 cross country Athlete of the Week: Libby Rowland, Holland Hall
Week 3 cross country Athlete of the Week: Mason Quinton, Sapulpa
Week 3 softball Athlete of the Week: Emma Lang, Jenks
Week 3 volleyball Athlete of the Week: Bella Wakley, Victory Christian
Week 2 cross country Athlete of the Week: Matthew Minton, Union
Week 2 softball Athlete of the Week: Braedyn Sheofee, Coweta
Week 2 volleyball Athlete of the Week: Piper Lorenzo, Skiatook
Week 1 cross country Athlete of the Week: Stailee Heard, Sapulpa
Week 1 softball Athlete of the Week: Kayla Richardson, Kellyville
Week 1 volleyball Athlete of the Week: Audrey Buford, Bishop Kelley
Week 0 cross country Athlete of the Week: Cayden Dawson, Bixby
Week 0 softball Athlete of the Week: Kenna Maker, Hominy
Week 0 volleyball Athlete of the Week: Hope Keltner, Lincoln Christian
Week 14 high school football
OKPrepsExtra.com: Home to everything high school sports
Jayden Patrick and Grant Lohr have standout performances as the Trojans win their first gold ball since 2015 and extended the streak of Tulsa-area teams winning the title in the state’s highest football classification to 25 consecutive years.
Jenks is trying to make this the 25th consecutive year that a Tulsa-area team has won the gold ball in the state's highest football classification. During the past 25 years, this is only the ninth time that a West-side team has played in the state final.